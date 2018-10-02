Debunking the perfect human machine theory

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

A friend delivered this zinger while arguing for the existence of god recently: “All the proof you need,” he said, “can be found in the perfection of the human machine.” He went on to talk about how the eye can distinguish seven million colors, and the brain can process over a million functions per second and other examples of the admittedly amazing architecture of the human body.

“Are you daft?” I spat back at him. “Even the most rickety, Appalachian suspension bridge held together by shoestring and hillbilly spit lasts longer than our bodies do!”

It’s true. If we forget the obvious human imperfections such as disease, death and male genital retraction syndrome, there are still a near infinite amount of human design flaws that disprove his point about god. Here are a few.

The Serpentine Spine: Our spines were once arched to accommodate four-legged walking. When we stood up, so did our spines but with a curve at the bottom. And then because god hadn’t quite yet grasped the concept of critical load—he curved the upper spine in the opposite direction, thereby providing financial security for every quack chiropractor on the planet.

Faulty Piping: One thing’s for certain, god ain’t no plumber. Take our multi-functioning genitals. Was it necessary to make urine come out of the same organs we use for our sexy time fun? It’s hazardous! Gross!

Noxious Flatulence: Couldn’t Yahweh have picked a better odor than eau de warm dairy farm? It’s not like the evolutionary purpose of farting was to ward off enemies. Give me roses, or bacon, or new car smell—sheesh even tire-in-a-campfire would be an improvement.

Insufficient Arm Quantity: We should have been made with four arms. That way we could hold our little brother’s down more firmly while punching them; we could masturbate while sexting; we could make rabbit ears over the heads of four people simultaneously in a group photo. The possibilities are endless!

The Pain of Child Girth: If childbirth is a miracle why does it hurt so much? And don’t give me that, “Because Eve ate the forbidden fruit” foolishness. My mother didn’t eat that apple! She didn’t deserve to be in labor for 22 hours pushing out my fat head (true story). Even I, a lowly mortal, can think of two simple changes that would ease the misery of labor: bigger vaginas or smaller babies (I prefer the latter).

The Painfulness of Pain: As we know, the purpose of pain is to alert us to illness or injury. Only problem, pain hurts! Pain is worse than the injury itself. That’s why when we’re laying on the floor howling from a broken arm, we’re not thinking, Will I ever be able to play the flugelhorn again? We are thinking, Ow, ow, ow—kill me in the face please—ow, ow!

Also, why does pain continue to hurt after being alerted to the injury in question? Shouldn’t it only hurt for a few seconds then stop after we are aware?

“Thanks for letting me know my knee is shattered, Elohim. Can you shut down the spikes of flaming torment now please?”

And why do we need pain to notify us about injuries that are obvious? Like, if my arm gets ripped off in a life and death battle against hyenas, I can easily look down and notice there is no limb where a limb used to be. I won’t need pain in order to think, Note to self: go to hospital.

But mostly, why choose pain at all? Especially for an injury so painful it induces shock, the purpose of which is—wait for it—so we don’t feel pain! What the shit kind of sense does that make? Why not a little dashboard indicator instead? This way, rather than clutching my chest in agony during a heart attack, a little “check engine” light will appear on the lower corner of my visual frame like a Head’s Up Display (HUD) in a video game. And now that I think of it, we totally should have been given HUDS—complete with injury and illness indicators, blood pressure gauges, pedometers, heart rate tachometers, and a health bar that can be recharged when we pick up the healing packs that god should have left lying around for us.

Exposed Testes: So let’s get this straight. The best location Yahweh could find for man’s most vulnerable organ—and the well from which all human life springs—was outside the body? In the most easily kickable location? Back to the drawing board, Vishnu.

Traitorous Tastebuds: If my body is so perfect then why is it always telling me to eat burritos? Why does a Nutty Buddy cone make me feel like I’m licking the Elysian soul of Aphrodite, but cauliflower tastes like unsalted canyon rocks? A perfect designer would have made vegetables taste euphoric, not ice cream.

Useless Organs and Functions: Wisdom teeth, male nipples, tonsils, appendix, outer ear muscles, goosebump muscles? Just think of all the things our bodies could have had accommodated if The Almighty ditched the superfluous parts. We could have had porcupine needles instead of goosebumps for defense. We could have had a backup liver instead of an appendix for more drinky time. Men could have laser pointers where our nipples are for office presentations (and light shows!)

“Well maybe god didn’t want us to be perfect,” my friend said when I finished my rant.

“OK, fine. But don’t say our perfection is proof that god exists. We aren’t and he doesn’t.”