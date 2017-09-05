Racist rat-maggots should never go free

× Expand Photo by lungstruck / Flickr

My cold, black-hole hatred of Sheriff Joe Arpaio is so fathomless, it took several hours to decide upon the words with which to insult him.

But this is what I came up with:

Sheriff Joe—the Constitution-raping, racial profiling Sheriff of Maricopa County—is but a wart on a boil on a canker on a herpes sore festering in the rectum of a maggot in the bowels of a rat that is rotting in the basement of human decency.

I’d follow that with, Oh snap! if I actually thought the guy would ever read the thing.

Arpaio, as you probably know, was convicted for standing in contempt of a court order demanding he—oh the nerve of these activist judges—uphold the Constitution. In particular, he was ordered to follow the part that prohibits law enforcement from stopping or detaining people based on the color of their skin. Pardoning this racist rat-maggot is a clear message that law enforcement is free to illegally target brown people without repercussions. This is white supremacy periscoping its disgusting head over the corpse of the 4th Amendment.

There are so many problems with this pardon. When it comes to contempt, there’s the inherent contempt for the Constitution, its contempt for the judiciary, its contempt for laws prohibiting contempt and its contempt for the oath of office. I mean, the President absolved an elected official who solemnly swore to uphold the Constitution yet proudly shat on the 4th Amendment which states, in no uncertain terms—”Hey rat-warts! Stop hassling Mexicans already!” or something to that effect.

But with Arpaio’s defiance of rule of law, one has to wonder—what with the Fourth Amendment and common human decency and all—how on Earth this pardon is even legal. Well, because the Constitution says it is and with few limitations. Most legal nerds agree, the power of executive clemency is the least restricted of all, which is why Trump is free to exonerate someone for blatantly defying the very same Constitution he swore to protect.

Ain’t that a gas? I mean, after all the trouble the founders took instituting this impressive system of checks and balances, what were they thinking when they awarded nearly imperial authority to the Commander in Chief? Surely they must have foreseen how it would be abused. Such as quid pro quo, like when Bill Clinton infamously pardoned Mark Rich and others who had donated millions to Clinton’s presidential library. There is also the possibility of using clemency as a reward for silence, such as many believe is happening now with the Arpaio pardon. Because it is entirely reasonable to believe that the reason Trump bypassed the normal vetting process was to send a quick message to his colluding Russian henchmen as if to say, “If you keep your mouth shut, I’ll pardon the shit out of you.”

And then there’s the most ridiculous potential for abuse of all—that a president can actually pardon himself which, well—isn’t that just dumb?

So why do we have executive clemency in the first place? Well, the concept of pardons have been around about as long as there were people to be pardoned. However the founders borrowed the concept from the Brits. It was called The Royal English Prerogative of Kings and though it was wildly abused for centuries, the founders defined three legitimate reasons to retain it.

For one, it can be used to as an executive act of mercy or the righting of justice, such as when Thomas Jefferson pardoned everyone convicted of sedition for the not-crime of talking smack about the government.

Secondly, it can be offered to accomplices in exchange for testimony against bigger fish.

Lastly, it can be used to keep the peace after an internal conflict and/or as a bargaining chip to procure surrender. The most obvious example being when Lincoln absolved everyone on the Confederate side of the Civil War—a decision which facilitated their surrender and helped bring the country together in the aftermath.

So, as it turns out, the power to pardon isn’t an affront to our system of checks and balances. It is, itself, another check and/or balance. Which is great, as I’m all for balancing and checking.

But surely we can retain the pros of executive clemency while preventing its cons. It seems like we only need to check and balance the pardon process, which is a check and balance of the judicial system which is a… OK, yeah, I know, we’re getting into a bit of infinite regression here. But that’s how it is with checks and balances. You gotta keep checking and balancing! Which is why I am suggesting a pardon committee. We’ll call it, The Committee to Balance and Check Executive Pardons to Prevent Presidents from Pulling Sketchy Bullshit Too Much. Then we come up with a list of rules and guidelines, which the committee will apply to potential recipients chosen by the president and decide, by majority, if they meet the requirements.

I admit I haven’t worked out all the rules yet, but the first should be that all pardons must meet one of the three stated purposes. We should also include a stipulation that a President cannot grant clemency to witnesses in an investigation against himself. And of course, no self-pardons. And while I’m not against presidents absolving individuals who contributed to their campaigns and whatnot, it should be asserted that all monies must be returned before a pardon can be rubber-stamped. That will remove the profit motivation. And, last but not least, there should be absolutely no chance of clemency for any Constitution-raping, racist, rat-maggots with festering rectum-boils rotting in the basements of human decency.