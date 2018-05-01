Bully Hunters: The online gaming fail of the century

For several months an organization called Bully Hunters had been marketing the release of their global tool to “end” bullying in online, multiplayer, shooter games such as Call of Duty and Counter Strike.

The live, streaming launch of the Bully Hunters anti-harassment tool, scheduled for April 12, intrigued millions of gamers, including myself. We were skeptical of their alarmist portrayal of the bullying problem in multiplayer games, and their claim that it could be eradicated.

Finally, April 12 arrived, and the launch—which was hosted by Bully Hunters’ host, Natalie “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova—was so preposterous, so asinine, so bizarre, the viewers guffawed en masse in the live comments stream. The mouths of the gaming press went collectively agape, and every last sponsor ran for the hills as if saying, “We didn’t know! We didn’t know.” The entire BH operation was aborted within 48 hours—leaving behind a one-sentence epitaph that read, “This page can’t be reached” where their website used to be.

Alas, there is not enough space on this page to pore over the many ways in which Bully Hunters failed. There was their sourcing of bogus statistics to embellish the in-game harassment problem, and their misrepresentation of live, spontaneous events that proved to be staged. There was their exploitation of bullying to sell flimsy, overpriced headsets. There was the conspicuous exclusion of male gamers even though they are statistically as likely to be cyber-bullied as females. There was their assertion that sexual epithets such as “cunts,” “faggots” and “bitches” constitute harassment (more on this later), and the bombshell revelation that Casanova is a raging hypocrite, having been busted hurling those exact epithets at people on her video channel and Twitter account.

And as much as these offenses deserve a blisteringly sarcastic unpacking, my focus will be on how utterly, completely and astonishingly asinine the idea was in the first place.

As explained by Casanova’s co-host, Tien Tran, trash talk is OK, but when a female gamer “feels she is being harassed,” she can log in to bullyhunters.org and submit a complaint. At that point BH will summon a virtual vigilante from their “elite squad of female game experts” who will login to the “victim’s” gaming match and kill the bully in question.

But what is harassment? How is it distinguished from standard trash-talk? Who decides? Well, according to Bully Hunters, trash-talk (such as, “You got owned, newb”) isn’t harassment unless it becomes sexual in nature, or gender-oriented, such as, you know, calling people faggots, cunts and bitches.

Only problem? That is not the difference between harassment and trash talk. Sex and gender has nothing to do with it. It is about the level of threat. See, harassment is personalized abuse, sexual or otherwise, that reasonably causes the victim to feel unsafe in their environment. Sure, harassment in gaming exists, but it is much rarer than IRL because most in-game trash-talk comes from strangers, in a different state or country, who will likely never be encountered again.

Online trash-talk really only becomes harassment, or bullying, when it is committed by people who can hurt us in the real world—classmates or coworkers for instance. These people can affect our offline environment by issuing threats, sharing personal information, releasing unauthorized images, defaming and/or spreading ugly rumors, and all the other things that can destroy a person’s actual, analog life. This is online harassment, and to conflate that type of harassment with some pre-teen calling people “cunts” because he’s in a rage about his abysmal kill/death ratio is an insult to real victims of real bullies.

Back at the Bully Hunters launch, Tien Tran explained the utterly impotent bully eradication system.

“[Our] bully hunter will jump into the game and take on the harasser head on. She will hunt down and take out the perpetrator and get these harassers where it hurts the most.”

For realsies? “Where it hurts the most”? Forget that it is extremely difficult to get into online multiplayer matches that are already in progress. Forget that once logged in, the bully hunter must locate the bully in a map full of gamers killing each other at breakneck, “Shoot-First-Ask-Later” speeds. And forget that if/when she finds the bully, there is something of a 50-50 likelihood he will—oh snap!—kill the bully hunter first. Forgetting all of those problems that render the entire concept pointless, there is this most glaring problem of all: They’re not killing a real person! It’s an avatar! In a game! A game, I might add, in which the so-called bully has already died 10 times. In the game before that, he died 20 times. He probably died 100 times before breakfast. Online multiplayer war games are a never-ending stream of kills and deaths that would leave behind a pile of dead avatars so high it could reach the moon were they stackable like that. The point is, “Where it hurts the most,” my ass! He won’t even remember it in three minutes much less let it affect his future behavior.

I wish Bully Hunters would have contacted me about this problem. I would have provided a much cheaper, faster, foolproof solution to in-game harassment. It’s called a mute button. Every multiplayer game has the option to mute, or permanently block, anyone they want. Or better yet, do what I do and laugh. Laugh at the “bully” in a condescending manner. Laugh and say something snide. Laugh and let them know their words are powerless. That they aren’t even worth the effort to mute. Laugh and let laugh, because that is where it hurts bullies the most: their relevance.