Make supermarket express lanes great again

Perhaps you’ve heard the controversy surrounding a Congresswoman who was berated at a Georgia supermarket. For those who haven’t, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas was at a Publix express checkout stand when another customer, Eric Sparkes, castigated her for allegedly doubling the posted “10 Items or Less” restriction.

Ms. Thomas, a Black woman, claims she only had 11 items and that Sparkes told her to “go back to where she came from.” Sparkes denies saying this. According to him, after seeing she was over the limit, he complained to a customer service clerk who explained that they do not enforce the 10 item maximum. And while I was not there, and do not know exactly what Sparkes said nor how many items Thomas actually had in that cart, there is one fact that is uncontested (and it’s a fact that truly gets my intestines in a twist): They do not enforce the 10 item maximum!

And it’s not only the Publix chain that won’t enforce. It’s pretty much all of them. I know because I worked in the industry for many years, for multiple companies and on both coasts. They all had the same policy and that is not to police the policy.

This just seems utterly nuts to me. I mean, a huge company like Vons goes through all the trouble of installing big, lit, company-wide signs that say “15 items or less,” but still allow some narcissistic nimrod to take advantage of the policy. We’ve all seen them. They have more items heaping over the brim of their cart than an IKEA alley dumpster. Meanwhile, I’m standing behind Mr. or Mrs. Nimrod—with only the meat and cheese platter I’m bringing to a dinner party for which I am already late—with no other option but to stab myself in the eye with a salami log.

I’m old enough to remember when express lanes first started popping up. In the early days, the maximum was mostly enforced. Ah, that was a golden age of express checkout; the days when a stoner could run in, grab a bag of Doritos and a pint of Häagen-Dazs, and be home in time to catch Mork and Mindy. But somewhere along the line, the enforcement stopped and I got caught up in the transition.

It was when I was a bagger at a ShopRite in Monroe, New York, circa 1980. The express lane cashier had asked me to fetch a replacement for a customer’s leaky carton of milk. Upon returning, I noticed a woman getting in line with a cartload of groceries heaping over the brim.

“Excuse me ma’am,” I whispered discreetly. “You can’t have more than 15 items in the express lane.” After an unpleasant exchange, she marched over to the customer service desk and ranted to the store manager, Mr. Kamrowski, about my rude and unprofessional demeanor.

Of course, Kamrowski waved her through. Then he took me aside and said that under no circumstances was I to ever do that again. And the reason should be obvious. There is so much competition in the grocery business, management is deathly afraid of alienating customers.

However, I would argue that for every shopper who doesn’t return because management had the gall to, um, enforce its own reasonable rule, 10 more will come in knowing the express lane is actually express.

According to Dan Meyer, chief academic officer at Desmos, it takes a cashier about 2.8 seconds to ring an individual item and 48 seconds to complete the transaction. As Adam Dachis of LifeHacker.com explains: “Let’s say you’re in an express line with five people ahead of you and everyone has 10 items each. In the standard line there are also five people but they all have 20 items each.”

With all things being equal, the express line is 28 seconds faster. Not much difference, especially considering all things are not equal. In the end, express lines, given their reputation for expedience, are usually longer. And more people also means more, say, credit card malfunctions. It also means an increase in “line stoppers.” Line stoppers are people who muck the machine—people like those doddering old coupon crones, sale-price double-checkers, mind-changing-item-returners, old men molasses-movers, yappers, complainers, manager-requesters, headphone-wearers and the dreaded cell-phone-talkers.

And this, my friends, is why I am announcing my intention to run for President. It will be a single-issue campaign: to overhaul America’s supermarket express lane system. We’ll have red hats that say MEGA (Make Express lanes Great Again) and, once elected, it will be mandatory for employees to tell express interlopers to “fuck off to a different line.” My administration will implement policies such as cash or credit only, no coupons, no cash back and, best of all, no goddamned cell-phone-talking.

Customers will be required to place all items on the belt with the barcode facing up and group duplicate items together. There will be a learning curve of course, but it won’t take long before one-year bans will be implemented. To help people learn, we will exclaim things such as, “This is the express checkout nimrods! That means 15 items or fewer or fuck off to another line. Face barcodes upright and group items. Put the goddamn phone away! Any attempt to use coupons will be met with a cold, dead stare. Oh, and if a milk carton is leaking, deal with it sissy! It’s not nuclear waste.”

See? Problem solved. OK sure, it’s a bit authoritative, but I’ve got a dinner party to get to, goddammit!