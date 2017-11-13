Men, it's time to own our shit

× Expand Photo by Thomas Hawk/Flickr Harvey Weinstein

As odious as the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal has been, there is reason to rejoice yet. It is my belief we are witnessing a massive, cultural, if not global, tipping point. Not only by the sheer number of women finally identifying the predatory donkey-fuckers that torment them, but also because the public is responding in kind.

Whereas before it seemed people didn’t want to hear about institutional gender repression, now not only are they hearing, they are showing overwhelming support for the victims. This, in turn, makes it safer for more women to come out, which garners more support, and so on. What’s more, all these pussy-grabbing, ass-slapping, slut-shaming, couch-casting, dick-sposing donkey-fuckers are toppling over like confederate monuments. This is how I see Harvey Weinstein and his ilk. They are monuments of disgrace and now those monuments are coming down.

And one of the ways they are coming down is via the #MeToo movement. For those who don’t know, MeToo is a social media hashtag for (mostly) women to share their sexual harassment and/or assault stories. The point of which, according to Alyssa Milano (the actress who sparked the campaign), is to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

Now I have to say, this #MeToo campaign—as well as similar, public outings of powerful men as predatory mastur-beraters (et tu Louis C.K.?)—has been a long time coming. However I think it’s time we acknowledge that everyone was already pretty much aware of “the magnitude of the problem.” We just didn’t do anything about it.

Certainly women have been all too excruciatingly aware, but the uncomfortable truth is so have men. Long before the New York Times published allegations by Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, long before Gwyneth and Angelina Jolie, long before Cosby and Kobe, long before Anita Hill and Paula Jones and long before Packwood, Tailhook, Mitsubishi and Koko the Gorilla, we males have always known this crap was going on and had a pretty good idea about its “magnitude” too.

I mean, not only has every man—who doesn’t live under a rock, buried beneath a barn, which fell into a crevasse, that leads to the bottom of the ocean—heard or read some of the more appalling rape/harassment statistics, but we all have women in our lives who have been assaulted or harassed. The main reason we are aware of our gender’s misogyny epidemic is the fact that, well, we are men. We may not typically be the target of sexual improprieties, but we are privy to it. As men, we hang with men. We golf with men, we lift with men, we barhop with men, we towel off in locker rooms with men and at parties, we convene in darkish man-caves and guffaw in baritones at each other’s filthy wisecracks.

But you know how it goes. There always that guy (or those guys) in the group who take it too far—like Donald Trump bragging about grabbing non-consenting pussies, or some other doinker of donkeys non-ironically sharing a joke about, but really meaning it!

Men have been hearing men talk like this for ages because the donkey-copulaters think, as guys, they’re among like-minded brethren. They think they’re in a safe zone and thus reveal their true colors. So no, none of this is news to us. The existence and magnitude of this country’s—nay, this world’s—misogyny problem has been known to males all along. And that makes us complicit. Which brings me to the point of this column.

I was thinking that perhaps we men can make good use of #MeToo too. We can use it to point fingers at any predatory poultry porkers of which we are aware. Even more importantly, #MeToo can be a place for us to confess our enablement of the problem; to own our compliance and our complaisance. For instance. . .

During my years as a bartender, there would be the occasional donkey who would approach the bar, order two cocktails then—in a hushed tone—say, “Make one of them a double. It’s for my date so [wink-wink] keep them coming.”

Again, see, that’s the thing about these guys. They think, because we both have penises, that we must be—wink-wink—on the same page. That we all go around underhandedly over-lubricating our dates because, you know—wink, wink—that’s what penis owners do.

As you may have guessed, I never did pour those doubles. Instead, I poured singles and charged them double. However, in hindsight I realize that wasn’t enough. What I should have done was repeat his order back to him, loudly, so that everyone in the vicinity could hear.

“WHAT’S THAT YOU SAID? YOU WANT ME TO SECRETLY SLIP MORE ALCOHOL IN YOUR DATE’S DRINK SO YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HER LATER YOU PIECE OF SHIT?”

Or even better, I should have just walked right up to their table, sat down and explained to the women—in front of him—that her date is a bona fide buggerer of the Equus asinus species. I sure wish I had the nads to do that back then but I didn’t, and I am sorry for that.

Anyway, the point has been made: We knew, we did nothing and we suck. And that needs to change. So get out there men and start MeTooing! Let’s own our shit. Apologize if necessary. Show a sister some support and embrace the revolution. History is happening before our eyes. Best to be on the right side of it.