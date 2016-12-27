Happy Xmas (War is Over) thanks to Donald Trump

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

DECEMBER 7, 2017: I retrieve the newspaper from the front stoop and can't believe my eyes. The headline says, "WAR IS OVER!"

Can it be true? I wonder. Has the decade's long conflict come to rest? I read the article and am delighted to learn that the War on Christmas is, in fact, kaput. And it's all thanks to President Donald J. Trump.

"You can say, 'Merry Christmas'" said Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, on Fox News last night. "You can say it again because Donald Trump is now the President."

Cautiously elated, I walk toward Main Street. People are honking horns and hooting. A patriotic blizzard of red, white and blue confetti cascades over the promenade. A woman rushes into the arms of a sailor who sweetly dips her into a kiss. And a man strums the chords to John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" with revised lyrics to commemorate this historic event.

"And so this is Christmas / War has been won / Merry Christmas ban, over / War on Ramadan begun.

"So say 'merry Christmas' / To whomever you please / Don't matter a bit, son / What it is they believe."

It is such a blissful, Dickensian scene, I'm not even sure it's real. Then a young boy with a candy cane rushes toward me from across the street.

"Hey mister," he calls out. "Merry Christmas!"

Still consumed by paranoia, I shout, "Get behind me!" and raise karate hands to defend the child against any roving atheist gangs within earshot. But nobody comes.

"Whatsa matter, mister? Don't you know, it's safe to say Christmas again?"

And like a flood it all comes rushing back—the terror and despair from a decade-long carpet-bombing of the birth of my messiah. I lower my karate hands and kneel before the boy.

"You're right, lad," I say, sniffling. "It's just, well—it's just been so very long since anyone said 'Merry Christmas' to me..." as I break down into a fit of bittersweet sobs.

Oh yes, I remember when The War on Christmas began. It started gradually. Mostly in the form of sassy glances or comments from Happy Holidays activists. Iranian convenience store clerks began making "terrorist-face" at anyone who said "Christmas" in their stores. People were slamming doors in carolers' faces. One time I said, "Merry Christmas" to a Hasidic Jew who held my door. He glared at me with those "40 years-in-the-desert" eyes.

From there it got worse. According to credible news outlets like Facebook, anti-Christmas violence was surging across the country. They reported that roving atheist gangs were assaulting people who dared say the words "Merry" and "Christmas" in the same sentence. Twitter's news division published a story about a department store Santa who was bushwhacked by members of the SGLF (Season's Greetings Liberation Front). It was horrible. They pushed him to the ground and shouted, "Season's Greetings" repeatedly.

"No, please!" the Santa actor begged. "Please stop!"

"Happy Hanukkah then?" taunted their ringleader. "Kickass Kwanza? Or, how about, have a wonderful winter solstice?" and so on, until the poor fellow was near dead, curled in the fetal position and groaning.

"Let's go guys!' the ringleader barked, and they dispersed, cackling and chest-thumping—and shouting, "Santa Claus is a pagan construct!"—as they disappeared into the night.

DECEMBER 21, 2017: It's been two weeks since President Trump de-criminalized "Christmas" and though things are great, there are still some people pushing back. Like the Buddhist who got all butt-hurt when I chortled, "Merry Christmas, Buddy-sattva."

"In your next life you will return as a genital crab," he spat and walked on. It was that sort of nonsense that caused Trump to take action—again.

In an infamous press conference, Trump demanded the leader—of what we now call the Cold War on Christmas, surrender unconditionally.

"Mister Dawkins," he blared. "Tear down this wall...of separation between church and state!"

MARCH 24, 2018: Even though it's March and Christmas has long passed, everyone is still excited about our returned religious freedoms. I walk into the Quik-e-Mart for some snacks.

"Merry Christmarch" says the cashier. "Merry Christmarch to you too!" I say with a big, fat goofy smile. I mean, it's only been two months since Trump was sworn in and he's already done so much: ObamaCare is dismantled, ground has been broken on the border wall project, and we are finally on good terms with Russia—largely because Trump gave Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas to Putin for Christmas. Putin was ecstatic. He gave Trump a nice cheese log and quietly re-gifted Texas.

Yes, friends, the War on Christmas had finally come to an end. And there was much rejoicing.

"So say, 'Merry Christmas'/ Not 'Happy Holidays' / Say it quite loudly / get right in their face.

Say it to Muslims / Say it to Jews / Say it to Buddhists / Sikhs, Shintos, Hindus."

CHORUS: "Have a very merry Christmas / Not Feliz Navidad / Just learn to speak English / And believe in our God."