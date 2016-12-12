Flag burning should be encouraged, not criminalized

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

I must admit, I was pleasantly surprised by the level of outrage over President-elect Trump's Tweet that Americans should be incarcerated or de-citizenized for burning the flag.

I was, however, disappointed that so many of the same people—who agree with the 1989 Supreme Court decision that flag desecration is, indeed, protected speech—felt the need to denounce the act of flag-burning itself.

For instance, when CNN's Chris Cuomo badgered Trump's Communications Director about the unconstitutionality of the Orangutan-elect's Tweet, he kept adding disclaimers such as, "I don't like people burning the flag either, but. . ."

News columnist Marcos Breton of the Sacramento Bee wrote an article about flag desecration called "It's awful, ungrateful and unpatriotic. But it's not unconstitutional."

The Alaska Dispatch News editorial board, which favors legalized flag-burning, called the act "ugly."

Ditto the internet, especially in the comment sections and message boards of various op-eds and articles. Even on my social media pages my friends and colleagues—an enchanting collection of radical, Commie pinko, leftist, free-speech-loving hippies—derided the act of flag burning as "reprehensible," "despicable" and "nauseating" though, thankfully, legal.

To which I say, Et tu, Commie/hippy/pinko? I don't know if they truly find it despicable or they're just afraid the radical, right wing, fascist, flag-thumping, xenophobic, jingoist, zealots of the world will call them a traitor if they don't say as much.

Either way, I disagree. The act of incinerating Old Glory as a form or protest is not "despicable" and it's certainly not "unpatriotic." It is one of the loveliest and most dutiful things a citizen can do. When I see a video or an image of an American citizen burning an American flag on American soil, I see a brave and conscientious soul expressing devotion to his country. And when the police do not show up to drag him away, it's a reminder of how lucky I am to have been born here and not—but for the grace of grandma—in North Korea or Libya or Lubbock—where they would pelt you with stones for even looking at a flag funny.

As for you Trump-thumping, fascist, right wing jingoists who would call me a traitor, a troops-hater or a Commie/hippy/pinko for expressing such an opinion—excuse me while I wipe the mucous I just nasally ejected all over my computer screen. Because I'm the fucking patriot in this equation! I'm the one who stands for American ideals. I'm the one who welcomes dissent. As for you, well, you're not a real patriot. You are a faketriot.

You claim allegiance to America and the Constitution yet disregard its centerpiece: the right to talk shit about America and the Constitution. Ah, the irony. You are more enraged by the desecration of a symbol of that right, than desecrating the right itself. News Flash: Symbols have less value than the things they symbolize. When I see someone burning a flag I think, Well yeah, duh—that's what it's for. That's the point of a symbol. Seriously, have you tried to hoist an entire country to the top of a flagpole? Not easy. And of course it would be wrong to douse the actual America in kerosene and set it on fire but being permitted to torch a flag is one of the great advantages of having one.

That's why, whenever I see a crybaby faketriot getting all tender-clitted about a desecrated flag, I can't help but think, Wow—I sure hope you are not representative of most Americans. Because if we as a country want to say we are the freest and the bravest without spattering comedy-snot all over the mirror to which we are saying it, then we should probably try to tolerate a little symbolic criticism.

Actually, scratch that. We should encourage it. We should call attention to it. We should set up safe flag burning stations outside all our government buildings—from the White House down to the local City Halls. Set up vending booths that sell flammable, non-toxic banners and use that money to fix some of the shit people be burning flags about. I honestly can't think of a better way to say to our citizens—and the world—"See? This is how confident we are about our system of government. This is how we earn our people's allegiance.î Because here in America, patriotism is not mandatory. If it were, it wouldn't be patriotism, it would be maketriotism. You can't make someone love his or her country any more than I can make my ex fall back in love with me.

I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, Ed, if you love flag desecration so much, why don't you have the 'nads to burn one yourself? Great question. Two answers. First, because I don't have the 'nads to burn one myself. Secondly, and probably most importantly, I subscribe to the teachings of the late, great Country Dick Montana who—after the 1989 Supreme Court ruling—made a declaration I will never forget: "The fact that it is now legal to burn the American flag," he said to a packed house inside the now defunct Bacchanal, "is reason enough not to."