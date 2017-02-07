Regrettable moments in accidental racism

It is my belief that right now, straight, white males (SWMs) are the most reviled group in America. Don’t worry—this is not one of those “Woe-is-Me-I’m-White” tirades. I am keenly aware of my privilege and that we, as a group, deserve some of that contempt. That said, I think that the number of truly racist SWMs is overstated—in part because some of the things we say and do, while not necessarily bigoted, are perceived as such. I call it Accidental Racism, and it happens more than some people realize.

My first encounter with Accidental Racism happened when I was 14. The Mother, my little sister, Barbara, and I were shopping in a bargain factory outlet in Middletown New York called Playtogs. Being a discount wholesaler, their clothing aisles were divided by wide, waist-level garment bins. In the neighboring aisle—directly across from us—was an African-American family of four.

They were just minding their business when—for some inexplicable reason—Barbara began pointing and shouting, “Look at the niggers, Mommy! Look at the niggers!”

I was mortified. The fact that my nine-year-old sister was shouting the N-word was too much to bear. And she kept joyfully shouting it as if she were seeing ponies for the first time.

“Tell her to stop, Mom!” I hollered, while the family glared. But The Mother did nothing.

“Why didn’t you stop her?” I asked after the family had moved along.

“Because she was saying ‘Knickers,’” Mom replied.

I looked down. Sure enough, the bin to which Barbara was pointing contained a pile of knickers-style pants.

Another memorable moment of unintentional racism happened in 1991, during an X Clan show. Having grown up white—in a white neighborhood, in a white town, with a white school—hip-hop was my first notable encounter with black culture. It was by listening to guys Like Ice-T, Geto Boys, Too $hort, Public Enemy and N.W.A. that I learned, among other things, that racism is still thriving in America. But what absolutely blew my mind was how so many rappers used the N-word as a term of endearment. I just thought that was the bad-assiest thing I had ever heard and secretly wished for the day that a brutha would call me his “nigga”—like they did on the rap records.

Fast forward to the X Clan show. X Clan was a self-described, black nationalist, Afrocentric activist group who rapped while wearing African kufi hats and dashiki shirts. This was a time before white people attended rap shows. Suffice to say, I was the only Caucasian in attendance and my presence was met with an abundance of scowls. A handful of guys even asked, “What the fuck are you doing here?”

“I like the music,” I told one fellow.

“You like X Clan?” he asked, incredulously.

“I like rap in general” I answered, and rattled off some band names to establish my hip-hop cred. Still, he remained suspicious.

“What is it that you really want?” he asked.

And then, reflexively, thoughtlessly—before my inner editor had a chance to stop my mouth from publishing—I blurted, “Well, I’d be honored if you would call me your ‘nigga.’”

Time stood still as I waited nervously to learn my fate. Would he take a swing? Would he call me out?

“OK fine,” he said, “Buy me a drink—my nigga.”

I did. Oh yes, I happily did.

And last but not least was the recent debacle in the produce department of Vons. I was at the front desk returning a rotten watermelon when the cashier asked if I wanted to fetch a new one. I did, but didn’t know how a good melon should feel. She directed me to see the produce clerk who would select a watermelon for me.

In the produce department, I located the clerk—a black man in a green Vons smock—who was working the apple display. I approached and said, “Excuse me sir, but can you help me pick out a good...” and, to my horror—as the word, “watermelon” was leaving my lips—I realized he wasn’t wearing a smock at all; it was just a regular green shirt. Oh my Christ he’s a customer! I thought. Just a black man trying to buy apples without some ignorant asshole talking about watermelons to him.

And like a de-bowled goldfish flip-flopping on the floor, I tried to wriggle my way out of it. “Oh, wait, I didn’t mean to insinuate that you...” I flopped. “No, no—see, I thought your shirt was a...” I flipped—and continued mumbling inanely until giving up and walking away in shame.

Now, I hope that this gentleman had a splendid time telling all his friends about the redneck who assumed he was a watermelon expert. And I imagine that the X Clan devotee and the family in Playtogs told similar tales as well. Now factor in all the incidents of Accidental Sexism, Accidental Homophobia, and Accidental Anti-Semitism that SWMs like me have committed and, well, I guess I’m just trying to say that we’re not all devils. And sometimes the people you perceive as bigoted are just bumbling nincompoops who didn’t think before they spoke.