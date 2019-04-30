Fight for your right to use the OK symbol

Image courtesy of ADL.org

I first caught wind of the controversy regarding the OK hand gesture in December of 2018. I was at a football-viewing party watching the Tennessee Titans beat down the New York Giants when the camera zoomed in on a Tennessee fan celebrating a touchdown. The man leapt out of his seat, fist-bumped his friends and—with a big, beaming smile—flashed the OK sign toward the camera.

“See that right there?” said a fellow Giant’s fan sitting across the room. “That’s a signal of white supremacy.” He then explained how the last three fingers create a “W” and the thumb and index (along with the wrist) form a “P,” which stands for “White Power.”

I naturally assumed this was nonsense, but soon after began encountering more of these claims. Readers need only to Google the words, “Nazi OK” and they’ll find no shortage of articles and posts saying pretty much the same thing. These posts are often accompanied by images of skinheads brandishing the signal, followed by a comment section loaded with people calling for a ban on the hand gesture, now that it is associated with the boney fingers of fascism.

Then, last week, it was banned, by a gaming company called Blizzard Entertainment. This after somebody threw up the gesture during its livestream coverage of a competition known as Overwatch League. A complaint was registered, the flasher reprimanded and without any investigation or open discussion, Blizzard barred the hand gesture’s use during its events and/or live streams.

Regular readers of Sordid Tales know that I am generally against bans like this. Whether words, phrases or hand gestures, I’m simply not in favor of an all-out, context-free carpet bombing of offensive communication. This is not to say I don’t understand the instinct. When certain words have historically been used as tools of persecution, it’s easy to comprehend and understand the desire to expunge them.

But banning the OK sign is lunacy. There is no history of oppression accompanying this symbol: It wasn’t patched onto Nazi uniforms during the Holocaust. Slavers didn’t brand it on the backs of their captives. And when scuba divers regularly give each other the OK sign underwater, it is not to signal that a Great White supremacist shark is approaching.

According to Wikipedia, the expression appeared in Fifth century Greece as an expression of love. It appeared in first century Rome as an indication of assent and approval. It was used by pre-Christ Hindus as a conveyance of inner perfection. With all that positive history, why would we ever allow a handful of bigots to subvert its meaning? It’d be one thing if they outnumbered and surrounded us saying, “You vill give us zee OK symbol, yes?” But they don’t outnumber us and they do not have any influence over us other than what we afford them. For all the fear and noise they generate, white supremacists are really just mice. A tiny smattering of rodents hiding inside the walls of the internet, coming out only at night to leave little mouse turds for us to overreact to as evidence of infestation.

And here’s the funny part. It’s not even true! White supremacists weren’t using the OK symbol as a dog whistle. At least, not until following the lead of a 4chan hoax in 2017. The scheme was called “Operation O-KKK” which—according to multiple sources such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)—was established by an anonymous 4chan user who urged subscribers to “flood Twitter and other social media websites [claiming] that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy.” The post included a photo of Mel Gibson flashing the gesture and a diagram showing how it forms the “W” and “P” initials.

Well, the PC police took the bait—hook, line and stinker. They began seeing the symbol everywhere (such as my friend did) and labeling people who used it as literal Nazis. This was followed by actual Nazis who—after observing the hysteria—began using the gesture to further exasperate them.

“Most usage of [the gesture] is completely innocuous” says the ADL. “Even though its [meaning] has expanded and evolved, it still seems primarily intended to trigger or troll people on the left and cause them to react.” It worked and now they’re all too ready to abandon a beloved salute because they are either too stupid to realize they were trolled, too hungry not to take the bait or too afraid to stand up to mice.

Jesus guys, don’t be so quick to acquiesce. I mean, what if images emerged of some skinheads flashing, say, the thumbs up or down gesture? Should we concede that too? What if there was photographic evidence of Chairman Mao high-fiving his tennis partner? Mussolini raising his hands in the air as if he just didn’t care? Adolph Hitler making armpit farts at the dinner table?

Sorry, but I will never stop using the OK sign. And I don’t even use the damn thing! I’m going to start though, just so I can not stop doing it in defiance. Even if I discover that a thousand puppies lose their tails after every OK gesture—I will flash it twice and then donate to the ASPCA. Because puppies be damned, I ain’t letting no Nazis appropriate things that don’t belong to them. How does that line go? First they came for my OK sign, and I did nothing. Then they came for my thumbs down expression, and I remained quiet. Then they came for my armpit farts, but I had no thumbs down gesture with which to object.