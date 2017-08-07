Making America's vocabulary great again—Donald Trump notwithstanding

× Expand Photo by Matt Johnson/Flickr

As we all know, President Donald J. Trump (a phrase so offensive to the cosmos, my keyboard winced as I typed it) is a nincompoop.

And how do we know this? Well, look no further than the banal manner in which he speaks and tweets. This should have told us from the jump that he was not fit for the presidency. Yet somehow, so many of us missed it. More on that later.

In Trump-speak (also known as Trumplish) everything he does or likes is tremendous or fantastic, or amazing or very amazing or the very, very most amazing thing in the whole wide world! He’s like a high schooler that got left back because he couldn’t grasp the test questions. Here’s a hypothetical:

Test Question: What is the value of pi?

Young Trump: Pi is a terrific number. Really, really terrific.

It’s just so irritating. Not only does he communicate almost entirely in adjectives, but the only adjectives he uses are meaningless superlatives that inflate everything to a preposterous pinnacle. At the same time, the adjectives are vague enough to where they can be taken to mean anything.

For instance, when he said health care reform was going to be “really, really great,” it’s as if he thought those who depended on it were going to rejoice.

Like, “Whew! I was so worried about losing my health insurance but POTUS says it’s going to be great! That’s so great! Great is always great. Oh wait, what’s that now? By ‘great’ he means gone? Our health care is going to be gone? Well, isn’t that just great!”

When he remarked that his new energy policy was “very tremendous,” I howled with mirth. Tremendous how? Does it reduce emissions? Does it fortify out renewable energy infrastructure? And tremendous for whom? For his buddies in big business or for human beings who, you know, breathe and drink and eat off this planet?

During his rally in West Virginia last week, moments before he brought Gov. Jim Justice on stage, Trump teased an announcement and added, “This announcement is going to be very, very large. Do you understand? Large.”

Actually, I don’t understand. How can an announcement be large? What did you do, write it on Mt. Rushmore?

And notice how he beats the shit out of the word “very,” such as when he recently said his son was a “very, very, high quality person.”

See, in Trumplish, you must use a multitude of adjectives so as to pile on the praise (or insult) to its inane, ambiguous and exaggerated apex.

Do you see what I did there? I also piled on the adjectives. However, all these adjectives—inane, ambiguous and exaggerated—have meanings that are different from each other and therefore have a purpose beyond bombast. And I used them to qualify “apex,” a word that also has a specific meaning.

But Trump defaults to a word like “quality,” which, in this context, is meaningless because it doesn’t specify the qualities of his son’s quality. Is he smart and/or kind? Or is he a stealth and savvy pussy grabber? Quality is as imprecise as nice or good and does not benefit from fortifiers such as very, very and high? It’s all just more of the same thing.

He could have just as easily said, “Don Jr. is not merely a quality person; he’s not only a high quality person; he’s not even simply a very high quality person—My son is a very, very, high quality person and if you keep talking shit I’m going to throw in another high and two verys for good measure!”

But my favorite was when he said Junior’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was, “very standard.”

Oh fer Crissake! You couldn’t just leave it at standard? How can something even be “very standard”? It’s like saying “very average.” “Standard” is the very opposite of “very.” It’s not an extremity, it’s the middle. And the middle can’t be very!

I know what readers are thinking. They’re thinking, Ed, he’s a writer—a word nerd. Not everyone has an extensive vocabulary.

Sure, I know we all talk like this from time to time. But this is something else. This is all he says. It’s why he Tweets so much. Twitter is a perfect venue for someone who is incapable of expounding on a subject. How often do you hear the President say why something was amazing? How often do you hear him deliver an unscripted sentence in which he coherently explains the nuances of his opinion? Dude is so bereft of depth, it’s frightening.

But here’s the most frightening part. The fact that this man can’t deliver an intelligent sentence—the fact that everything he says sounds like a third-rate carnival barker outside the Amazing Bearded Woman tent—isn’t as troublesome as the fact that so many Americans buy into it.

They love the pitchman and believe him when he says something is “amazing” so they pay the admission, enter the tent and never even notice that the bearded woman is just an old Bulgarian dame with monkey dander glued to her face. No, my friends, the most frightening thing about Donald Trump is not Donald Trump, but the millions who support him. They’re the scariest. The very scariest!