Getting sweet revenge on a Tab Pirate

I was in Manhattan recently, looking for some of that wildly overrated New York City nightlife when I came upon a bar with some live music and a small crowd of smokers outside the front door.

“Those guys are great,” said an attractive woman who approached me as I studied the band’s flyer. “There’s no cover either,” she added, nearly flooring me with her smile. Her name, I learned, was Claire and, let’s be honest, she was too beautiful to be this eager to chat with me.

But chat we did. She asked my name, where I was from and other small-talky type questions before suggesting we go inside and check out the music. Given the likelihood that my appearance—which could be best described as frump chic—was not what attracted her, I assumed I was being played.

At worst, she was an organ thief with a purse-full of roofies and a boyfriend back at the hotel waiting to carve out my kidney. At best, she was a Loser Lure, a person who lavishes attention on the lonely in exchange for cocktails. She also could have been a B-Girl, hired by the owner to draw men into the bar and encourage extravagant spending. Or, she was a Tab Pirate—someone who puts drinks on other people’s tabs without their knowledge. I was confident she was one of these, but just didn’t know which.

Regardless, my many years as a bartender provided ample experience with barracudas like these—and the band actually did sound good—so I did not object when she hooked her arm into mine and led me to the bar to order drinks.

When the bartender arrived—with my beer and her white Russian—Claire did not even feign a payment attempt. She plopped her red Chanel handbag on the bar, pulled out a phone and checked her messages. Not that I cared. I was expecting as much and was not in the mood for awkwardness.

When I gave the bartender my card, Claire scooched closer and rested her hand on my forearm. It was then I knew that I had a Tab Pirate on my hands—rotten of heart with a cold shriveled soul. See, this was a classic piracy tactic. By walking us up to the bar arm in arm, and being all lovey-touchy, she created the illusion we were a couple. This way, she could run up my tab without raising the bartender’s suspicion.

I have seen this plenty of times during my days behind the bar. It even happened to me a few years ago. I was watching football in the now-defunct Kristy’s MVP Sports Bar, when two women sat on the stools beside me. They asked about the food, which led to more conversation and our becoming fast friends. Before long we were cracking jokes and buying each other rounds. And yeah, they were stunning, especially the woman sitting beside me, who looked like a newbie stripper unsullied by the nightly grind. To my surprise, she was a newbie, and was scheduled to audition at Pacers Showgirls, across the street, in an hour! To my further surprise, she invited me to watch the audition—for “moral support”—to which I responded, “Well gee, I suppose, if you think it will help.”

So we three walked over to Pacers, and up to the bartender, arm in arm. I ordered us a round and left the card open. Fun ensued. Memories were made. Then I closed my tab. Sure enough, they put about $200 worth of drinks on it. I fumed, looked around and saw the pair in the corner surrounded by a group of dancers and customers. They didn’t even have the humility to skulk away before I discovered their betrayal!

Rattling the tab over my head, I approached and shouted, “What the fuck is this?”

They didn’t even bat an eye. The dancer’s friend just matter-of-factly explained that I was lucky to have paid so little to be in the presence of such exquisiteness. I followed this by calling them “exquisite twats.” This was then followed by some mutual yelling, frothing, flailing—and at least one glass breaking—before the bouncers dragged my ass out for harassing a dancer.

I was livid. I swore to myself that, somehow, I was going to get my revenge.

And that is what I was remembering as the Manhattan bartender waited for me to answer his question about keeping the tab open. I wanted revenge on all the cold, black souls of Tab Pirates everywhere, even if it was only symbolic. So I told the bartender to leave the tab open (as bait) then bade farewell to Claire and disappeared into the pool room.

After a couple of hours, when Claire was on the dance floor, I asked for a subtotal on my tab. The bartender said I had three beers and three white Russians. Just as I suspected, Claire was a Tab Pirate. I ordered another Russian—with double Kahlua to maximize the sticky factor—and closed out. When she was finished dancing, I flagged her over.

“Another drink?” I asked.

“Thanks!” she said, and placed her purse on the bar to receive it.

But I did not hand it to her. Instead, I pulled open the flaps of her fancy, red handbag and emptied the Rusky into its main compartment.

“This one’s on you,” I said, and rushed out the door, her expletives fading as I made my getaway down the street.