Happy Women's History Month, mom!

My mother, Suela Filomena LaGreca (“The Mother,” moving forward), was born in 1937 to Lucretia Mary Spanos and Vito Luigi LaGreca Sr., an Italian immigrant. They were devout Roman Catholics who came to the Bronx to raise hell and a couple of kids.

There was also my mom’s black sheep brother, Vito Luigi Jr., who didn’t really go off the rails until his 30s—after the first time he smoked a joint. It was then, Vito claimed, that he literally met Jesus Christ who told him to sell all his worldly possessions, buy a 60-foot schooner and deliver a crazy, drug-addled, free-love hippie cult called the Sea Hippies to the promised land. Being that the schooner was not seaworthy, they instead sold grass and played country music in a band called King Vito and the Sea Hippies to make it so. And the funniest part about King Vito is that he actually is the least interesting member of The Mother’s immediate family.

As The Mother puts it, her parents were “stern disciplinarians involved in questionable activities.” This is her way of downplaying the fact that they were associates of the Gambino and Lucchese crime families of New York’s Italian-American Mafia. Vito Sr., for instance, was running a numbers shakedown for the Lucchese crime family out of East Harlem, while my grandmother managed a small fleet of garbage trucks under the tutelage of Jimmy “The Garbage Don” Squillante. Squillante was the undisputed king of the trash collection racket and also served as a part-time assassin for Gambino boss Albert “The Mad Hatter” Anastasia. Jimmy Squillante, his wife, Ollie, and a smattering of other wiseguys, were frequent visitors to the LaGreca household. So much so that when Squillante was whacked on Sept. 23, 1960, Vito Jr. married the Garbage Don’s widow.

And this, dear friends, is the environment in which The Mother was raised. Of course, she is no gangster, nor does she have a gangster lean. Still, she never shed her emotional connection to those old-timey mobsters. There were countless nights where The Mother, dad and us kids would be watching any one of a thousand Cosa Nostra documentaries on TV when some underboss would pop up. This would cause The Mother to point and shout, “Oh-oh-oh, look everyone! That’s ‘Frankie Pearl’ Federico. You shoulda seen him dance,” or something like, “That’s Carmine Avellino. He’s a Lucchese capo. I used to babysit him!” The one that made my father snicker was when The Mother said, “That’s Annunzio Squillante. He had such a crush on me,” at which point a series of photos appeared on the screen showing the bodies Annunzio allegedly left lying around the city. My father was no doubt thinking, Well, I guess you settled then, huh?

Speaking of The Father (don’t worry dad, your column is coming), the LaGrecas took their summers in Monroe, a small suburban town about 50 miles northwest of The Bronx. It was in Monroe, at age 15, where The Mother met The Father. And that was that! They dated exclusively for nine years before getting married, having kids and moving to The Bronx permanently. He worked as the groundskeeper for the New York School for the Deaf in White Plains and she taught for 35 years at Cornwall Central School District—19 of which she presided over the Cornwall Central Teacher’s Association—an amazing feat considering it was an elected position.

The Mother is many things, but the word that first comes to mind is muckraker. That’s why she made such a good union president. It’s also why all her children are emotionally scarred. This is a woman who, on early Saturday mornings—while we were fast asleep with no reason to get up— would slap cold wet rags on our faces and sing, “Rise and shine and give god your glory, glory,” at the top of her lungs.

This is a woman who, after my friends and I were three hours into a game of Risk, would burst into the room, flip the board into the air and cackle like a woodland witch.

But enough of the back story and one liners. The truth is, they are only included in this column to justify its existence till I could get to the part that matters—the part where I address The Mother directly. This part here…

Mom, I just want to say I am grateful to have been raised by you (and dad). You taught me so many things. You taught me that life isn’t fair; to take responsibility for my actions and always lock the door when playing board games. I can honestly say there is not a woman throughout all of history I would have chosen as mother over you. Not Elizabeth Cady Stanton who raised seven children while languishing to help pass the 19th amendment. Not Lou Xiaoying, an impoverished dumpster diver who adopted 30 babies she found in the trash during China’s one-child-only era of their cultural revolution. Not Hoelun (Khan)—the courageous and relentless mother of Genghis—who was widowed and subsequently banished from her clan, leaving her to forage for seven small children in the harsh, winter steppes of Mongolia. Against all odds, Mama Khan not only kept her children alive, but also helped one of them establish, and maintain, the largest contiguous land empire in history.

OK, so maybe I would have chosen Hoelun. I mean, she was pretty badass! But of all the other mothers in the world besides Hoelun, for sure I would choose you. Happy Women’s History Month, mom—the female population is all the better because you are of it.