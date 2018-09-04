People against bars closing at 4 a.m. say the dumbest things

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

By now, readers may have heard about the California State Assembly passing Senate Bill 905, a five-year pilot program allowing nightclubs in seven California cities to potentially stay open until 4 a.m. I say “potentially” because the bill does not automatically grant bars in those cities the right to serve till 4 a.m., but rather, allows the city’s leadership to make that call.

As the controversial bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, explained, “There’s nothing radical about letting communities decide for themselves whether to let their bars and nightclubs go later.”

Hence the bill’s name, the LOCAL Act, which stands for, “Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night”—an acronym so contorted, even Axl Rose’s old spandex pants groaned, “Woah bro, that’s a stretch!”

I am in favor of SB 905 for admittedly selfish reasons. See, I have always been a night owl. I spent my formative boozer years in New York City, where bars stay open until 4 a.m. People didn’t even head out to the bars until midnight. I just really like staying out till four in the morning.

And while I understand why groups like MADD (which is a pretty kickass acronym) are concerned about the bill, some of their remarks have been just dumb.

For instance, I heard KFI’s Mo Kelly say he was against SB 905 because more families were on the road at 4 a.m.

Oh, please. There are not more families on the road at 4 a.m. Families are sleeping at 4 a.m. So is everyone else. The only people driving at that time are truckers and tweakers, neither of which will notice if you crash into them.

At a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall that was held before the vote, City Councilmember Paul Koretz said, “While we want our local businesses to thrive, no good can come from serving alcohol until 4 a.m.”

“No good,” Councilmember? As in none? Zero? What about the good you implied yourself? That it would be an economic boost to business? How about the good that comes from local autonomy, freedom of choice or that there will only be a two-hour wait before the morning bars start opening?

And then there was the comment from Kurtwood Smith, an activist and actor best known for playing “Red” Forman on That 70’s Show. At the same news conference, Smith snorted, “Only a dumbass would value nightlife over all life and vote YES on this bill.”

Well you can fuck right off Kurtwood Smith. To suggest that people who support SB 905 do not value life is the kind of hyperbole we don’t need in this, or any, policy discussion. But see, Smith, like most everyone on the No-Fun side of this issue, is operating as though fatalities are a foregone conclusion. He is thinking that, yes, of course, of course, naturally, no-duh—if drinking hours increase, so will drunk driving deaths.

Perhaps. But I can’t stand “Of Course,” “Of Course, Naturally,” and “No Duh” people. Throughout history they have been getting all up in humanity’s grill with their unproven intuitions about the way the world works.

“Of course the world is flat—just look at the horizon!”

“Of course she’s a witch—burn her!”

“Of course marijuana is dangerous—it makes the white girls dance with Negros!”

“Of course, of course, naturally no duh SB 905 will cause more death and destruction—duh!”

In reality, there is no scientific consensus. There have been a handful of studies conducted by think tanks around the world which have produced conflicting results. The study most often cited by the Of Coursers is from the National Library of Medicine which found that “increasing hours of sale by two or more hours increases alcohol-related harms.” However, there has yet to be found any evidence showing that cities and states with later drinking hours have more DUI deaths. In fact the data from a 2015 report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests otherwise. After Ontario, Canada extended drinking hours from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., a 2007 report found that not only were there no increases in DUI traffic fatalities between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., but it also found that fatalities decreased between 11 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Look, almost every law we enact boils down to one question: How much liberty must we forsake in order to receive how much safety? To which the MADD types usually respond with something like, well if it saves even one life, it’s worth it.

But they don’t mean it. Not really. I guarantee if there was a referendum to reduce the highway speed limit to 25 mph, nobody but the Amish would vote for it even though doing so would save thousands of lives. Society has decided that the amount of freedom and convenience afforded by a 65 mph speed limit is worth the cost to life.

So the question about SB 905 is, how great the benefit vs. how great the expense? And the answer is that we do not yet know. That’s the point of the bill. It is a pilot program, involving a handful of cities over a handful of years. And hey, if we see a significant surge in DUI deaths, I’ll be the first, albeit with a heavy heart, to support its repeal. But if not, well, hell, let’s get LOCAL going in every Cali neighborhood. Especially Ocean Beach. I can hoof it from there.