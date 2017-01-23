Replace the Chargers? Not without some conditions!

First, I would like to offer condolences to the fans of the San Diego Chargers. Being a devotee of the New York Giants, their departure doesn’t affect me. However, it’s easy to imagine how you feel, and my heart truly goes out to you.

If it’s any consolation, it will be a long time, if ever, before Los Angeles embraces the Bolts. They bring with them a history of sub-mediocrity, plus they will be the third NFL franchise of interest in the area (behind the Rams and the still-beloved Raiders). There’s also the fact that everybody knows what a dirty, little shitbag Dean Spanos is and what a shitty, little dirtbag thing he did to the city of San Diego.

“Just what we need,” writes Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, “the return of a professional sports team with no buzz, no tradition... limited success, and an owner who just stole them away from a place where they were loved unconditionally for 56 years.”

It is hard to believe Spanos would throw away more than five decades of loyalty to move to a city where melanoma will have a higher fan base. But he did, and now we have thousands of jilted loyalists wondering what to do in the Charger-less vacuum? Some say they will continue rooting because they are true fans. (I think their time would be better spent rooting for their self-respect to return).

Others are seeking another team to support. And let me just say it would be an honor if you chose the New York Football Giants. I know, I know—you hate Eli Manning. Ever since he famously snubbed the Chargers in the 2004 draft to play for New York, your contempt for Manning and the Giants rivals your contempt for ticket guarantees. But Eli is vindicated now. Clearly he was right not to want to play for Dean Spanos and his snub was the second best career move in NFL history behind Janet Jackson’s decision to show nipple during a Super Bowl halftime show.

Then there are the former Chargers fans who are hoping to bring another team to San Diego. I know it’s a longshot, but that would be fantastic! Hopefully it would be an expansion team. This way we can start from scratch and avoid the mistakes of the past. Here are five conditions that should be met before allowing a new franchise to set up shop in San Diego.

1. Must Have Kickass Team Name: A kickass football name is usually a person or animal that can do damage to an enemy: The lions will maul anyone who gets in their way, the Giants will stomp their opponents into submission and the Chargers are going to, um—they’re going to purchase things now and pay for them later!

Yes, it’s true. The Chargers are actually named after credit cards. The team was first owned by William Barron Hilton who founded the Carte Blanche “charge” card, which Hilton wanted to market via his football team. Bleh. A football team needs a moniker that is threatening and imposing—the name of a bloodthirsty beast—preferably with a connection to San Diego. Hey, I know! How about a name that pays tribute to the Kroc Family? Ray Kroc was a beloved former Padres owner and his wife Joan—a prolific local philanthropist—actually tried to donate the Padres to the city of San Diego. I say we name the team after them. We’ll call it The San Diego Krocodiles. Now there’s a creature that can kick some ass!

2. Must Have Kickass Fight Song: Am I the only one who feels like doing The Hustle whenever that Chargers’ song comes on?

“San Diego Super Chargers / San Diego Chargers! / San Diego Super Chargers. . . Charge!”

A fight song is supposed to be a triumphant march through the gridiron of destruction, not a disco tiptoe across Lollipop Meadow.

And it only gets worse: “We’ve got a plan / We’re gonna do it for our super fans.”

Wow! You’ve got a plan? What a concept! Do you have one of those chalkboards with X’s and O’s and some kind of, oh, I don’t know—a book of strategies of some sort—with funny names for plays like, “X Deep Over Hot Sauce” or “Willie Waco Z Star Rutabaga” or “Flea Flicker Four” and—oh for fucksake! Every football team on the planet has a “plan.” Can you execute is the question.

3. Must Have Kickass Colors: I have no idea why any team would choose yellow and powder blue. Team colors, like team names, must represent the kicking of asses. They should be purple (the color of bruises) or red (the color of blood) or black (the color of concussions). Football team colors should never be yellow, the color of cowardice, and powder blue, the color of John Waters’ bowtie.

4. Must Not Be Owned by a Spanos: Nor may they be owned by anyone related to a Spanos or acquainted with a Spanos. The new owner must never have gone sailing with a Spanos, played Words with Friends with a Spanos or have children who go to school with any Spanos children.

5. New Owner Must Correctly Answer the Following Three Questions:

• Are you now or have you ever been a Spanos?

• If you saw Dean Spanos walking on the street, how many times would you stab his eyeballs? (Trick question! You must stab his stomach for a slower, more painful death).

• Question: How many Spanoses does it take to screw a light bulb? (Answer: None. He already gave the screw to the fans).