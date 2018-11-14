Dribble up and shoot off at the mouth

Laura Ingraham

I finally got a chance to watch the first episode of LeBron James’ new Showtime docuseries, Shut up and Dribble, and it was everything I hoped it would be.

The title, as some may already know, is a verbatim reference to what Fox News’ Laura Ingraham told LeBron in response to some negative remarks he made about President Trump. Her comment, which many deemed racist, disgusted me at the time. This idea that celebrities should “shut up” about political and cultural issues has reached new heights and Ingraham’s diatribe was among the worst I’ve heard.

However, I will say that I don’t believe her remarks were racist, as Ingraham had apparently used the, “Shut up and _____” line for white celebrities as well. She told Robert De Niro to “shut up and act” after DeNiro said “fuck Trump” at the Tonys. She advised Jimmy Kimmel to “shut up and make us laugh” after knocking the president on his show. So probably not racist, but definitely ignorant, hypocritical and self-unaware.

“It’s always unwise,” she said, “to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

First, he makes $33 million. Second, he wasn’t giving advice, but rather simply expressing an opinion. Third, LeBron doesn’t get paid said millions to bounce a basketball. He is paid to bounce it, pass it, block it, fly with it, protect it, dunk it and shoot it better than nearly everyone that has ever existed. LeBron James’ skills manufacture wins which manifest into hundreds of millions of dollars spreading across the pocketbooks of everyone around him including the hot dog vendor. A feat, by the way, that can only be accomplished by committing endless hours of training. To diminish this contribution as child-like ball-bouncing, is as ignorant as it is insulting.

“Oh, LeBron and Kevin,” she continued, “you’re great players but no one voted for you… so shut up and dribble.”

Well nobody voted for Laura Ingraham, either, so maybe she should shut up and wiggle and be blonde, which, as we all know, is what Fox mostly cares about when it comes to the women anchors it hires.

And what does voting have to do with anything? Is she telling only celebrities to shut up? Or is she telling anyone who is not elected—regular citizens and such—to keep their political opinions to themselves? Like, if dad starts popping off about health care at Thanksgiving, are we supposed to say, “Shut up and carve the turkey, Pops”?

Either way, it doesn’t matter. Celebrities are regular citizens. The only difference between dad and LeBron is the size of their audiences. My god, people! This is what makes democracies superior! Everyone gets a voice. By way of ballot and by way of tongue! The more people that engage, and the more opinions that are expressed and heard, the better off we all are.

Of course, it’s not just Ingraham. There are many examples of celebrities being told to shut up about politics, mostly by conservatives, and often on Fox News. The hypocrisy is glaring. Because there is no shortage of outspoken conservative celebs to which Ingraham and/or Fox News have given platforms: Jon Voight, Curt Schilling, Scott Baio, Suzanne Somers, Clint Eastwood. And yet, none of those Fox anchors ever tell that buffalo-buggerer Ted Nugent to “shut up and shred!” Nobody told Chuck Norris to “muzzle it and roundhouse!” Nobody told Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson to “be quiet and quack!”

Even more hypocritical is when celebrities tell other celebrities to gag their guacamole holes. For instance, Mark Wahlberg told Us Weekly that Hollywood stars shouldn’t discuss politics because most of them “live in a bubble.” This is true, yes, but bubblers are people too! More importantly, Mark, commenting on who should or shouldn’t talk about politics is talking about politics!

That said, I have nothing against celebs who choose to keep their opinions to themselves. Maybe they want to play it safe; maybe they don’t have strong political views; or maybe they just feel like it’s something their fans wouldn’t appreciate. As Reba McEntire told Joy Behar of The View, people don’t “pay their hard earned money” to hear her political opinions on stage. That’s fine. I respect that approach. Christ knows I lost count with the amount of times I was at a concert where the singer started waxing political and I thought, “Oh gawd, just start the damn song!”

But that is different than what LeBron does. It’s not like he is miced up on the court and making anti-Trump statements after every dunk.

That one is for separating families at the border!

And that one is for withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement!

And that one is for taking Kanye from us!

No, LeBron was simply responding to interview questions off the court. And Colin Kaepernick silently kneeled on the sidelines before the game started. Jimmy Kimmel’s job description includes political humor. And Robert De Niro never broke a movie’s fourth wall to look into the camera and say, “Fuck Trump.” For the life of me, I will never understand why anyone would discourage anyone—celebrity or otherwise—from speaking their mind. Of course, Ingraham can say, “shut up and dribble” all she wants. But I say, dribble up and shoot. As in shoot off that mouth! It’s the American way.