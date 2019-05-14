Pope Pederast XVI speaks

Former Pope Benedict XVI thinks progressivism caused the molestation problem.

Wait, he said what? Really? And he wasn’t joking? Well give me a second to wipe the snot from my monitor to corroborate and, well—yup. As sure as shark shit slow surfers, the retired Pope Benedict actually claimed that the reason for the Catholic Church’s child abuse scandal was because of the Sexual Revolution of the ’60s.

“An egregious event occurred in the 1960s, on a scale unprecedented in history,” wrote the Pope emeritus, in an April 10 essay published in the Catholic World Report. “Among the freedoms that the Revolution of 1968 fought for was this all-out sexual freedom, one which no longer conceded any norms.”

He went on to claim—without citation of course—that the world’s child sex abuse problem did not become “acute” until after the revolution. Keep in mind, Pope Ratzo is 92, so I’m inclined to grant leeway in the nonsensical babble department. But this essay was republished in the Vatican News and authorized by the Vatican Secretary of State and Pope Francis. The point being, this isn’t just the mad yammering of an eccentric nonagenarian. This viewpoint is offically endorsed. And it blows the brains right out of the back of my head knowing how horribly these guys—the gaudy magnates of the Roman Catholic Church—continue to bungle this scandal.

Their refusal to accept and acknowledge blame only makes it worse—for them and the victims. They seem oblivious to the totally true truth that the Church’s rot came not from a changing society, but from within. Indeed, the Church is the rot, what with all its cover-ups and collusion.

“Part of the physiognomy of the [Sexual] Revolution of ’68 was that pedophilia was then also diagnosed as allowed and appropriate.”

Allowed and appropriate? Oh darn, more monitor snot to wipe—hang on a sec…

Ok, so where were we? Ah yes, the pope theorized that pedophilia was deemed “allowed and appropriate”—in other words, normalized—by the Sexual Revolution. This is an extraordinary statement which, as the axiom states, requires extraordinary evidence. But hey, at this point I’ll take any evidence being that not a shred was provided in the pope’s article. In fact, Ratzatouille did not include a single quote from the 1960’s mainstream media calling for more and better diddling. His essay provided zero images of street protesters with signs saying, “Hooray for hebephilia!” Nor did he block quote an activist group’s manifesto stating that consenting adults should be able to bugger children. Show me, Pope Ratzputin, any kind of mainstream advocacy of that kind of behavior and I’ll show you a confession booth that doesn’t light up like fireworks under a forensic UV inspection.

Honestly, when it comes to theories, this is the most asinine. Asininer even than the celibacy argument. For those who don’t know, there is speculation that the molestation problem is caused by the clergy’s vow of celibacy. The theory being that because priests are not permitted to have sexual relations, their desire to do so will intensify. It will continue to intensify until becoming so unbearable (a sort of ecclesiastical blue balls), they can no longer contain it. So they seek out special friendships with altar boys.

But I call horseshit. Even if it is true that a normal, emotionally healthy person—who for some reason could not have consensual, adult relations—would defy societal taboos, his own sexual proclivity and risk incarceration to molest a minor, it still doesn’t explain why a priest would do it. If The Thorn Birds taught us anything, it’s that women dig vicars. They are like rock stars to the religious and there is no shortage of men or women who will put out for them. In fact, about half, according to the National Catholic Reporter, have engaged in extra-clerical intimacy. Some studies suggest even more.

So yeah, priests can, and pretty much do, shag adults regularly. Sure, it’s against the rules but, um, so is child rape. So why would any god-fearing clergyman leap from celibacy directly to child rape and skip over this relatively convenient step of banging horny preacher groupies? Well they wouldn’t. Not if they weren’t already inclined toward pederasty.

“Why did pedophilia reach such proportions?” writes the former Pope. “Ultimately, the reason is the absence of God,” adding that the Sexual Revolution made it “no longer possible to include responsibility to Christ as [our] guiding principle…”

Nice try Benedickhead. The only problem with that theory is that it was actually the world outside of the Church that moved away from god. Inside the Church, responsibility to Yahweh has always been the “guiding principle.” By his theory, the Church should have less degenerates than the general population. Clearly Jesus was not “absent” from it for the past 20 years otherwise who, if not Christ, was inside all those communion wafers they were doling out? The church plumber?

“And Jesus broke the bread and gaveth to them saying, ‘This is my plumber, he taketh calls on Sabbath.’”

No, Your Eminence, the reason it “reached such proportions” is because you let it. You and yours actively and directly conspired to insulate Father Fondlesalot from exposure. You kept their atrocities in the dark where child predators, like cockroaches, flourish. Just freaking take responsibility already. I promise it’ll go a lot better for you.