People who think prostitution is disgusting disgust me

During a recent road trip through Pennsylvania, I was listening to The RJ Harris Show on a local talk radio station. Harris and his co-host, Holly Love, were discussing the recent push by some Democrats to decriminalize prostitution.

“How about that prostitution is disgusting and let’s get rid of it?” declared Love at the end of the discussion, as if it were the final word—as if her disgust alone is enough reason to prohibit the world’s(b)oldest profession. She’s not the only one to espouse this opinion. Ever since California’s Kamala Harris declared her support for decriminalization in February, I have heard several media jibber-jabberers argue that the sheer moral depravity of exchanging money for sex is reason enough to prohibit it.

Now, I have long argued that consenting adults ought to be able to do what they want with their swampy parts so long as they’re not hurting others. That said, prostitution’s problems with violence, drugs, rape, child abuse and/or sex trafficking are as abundant as they are noxious. In the sex-for-hire industry, it is difficult to tell where the line between freewill begins and slavery ends. That said, I’m still in favor of decriminalization. And while there are valid reasons to oppose it, Holly Love’s “disgust” argument is not one of them.

Disgust, when it comes to an emotional reaction to the behavior of others, is nothing more than personal taste. We are not all repulsed by the same things and, as was famously written in the Declaration of Independence, We are endowed with three un-fuck-withable rights—those being life, liberty and the pursuit of our abundant, unqualifiable, varying and incalculable happinesses. And nowhere in the preamble does it add, Unless it disgusts anybody.

Holly Love is disgusted by the act of paying for sex? Well I’m disgusted by beard yolk—you know, that semi-dried glob of vitellus clinging to a fat man’s facial hair—so I guess we should mandate chin-bibs. I am disgusted by athletes excessively celebrating. Better employ the jubilation police. I’m disgusted by vegetable smoothies. I nearly retch every time I see a blender churning spinach and kale into a revolting green goo. So consider yourself on notice smoothie shops. I’m disgusted by parents who let their kids run amok in public places. I’m disgusted by poop coiling out of a dog’s rectum and onto the sidewalk. I’m disgusted by beatniks who mask their body odor with gallons of Brut.

But most of all, I’m disgusted by people who force their moral sensibilities on others. So let’s ban radio hosts, and any of the other squawking heads who would deny my right to engage in vulgar activities.

According to digustologists (no really, that’s a thing), the revulsion reflex originated as a way to make people avoid things that might sicken them, such as rancid meat, rotting corpses, open sores and social media. It’s a result of natural selection. See, millions of years ago, when a caveman (let’s call him Grack-Jaborack) stumbled upon a maggot-riddled, mammoth carcass rotting by the riverbed, it repulsed him. Because of this, the troglodyte did not eat or even touch the dead thing and lived to pass on his genes. However, when his good friend Zub-Zub—who was not repulsed by rancid carcasses because Zub-Zub was dumb-dumb—came upon the same dead mammoth, he chowed down, maggots and all. Naturally, lil Zubby died before he could procreate. That or he was likely exiled because nobody could stomach the sight of his wriggling beard-worms. Either way, no offspring.

This kind of disease-related disgust later evolved into the moral type, which disgustologists say is our way of signaling to others that we do not approve of certain behaviors. On paper, that seems a useful tool for enforcing social taboos. The only problem is that we don’t share the same morals. Moreover, the things that repel us don’t always make intellectual sense. For instance, some cis/straight folk are repulsed by the sight of two men kissing. Ok, fine. A reaction is a reaction—not much anyone can do about that. But that is no reason to let it inform anyone’s position on LGBTQ rights. There is nothing about a gay kiss that is infectious. Indeed, there is nothing about a gay kiss that, intellectually speaking, is inferior to a straight one (double-stubble notwithstanding).

The point here is that someone’s disgust is not an emotion that is rational or universal enough to justify prohibition. Nor should our non-disgust inform what is acceptable either. Some cultures embrace cannibalism. The idea of it doesn’t nauseate them in the least. And you know what? Legally speaking, I’d be fine with it were it not for the fact that you had to kill, cook and eat someone else. You know, someone who didn’t want to be killed, cooked or eaten. It flies in the face of the “Do-No-Harm” ethic and therefore should not be permissible in civilized society. However, if people want to engage in some good old fashioned consenting cannibalism, I say chow down mofos! Because when it comes to the illegalization of certain behaviors, the question is not, nor should it ever be, whether anyone finds the behavior (wait for the pun now) distasteful. Rather, the question is whether that behavior’s actual, measurable harm is significant enough to prohibit anyone from pursuing their own individual happinesses, however appalling they might be.