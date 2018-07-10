God doesn’t care if you bake wedding cakes for gays

× Expand Photo by Tim Webb / Flickr

As many may already know, last month The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the infamous Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding on the grounds of his First Amendment right of free religious exercise.

For the record, I oppose SCOTUS’ decision. The ruling is erroneous because, and I’ll get to this later, the wrong issue was raised. That said, I do understand the complexities of the case. There’s just no easy answer when the constitutionally protected rights of one group collides with the constitutionally protected rights of another.

Now, anyone who knows me (or regularly reads this column) knows how little I care about what The Bible has to say about anything. But it does make sense that a person who truly believes in an invisible man in the sky—one who has the power to fuck your shit up, eternally—might not want to defy him. And when it comes to Mr. Phillips’ God, there’s not much doubt about his position on homosexuality.

“You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22).

“If there is a man who lies with a male as those who lie with a woman, both of them have committed a detestable act; they shall surely be put to death.” (Leviticus 20:13).

“Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals . . . shall inherit the kingdom of God.” (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).

OK, fine, so God’s not woke. However this is not the issue. As I alluded earlier, the question is not whether Phillips’ religion considers it a sin to be gay (nobody is arguing against Phillips’ right to not be gay). The question is whether it is a Christian sin to not serve gays.

This is a question that SCOTUS, nor anyone else, seems to be asking. Where in The Bible, or other scriptures, does it instruct business owners not to serve LGBTQ people?

So I checked. I searched my bathroom magazine rack for the King James Bible. It took some time of course, having to flip past my issues of Croquet Monthly, my Barely Beagle collection and all the swimsuit issues of Doomsday Preppers. Finally, I came upon my trusty bible (which I’ve never actually opened because I don’t trust bibles) and opened it to see what it said about gay caking. And guess what? There was nothing said at all. Not a single chapter, verse, line or Commandment condemning the act of providing confectionaries to gay people.

There’s no 9th Beatitude saying, “Blessed are the cakemakers, that they denieth the lesbians.”

No “Gay Cakemaking” present on the list of reasons God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah.

No verses in Ecclesiastes that went, “To everything there is a season; a time to add eggs, a time to add flour, a time to preheat, I swear it’s not for gays.”

There simply is no evidence that God prohibits baking, or providing any other kind of goods or services, for LGBTQs. Hence my objection to the ruling. Because in order to claim a religious exemption from certain laws, one must prove some things. A conscientious objector cannot just say, “I am a disciple of The Invisible Meatball in the Sky who can only be worshipped by smoking crack at 95 mph on the freeway” and expect exemption from narcotics and traffic laws. They must show sincere belief in that religion and sincere belief the religion requires (or prohibits) the behavior in question.

I think we can all agree that Phillips’ interpretation of the Christian god doesn’t want him to be gay since he prescribed the death penalty to “a man who lies with a man.” But I am still waiting for somebody to show where he said, “If a man bakes pastries for a man who lies with a man, he be put to death” [Ridicuviticus 13:12].

Just think of how absurd that notion is. Guilt by association, right? But where would that associative guilt end?

“If a man sells eggs to a man who makes pastries for a man who lies with a man, then he too shall be put to death.” [Eggrinthians 9:31].

“While we’re at it, sayeth the Lord, if a man sells egg cartons to a man who sells eggs to a man who bakes pastries for a man who lies with a man then, naturally, death to his ass, along with his employees, his distributors, the lender. . .” [Bakelesiastes 20:13b] and so on, infinitely regressing to the point that everyone on the planet is morally culpable for baking this one goddamned cake!

For his part, Phillips claims he’s got nothing against gays. Like most conservative Christians, he says he hates the sin but not the sinner. Perhaps. But if he really didn’t hate them, then he’d bake them a wedding cake fer crissake! If he’s still worried about his immortal soul, then he’d donate the fee to charity. May I recommend Immortally Wounded Warriors? They are a non-profit group that helps Christians who develop PTSD after providing goods and services to gay people. Or just pray for absolution. God is a very forgiving deity I am told.