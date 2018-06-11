× Expand Image via Shutterstock

The internet is filled with articles listing rules for drinking in bars. The problem is these articles rarely seem to apply to real drinkers. Mostly, they either pander to the watchful eyes of the abstinence overlords (by advising the reader to consume in moderation, for example), or teach people how to partake in some posh, uptown snifter lounge into which real soakers would never drag their serrated livers. Take for instance Rule #2 from the Men’s Health article, “12 Rules for Drinking.”

“Listen to Your Liquor: The colors—ambers and browns, deep burgundies and blushing pinks—invite the eye. The fragrances of wheat and corn and grape can widen our nostrils… Even the sounds of drinking—the elegant chatter of ice in a rocks glass, the promising…” Oh my Christ, seriously? The sounds and colors? The fragrances? What is this, Liberace’s greenhouse? Drunkards are trying to escape the incessant stimuli of our lives—the stenches, the relentless yapping, the ruthless neon. These are rules for tipplers, not topers! Which is why I composed a list of my own. It’s called, “Real Rules for Real Drinking in Real Bars.” It’s a work in progress.

Location, Location, Location:

1.) Take the corner stool. It halves the chance a yapper will sit beside you.

2.) Avoid stools with a clear view of yourself in the back-bar mirror. What you see after midnight will be terrifying.

3) Never sit beside a man chugging pitchers alone. He will blubber about his shitty day or life.

4.) No, you did not get lucky and find the last open space at the bar. It’s called a waitress station.

Bar Etiquette & Server Relations:

1.) Never tip coins unless they came to you as change and only when accompanied by paper.

2.) Never tip extravagantly and expect some kind of heroic, tall-building-leaping, speeding-train-stopping superman-type service.

3.) When ordering for a large group, gather their requests before the bartender arrives.

4.) The customer is not always right. Where did you read that, Entitlement Weekly?

5.) Your beer was not stolen. Your drunk-ass misplaced it.

6.) Never invite the bartender to your after party unless you want 50 more people rolling in at 4 a.m.

Bathroom:

1.) Mind your splatter.

2.) Everybody knows the two of you are doing blow in the stall.

3.) Avoid eye contact at urinal row.

4.) I know swilling makes you aggressive, but could you at least try not to rip the towel dispenser off the wall this time?

5.) Grasping the door knob is not advised. It’s the same as sticking an arm into the unflushed toilet of a hospital’s hepatitis wing. Find another way to exit.

Jukebox:

1.) Two words: No Adele.

2.) Mind the crowd. Do not play Slayer in an uptown snifter lounge.

3.) Actually, go ahead and play Slayer in an uptown snifter lounge.

4.) Just because jukeboxes can pull anything from the internet doesn’t mean you should play The Mars Volta.

5.) The Mars Volta is great by the way, just not in bars.

People:

1.) Buying cocktails for attractive strangers makes you look desperate and should be avoided. (Exception: during last call when you are desperate.)

2.) When meeting new people, do not ask their name. Then you won’t forget it.

3.) Never hijack a toast. The buyer always has first right of toast refusal.

4.) When toasting, consider your audience. If drinking with the Mongols, don’t say, “Here’s to hemorrhoids and tattoos—every asshole gets them.”

Bar Fights:

1.) Never throw the first punch.

2.) Pool cues are a last resort.

3.) Prefer the neck-punch to the face-punch—faces break fists.

4.) The answer to, “What are you looking at?” is always, “Your mother’s sex tape.”

5.) When performing the “hold me back” ruse, use the moonwalk to disguise the fact that you are retreating instead of advancing.

Miscellaneous:

1.) Never patronize a bar with words like “craft” or “fine” or “closes at 11 p.m.” in their reviews.

2.) Prefer words like “neighborhood” and “dive” and “occasional gunshots.”

3.) No ideas that come after midnight should be acted upon.

4.) Under no circumstances should you order the mozzarella sticks.

5.) When shooting tequila, forego salt and lime. The belief that you need to mask tequila is just propaganda from Big Citrus and The Industrial Sodium Complex.

6.) Lean in to your blackout. There’s nothing left to lose.

7.) Never slam a shot and say, “May I borrow your bus tub, bartender?”

8.) Lastly, when drinking in a bar, drink! As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Moderation in all things, especially moderation.” I mean, who the hell wants to moderate on their night off? Keep in mind, you should moderate your excesses. Then you live to excess another day.