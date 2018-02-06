Nine questions not to ask on a first date

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

As luck would have it, I managed to secure a date with a smart, sexy woman over whom I’ve been pining. Oh joy! Elation! Anticipa—um, better slow my roll. Have I forgotten? First dates are grisly! I’ve still got lingering PTFD (Post Traumatic First-Date Disorder) from a blind date I had over two months ago.

Compounding this problem is that I am woefully out of practice, having only recently returned to the single scene. It has been so many years, in fact, that I Googled, “first date advice,” to refresh my skills. This admittedly embarrassing search parameter produced a HuffPo article called, “9 Questions To Ask On A First Date, According To Divorce Lawyers” by Brittany Wong.

“Few people have a keener eye for red flags than divorce attorneys,” says Wong. “Below, family law attorneys… share nine pointed questions to ask on a first date if you want to avoid getting into a relationship with someone you’ll eventually divorce,” and right off the bat I am aghast. “Pointed questions”? Divorce evasion? Is this the best strategy for a first date? Because to me, conducting an interrogation to determine if a person I just met is compatible for marriage is like grilling a student candidate for class president about his or her plan to avert trade war with China.

For instance, divorce attorney Carolyn C. Van Tine advises to ask my date where they went on vacation in order to gain information “about how much debt your potential mate has and their general attitude toward money in general.”

Potential mate? Debt status? It’s a first date for crissake! I haven’t even confirmed that she hates Fergie yet. Not that a vacation-related question is inappropriate, per se, but as a method to discern their financial condition is just creepy and stalkery.

Divorce attorney Randall Kessler suggests that you ask, “Do you know who Johnny Carson is?” because it is a “good way to determine a person’s age.”

Except that it’s not. I mean, just because I know who Howdy Doody is doesn’t make me 90. The name Johnny Carson is known around the world by people of all ages, so the only information that question will provide is that your date wasn’t raised in an underground bunker.

Family law attorney Carla Schiff Donnelly advises to ask, “When was the last time you talked to your siblings or parents?” which sounds like an accusation.

“You vill tell me, Herr Decker, vhen vas zee last time you talked to your mutter and fater, hmm? Tell me!”

It’s just—meh—it’s inappropriate for a first date. If I really have to know the answer right now (which I don’t) better to ask something like, “Is your family close?” which divines the same information without the accusatory tone.

Another query is, “Are you married?” which, well, wow. Talk about insulting. When it comes to dating, there is an unwritten, yet fundamental social agreement that both parties be single. Asking this question is therefore an immediate affront to trust.

Not that people are always forthright about their marital status, but if the date is happening, then I’ve already been effectively lied to and unlikely to get an honest answer. So why be insulting when nothing is to be gained? If I were on a date and asked this question of a woman, it would not surprise me if she softly set down her fork, tamped the corners of her mouth with a napkin and instructed me to, “Go suck a bone,” as she stood to leave.

If I absolutely must ask this question (and I mustn’t) there are so many better ways to pose it, such as, “How long has it been since your last relationship?”, which opens the door for a confession while presuming singleness.

Divorce attorney Katherine Millers suggests asking, “Do you believe in happily ever after?” which, well, if my date asked this question I would set down my fork, tamp the corners of my mouth, and say “Of course milady. And I believe in magic beans and golden goose eggs,” as I summon the waiter for the bill.

“Do you consider yourself a good communicator?” is another question I can’t fathom asking. Like the others, it’s too sterile, methodical, like a question on Matrimonial Compatibility Form 1021b that the government will surely require in our upcoming dystopian future. If I wish to know if someone is a good communicator, why wouldn’t I strive for a less interrogative, more natural conversation—also known as communication—and decide for myself if they’re any good at it?

Look, I may be out of practice, but I know one thing: The only concern someone should have on a first date is whether there will be a second date. Otherwise, these creepy and prying questions will expose a dater’s agenda and when that happens, the other person on the date isn’t going to wonder if you are “Second Date Material.” They’re going to wonder if you are “First Restraining Order Material.”

Best to stick with innocuous, un-pointed questions like, “See any good movies lately?” or “Have any hobbies?” or “What’s your position on ferret prohibition?” The kind designed to keep conversation flowing, organically, which is a much better way to know someone.

Unless, that is, we get hammered, fall madly in… fatuated and drive to Las Vegas to get married by Elvis. If that’s the case, then sure, by all means, I will ask if they’ve got a handle on their portfolio. We’re going to be a married for a few months so it would be good information to have.