Keeping my scooter privilege in check

I almost cried today. I mean, literally, almost. As in, red eyes, wet lids, deep sniffles—all but the bawling.

The incident happened in the aftermath of a recent column which had drawn a significant amount of ire on my Facebook thread. I got defensive. Things were said. Relationships were damaged. Feelings were hurt, mine included.

This is what I was thinking about while heading to lunch on my little 2013 Yamaha Zuma motor scooter—recounting all that ugliness, hating the feeling that comes with rejection and loathing my responses as I pulled up to a downtown deli for lunch.

As luck would have it, the metered parking spaces in front were quite large. Large enough, in fact, that I easily slid my scooter in the same space as a car. This is the great thing about scooters. You can fit in the spaces between cars. You can fit in spaces that are not quite spaces. And sometimes, such as now, you can share the unused portion of a metered space with a driver who already paid for it.

While I was at the counter placing my sandwich order, a 40-something man of average height and weight entered the room and marched right up to me.

“Did you park in my space?” he shouted, close enough, loud enough and red-faced enough that I thought he might take a swing.

Everyone in the deli stopped talking and placed their attention on us. I was embarrassed to be called out in public like that so, per usual, I became defensive.

“Hey man,” I snapped. “You still have plenty of room to pull out!” I steadied myself for battle.

“That is my space!” he spat. “I paid for it!”

“And yet you still have it,” I spat back. “Nothing’s changed.”

“So you get to park for free because you have a scooter?”

“Maybe, but that’s between me and the police—not your business.”

“My spot, my business,” he said. Then stormed out the door.

Being that the front of the deli was all glass, I could see him exit the building and march over to our vehicles, which were right out front. He climbed in to his driver side, unwrapped a sandwich and proceeded to, I assume, take a lunch break in his car.

Fearing he might do something to my bike, I chose a seat facing the window. As I ate my sandwich, I watched him eat his, intently, as if I were on a stakeout. I watched as he took small bites and slowly, thoroughly chewed before chasing with small sips of Gatorade. For a Neanderthal, I thought, he sure eats gracefully. Not like me, man. I chomped and shoveled that sandwich into my face all the while thinking, Who does he think he is? What does he care if I pay for my parking? What’s the big deal?

One thing I knew for sure. I needed to slow down eating. I did not want to finish before he did and have to go out there and face him again. Because I knew, the whole time I was stewing over all the ways this guy was an asshole, he was stewing over all the ways that I was an asshole. Then, just to be certain, I replayed the encounter to be sure it wasn’t me who was the asshole. Clearly I’m not the asshole, I thought. How could I be the asshole when he is the asshole? Nah, there’s no way I am the asshole. Oh boy, I sure hope I’m not the asshole.

Then it hit me. I am the asshole.

I sat there letting the epiphany sink in. Why did I feel entitled to his parking space? Why should I park for free? And why must I be so defensive? The whole thing could have been diffused if I had simply apologized.

So I decided to do just that. I walked outside and approached his already-open window. As I arrived, he leaned out and said, “Hey guy, I’m really sorry I blew up like that.”

“Wait what?” I responded. “But I was going to say I’m sorry,” and proceeded to explain all the reasons I was in the wrong.

He said, “no,” that it was his fault, that he has a tendency to overreact and that he has been working on that. I told him my fatal flaw is defensiveness and joked that a defensive person and an over-reactor are a doomed combination. After our chuckling subsided, we shook hands. And it was a good shake. A hardy, warm, meaningful shake. A shake from which could be felt the brunt of this human collision. And it was at that moment, with our hands still locked, that I nearly cried. Not just because of the hard feelings between us, but the hard feelings between me and my critics—had all bubbled to the surface.

So many confrontations, so many takedowns, and so many people colliding with our moods and our beliefs and our flaws and our egos. And in this era of divisiveness, it just seemed like this priceless micro-miracle had to be chronicled in some way. That the two of us went from near blows to near friends, that we somehow emerged from the musty, old bunkers of our ids into the fresh air of self-awareness. Even now, as I write this, it makes me want to cry. I’m just not sure if it’s because of how it went down, or because that’s how it almost never goes down.