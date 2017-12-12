Due process in the Court of Public Opinion

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

"We now live in a country,” tweeted Kirstie Alley about the recent spate of sexual harassment allegations, “where [the accused] lose their jobs without proof or trial or in some cases with anonymous accusers… “

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Alley’s tweet amassed a twister of outrage, with many accusing her of “victim blaming,” for which she should “rot in Hell,” accompanied by a barrage of ad hominin aspersions.

Of course, Kirstie Alley is mistaken. We do not “now” live in a country where people are fired, etc. We have always lived in a country that allows this because due process—which includes a presumption of innocence, reasonable doubt and the right to confront complainants—only applies to criminal proceedings and not the Court of Public Opinion.

That said, the attacks against Ms. Alley are deluded as they are detestable. Agree or disagree, she did not “blame” any victims. She was appraising a social climate in which potentially innocent people’s lives may be destroyed based on allegations from sometimes anonymous accusers with sometimes unvetted evidence of sometimes decade’s old offenses.

To be clear, I believe the stories of most, if not all, of the women who have come forward since the Weinstein story broke, but Alley has a point. Knowing what we know about human nature, mob mentality, opportunism and the current culture of the chronically outraged—it is a virtual certainty that innocents will be sucked into the cyclone.

That is why I believe, when it comes to the Court of Public Opinion, there needs to be a system of due process. It couldn’t be legally enforceable, obviously. But it would go a long way in minimizing collateral damage if we all just agreed, as an unwritten social contract, to afford the accused a certain amount of procedural justice before flaying them in the news and on social media; before firing them, banning them, boycotting them or keying the word “douchebag” on the hoods of their cars.

There should also be set a of guidelines to consider as we deliberate the evidence. Think of these guidelines as the instructions given to the jury (us) before retreating to that little deliberation room in the backs of our minds. And what should those jury instructions be? Well, here’s a few that come to mind.

• Hold Your @#$&! Horses: After an allegation is made, there should be a brief waiting period before pouncing on the accused. Not sure how long exactly, but a reasonable amount of time to uncover more evidence and, at the very least, hear what he or she has to say.

• Murder Your Biases: Don’t assume an individual’s guilt or innocence because you are a fan of their Netflix series, or football team, or political party. I mean, just because you’re a Christian, conservative Republican doesn’t mean that Roy Moore didn’t troll minors in Alabama malls. Look at the evidence man! That’s what matters.

• Factor the Number of Accusers: When the accused has five, 10, 20 people saying they sexually harassed them—they’re probably guilty. However a solitary incriminator is worrisome. Sexual predators tend to have multiple victims because they cannot control themselves.

• Factor Mitigating Circumstances (but not too much): Was the allegation made anonymously? Have many years passed before reporting the incident? By themselves, these circumstantial reactions do not discredit the accuser. However, they must be considered in congruence with the rest of the evidence.

• Do Not Attack the Alleged Victim: An “acquittal” of the accused does not mean it’s acceptable to attack the accuser. An acquittal just means there wasn’t enough evidence to convict, so leave the accusers alone! There’s still a high probability they have been sexually harassed.

•Do Not Conflate This Column With Victim Blaming: Given the current climate of political correctness, the destabilization of free expression and what is happening to people like Kirstie Alley, there is no doubt in my mind that the chronically outraged are also going to attack me for blaming the victim. As sure as Roy Moore has a subscription to Barely Legal, they are going to gloss over the pro-victim parts and focus on how I defended (in their mind) sexual predators. But this ain’t that.

When I say this article is a pro-active attempt to minimize collateral damage while at the same time support victims, it is not the same as blaming the victim! It is completely understandable, even advisable, for victims to remain anonymous. And while I also recognize there are credibility issues that accompany anonymous allegations, it is not the same as blaming the victim.

I also absolutely, unreservedly, whole-heartedly understand why victims do not come forward immediately. I also recognize that time has a tendency to corrupt the evidence of any allegation–be it murder, theft, extortion. Again, however, this is not the same as blaming the victim. In fact, just so we are clear, I will dedicate the entire next paragraph to reiterating my concern and respect for victims. Of course, this too will be ignored by the interminably irritated. Regardless, here it is.

Victims are not to blame, ok? We must maintain a social climate where they can safely blow the whistle on predators. Blaming victims only re-victimizes them and I hate, hate, fucking really hate that with all my heart. I have nothing but contempt for predators and bullies and nothing but sympathy for their victims—and that includes the falsely accused, for they are victims too.