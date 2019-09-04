I just stepped off the scale a few moments ago and am happy to announce a weight-loss milestone. Since May, when I began this insidious slog through The Valley of the Shadow of No Carne Asada Burritos, I’ve lost 50 pounds.

Indeed, I am ever closer to downgrading my condition from, Disgustingly-Dangerously-Morbidly-Obese-and Diabetes-Bound to merely “fat.” Oh, how I have dreamed of being just fat again. And now that I am knock, knock, knocking on chubby’s door, three questions come to mind.

1. Should I take up crack to get over the last hump?

2. Is there such a thing as a calorie free carne asada burrito?

3. If not, then where in my mouth is the most effective place to point a shotgun muzzle?

Of course, I’m kidding. It was a good move swapping carrot sticks for burritos—and pizza, cheeseburgers, fries, lasagna, cheesecake, pancakes, bacon, meatballs, meatloaf, tuna melts, onion rings, ribs, butter, peanut butter, pumpkin pie, cookies and milk, poutines, Alfredos, Kung Paos, gyros, wings—oh Lord not the wings!—pretzels, chips, potato chips, chocolate chips, fish and chips, Chipwiches, Kit-Kats, risotto, prosciutto, pistachios, mac salad, mac and cheese, mac-Donald’s and—sing it with me now—“Jelly filled doughnuts and crisp apple strudel / Bratwurst with sauerkraut and schnitzel with noodles / Hot butter dip for my calamari rings / These are a few of my favorite things.”

This is not the first time I lost copious amounts of flab. The first was in my early twenties. After spending much of my youth as a lard-carrying member of the YMCAA (Young Men’s Chunky Ass Association), I lost significant girth. I enjoyed being thin for a decade or so but then made the stupidest decision of my life: I started smoking. Fast forward 15 years, and I was languishing over a pack-a-day habit and hating my addiction as much as I hated Crocodile Dundee sequels. I was in a constant cycle of quitting and failing until devising a three-stage plan.

First, there would need to be a moratorium on boozing. Over the course of the 36,000 times I quit smoking, I discovered that it was relatively easy—until having that first sip. Then I became like a crack whore trading blowjobs for loosies.

The second part of the plan was to use food as a substitute. I made a decision to lean into gluttony. And guess what? It worked. It cost me 40 pounds and a gnarly sleep apnea problem, but my nicotine addiction was licked. Next, I proceeded to stage three: losing the spare truck tire.

And that worked, too.

Until it didn’t. After several years, I packed it on again. And even though I didn’t weigh myself during that time, I knew things were getting out of hand judging by how my elastic, fatty pants left scars on my waist. Then one day I went to the doctor, who put me on a scale.

It was a moment I dreaded. I figured it might go as high as 260 or 270. It wasn’t even beyond the realm of possibility that it would read 275 pounds.

The scale groaned like an old, haunted house in a windstorm. The sheer distress of my tonnage caused it to fritz out, displaying gibberish-like characters more resembling the countdown on the Predator’s wrist cannon than actual numbers. When the scale returned to normal it read 297 pounds.

“Are you for real?” I barked at the scale. “There’s no way I am 3 pounds shy of 300!”

“Whatever you need to tell yourself,” said the scale. “Will you get off me now?”

After reading my chart, the physician said, “You need to lose weight.”

“No shit Doctor McObvious. Any other advice? Do I need to breathe air? Should I drink water too?”

When people ask how I did it, I tell them that, in addition to diet and exercise, it was helpful to dispel certain nutrition myths. Such as the fallacy that Souplantation is a health food joint or that it’s acceptable to eat cookie crumbles because calories leak out when they break. It also gave me strength to remember Eric Clapton’s ominous warning, “She’s a lie, she’s a lie, she’s a lie—Diet Coke.”

And while I typically cringe at self-help affirmations, this one proved useful: “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” I can’t count how many times that quote gave me the strength to keep driving whenever coming upon an oh-so glorious, red and gold Roberto’s kiosk—its carne asadas calling me the way Comic-Con calls cosplayers.

Something else that bolstered my willpower was remembering all the wonderful life improvements weight loss has provided. For instance, when I jump for a basketball rebound, my feet actually leave the floor. Getting out of bed no longer requires a winch. I can see my penis! (“Hello Boris, I’ve missed you!”) I can wipe my ass without throwing my back out. And lastly, when walking down the aisle of a passenger plane, people don’t glare at me with those, “Not-me-not-me-please-don’t-let-him-sit-by-me!” eyes.

So, what’s the message? Don’t worry, I’m not going to pander to other jumbos by saying, “If I can do it, anyone can.” I’ll let the reader decide what the message is. All I know is that there’s a bag of carrot sticks in the fridge and a shotgun leaning against the wall. Which one to choose, which one to choose?