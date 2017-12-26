How The Muslim, Socialist, Terrorist Grinch Stole Merry Christmas

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

“We’re all going to say, ‘Merry Christmas’ again”

—Donald J. Trump at Celebrate Freedom Rally

(July 3, 2017)

It was a frigid Christmas Eve in our cabin at the foothills of Mt. Wintercicle. Granny was fixin’ a pot of her famous ham hock and tater stew while I sat by the fire stroking our beloved Persian mix, Banjo, and watching the grandchildren play Jenga on the floor.

As if the moment wasn’t perfect enough, “It’s OK to Say Christmas Again” by Rich DiMare, came on the radio.

“Sing it loud / Sing it proud / You’ll stand out in the crowd / It’s OK to say Christmas again.”

“Hey Grampa?” asked Dimwit, the second eldest of the young’uns, “Was there a time that it wasn’t OK to say Christmas?”

“Indeed there was.” I said. “Gather up your cousins and I’ll tell you all about them olden days.”

“Now Poppy,” Granny called from the kitchen. “Don’t be tellin’ no scary, ‘War on Christmas’ stories to the children.”

“Calm your titties, Granny. It has a happy ending. . .

“Once upon a time, The Kingdom of ‘Merca was ruled by an evil king named Barack the Black who governed from a white palace. Being that the king had come from a faraway continent called Hawaii, he hated everything about ‘Merca. He hated the military. He hated flag pins. He hated country music. He hated white folk. He even hated kittycats!”

This revelation caused Banjo to nervously dig his claws into my lap.

“But what the king hated most was the Baby Jesus. He hated Baby Jesus so much that he banned people from saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ During his eight long years of tyranny, Barack the Black perpetrated all kinds of unspeakable acts against the commonwealth, such as steering it out of recession, making healthcare affordable to the peasantry and curbing global warming!”

“But it’s so cold outside!” exclaimed Dumbalina, the second eldest, “Why would the black man want people to be cold?”

“Because he was a Muslim, socialist, terrorist who was trying to destroy ‘Merca from within!” I said, as the young’uns shuddered in terror. “But don’t you worry none. Because not far away, in a giant, golden tower, a hero was in the making. His name was The Orange Man and unlike the king, he was wise and fair to people of all ethnicities (that originated from Europe) and all income brackets (in the upper one percent). And he loved cats! So much so that if he saw one on the street, he would just grab that kittycat without asking because he always knew when a pussy needed petting.

“In order to gain support, The Orange Man promised to lift the ban on ‘Merry Christmas’ and have a wall built around Hawaii to keep Muslims from escaping. It worked! The Orange Man ousted The Black King from the white palace and went straight to work! He began warming the planet again, built a net around Hawaii (walls are expensive!) and not only removed the ‘Merry Christmas ban, but made saying it mandatory! Oh yes, young’uns, It was a glorious occasion—with everyone constantly announcing ‘Merry Christmas’ to everyone, everywher—including department stores.”

Merry Christmas, welcome to Target, merry Christmas.”

“Merry Christmas, do you have Menorahs merry Christmas?”

“Merry Christmas, they’re in Aisle 12—merry Christmas—in the merry Christmas section, merry Christmas.”

“Not only that,” I told them. “But there were all these great songs and poems that were written.”

“Like the one we heard on the radio, Grampa?” chimed little Stu Pidito, son of my youngest daughter.”

“Yuppers, Stu, that’s a great one! But my all-time favorite poem is ‘The Muslim Terrorist Socialist Grinch Who Stole Merry Christmas.’”

“Read it to us Grampa! Pleeeease?”

I pulled the old book from a shelf, blew the dust off the faded, crumbling cover and read all the way through to its thrilling conclusion.

“...And the Orange Man was grinning like never before / ‘Merry Christmas,’ he snickered, will be said in the store / It will be said in the homes and will be said on the streets / It will be said on the Facebooks, will be said in the tweets / It will be said in the schoolrooms, on blackboards with chalk / It will be said in the synagogues, temples and mosques / They will say, ‘Merry Christmas,’ as a matter of law / Be gone ‘Happy Holidays,’ once and for all.”

I gently closed the book as the young’uns cheered. Except, of course, for little Terry Rist, the ‘Merca-hating son of my Marxist, eldest daughter.

“But Grampa,” said the suspected Islamist. “My mommy said there was never actually a ban on ‘Merry Christmas.’ In fact, Barack himself said it dozens of times in public.”

“Hornswoggle!” I spat.

“It’s true. The Orange Man and his disciples got all butt-hurt because some people voluntarily said ‘Happy Holidays’ to include their non-Christian friends, and some department stores voluntarily said ‘Happy Holidays’ to include their non-Christian customers.”

“But, but. . . but we can say ‘Merry Christmas’ again!” I stammered.

“Oh, Grampa, you senile old cat lady. You were always allowed to say Merry Christmas. You just can’t force anyone to say it.”

“Did you hear that young’uns?” I declared. “Your cousin hates ‘Merca! Attack!”

And I have to say, those patriotic little jackals really done their kinfolk proud. Because, as Banjo sat on my lap purring with approval, they tore into the little traitor like a hollow, chocolate Santa.