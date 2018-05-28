John McCain doesn’t need others to demand an apology for him

I told myself I wasn’t going to write about this whole Kelly-Sadler-Must-Apologize-to-John-McCain hubbub, but that was before reading something that made commenting unavoidable.

For those who don’t know, there was a closed-door meeting recently with several White House communications staffers, during which they discussed Sen. McCain’s opposition to Gina Haspel, the president’s nominee for CIA director.

According to two anonymous leakers present at the meeting, Sadler—the special assistant to the president—made an awful joke saying, “It doesn’t matter, he’ll be dead soon,” referring to the senator’s losing battle with brain cancer.

Naturally, there was an uproar, with the usual demands for her termination and a public apology (even though she had already privately apologized to the McCains). There’s nothing surprising about any of that, of course. And given that I often bemoan the new national disposition of reactionary outrage and interminable apology-demanding, I decided to leave this one alone. That is, until I learned, that Congress got involved.

Yup, for reals. There is now a measure before Congress formally demanding an apology. It is called, House Resolution 901 and “calls upon the White House to issue a public apology to Senator John McCain and his family for insensitive comments made by a staffer during this difficult time for the McCain family.”

I do believe the world has gone bonkers.

For starters, who gives a flying seagull turd about an apology that is coerced? Apologies that don’t come from the heart are as meaningless as the “ir” in irregardless.

Secondly, why does the apology need to be “public”? Sadler already apologized to the family in private. How is this the public’s business?

Third, this is a non-binding resolution, which means it is unenforceable. Non-binding resolutions are meant to be motivational, or supportive or critical, as if to say, “We, The United States government, speaking on behalf of the people, believe this one thing is good, or that one thing is bad, or this person, or that group, should do this or say that.” Non-binding house resolutions can be serious—such as House Concurrent Resolution 63, which expressed disapproval of President Bush’s 2007 troop buildup in Iraq. And they can be ridiculous, such as the 2009 resolution to recognize Confucius’ 2560th birthday. Serious or silly, they are still unenforceable and therefore as meaningless as a mouse trap in a python cage.

More to the point, why the H-E-double-hockey-sticks is our government involving itself in the business of hurt feelings? What is this now, an apologarchy? While we’re at it, let’s make a house resolution that says people can’t bitch about their co-workers. Or a bill against booing athletes? How about a measure that says that seagulls can’t laugh when they crap on our heads! It’ll be as effective as all the other non-binding house resolutions, so why not?

Finally, let’s not forget who it was that had apparently been offended in the first place. On Oct. 26, 1967 Lieutenant Commander John McCain’s A-4E Skyhawk bomber was shot down over Hanoi. The subsequent crash shattered his arms and legs. With busted limbs he was dragged to a POW camp, denied medical treatment and tortured. They kept him there for five years, two of which were in solitary confinement. Now he’s fighting against a kind of brain cancer so aggressive, it makes his Viet Cong captors look like mildly crabby Boy Scout leaders with a penchant for issuing demerits. So I seriously doubt John McCain cares about anything Kelly Sadler has to say.

It is at this point in the article where I’m supposed to write, “Kelly Sadler’s attempt at humor was despicable but…” but I will not. Because it wasn’t despicable. It was merely a failed joke that was never intended to leave the room, and anyone who says they have never made a cruel remark behind closed doors is straight up lying (or doesn’t yet know they are a cyborg).

What I do find despicable is the fact that Sadler’s comment was leaked to the press. You would think a couple of White House communications staffers would know how communication works. If an aspersion is not heard by the subject, then it cannot hurt him. If a joke about an American war hero dying of brain cancer is too distressing, then don’t tell it to him.

Lastly, HR 901 calls on the “White House” to issue the apology. What the F-U-Louis C.K. is that about? The Trump administration did not make the joke. It did not sanction it, or even know about it. Calling on the White House to apologize is a violation of the U.S. Federal Code of Apologetics which clearly states in Article 3a, Chapter 27: “No person or group shall be compelled to apologize for some stupid shit somebody else said.”

If it were me, and Congress tried to force my hand like that, I would say, “OK, OK, I’m sorry! I am sorry my government has nothing better to do than audit the country’s apology infrastructure. I am sorry that my private atonement to the McCains wasn’t enough for the apology-demanding public who were the real victims. I’m sorry the two snitches in our meeting don’t know the difference between whistleblowing and backstabbing. And I’m sorry the senator is dying. I truly, truly am. Dude is a hero, served our country well and is only moderately to blame for Sarah Palin (Too soon?). Get well Sir, we’re all behind you.”