School of hard walks

By now readers have probably heard that some districts are threatening to suspend students who participate in school walkouts to protest permissive gun laws—a phenomena which is spreading through school districts nationwide via social media.

In Texas, for instance, the superintendent of the Needville Independent School District (NISD) announced on the school’s Facebook page that students who choose to walk off campus during school hours would be suspended for three days.

Unsurprisingly, many find NISD’s position to be draconian, if not illegal. Chip Gibbons, lead attorney for Defending Rights and Dissent (DRAD) issued a statement saying that Superintendent Curtis Rhodes’ warning is “unacceptable.”

Dr. Heidi Li Feldman, a professor at Georgetown Law, told the Washington Post that Rhodes’ decree is, “a quintessential First Amendment violation . . .”

Now, everybody knows teenagers are contemptible, narcissistic, exasperating little dimwits who think political demonstration is throwing a tantrum when their parents deny them the new iPhone. But I actually respect these little rabble-rousers for participating in democracy and have a new hope for humanity because of it.

That said, the statements made by Feldman and Gibbons are giant piles of nincompoop. Not only is a suspension not “unacceptable,” and not a “quintessential” violation of the First Amendment—it’s not even an arguable one. It would be one thing for a lay person to misunderstand this, but for Constitutional lawyers not to know—or not have at least conducted 10 minutes of research before piling on—well, that my friends is the stuff of which nincompoop is made.

To support their opinion, both Feldman and Gibbons cited the 1969 Supreme Court ruling Tinker v. Des Moines, which ruled that people do not “shed their constitutional rights… at the schoolhouse gate.”

Well I’m glad you brought that up counselors because, yes, Tinker v. Des Moines is the overriding court case involving free speech in school. But there’s a big difference between the merits of Tinker and what we’re seeing now: Mary Beth Tinker was a 13-year-old middle-schooler who rallied classmates to wear black armbands in condemnation of the Vietnam War. When she and others refused to remove them, they were suspended. Their parents sued and won the right of their children to protest on campus grounds.

However, that case was about armbands on campus. A walkout is different, because the Tinker decision also found that the students’ speech or action must not “materially and substantially interfere with… the operation of the school,” which, clearly, a walkout does.

Then there is the issue of truancy, also not a factor in the Tinker case. Laws about truancy vary slightly among states, but they all effectively say you can’t miss school except for a handful of reasons. Politics and protesting are not among the reasons.

“What’s really weird about this,” Professor Feldman told the Post, “is that NISD announced they will suspend [students] over the content of their off-campus protest. Content-based restrictions on speech are anathema to the First Amendment.”

Feldman is correct. The court has forbidden “content-based restrictions” on school protest. The only problem is that Superintendent Rhodes said no such thing. In fact, he explicitly stated the opposite in his Facebook announcement.

“Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness.”

Rhodes did not say only some protests are acceptable. He did not say, for instance, that students are not allowed to demonstrate against the faculty, or the crappy cafeteria meatballs or permissive gun legislation. He said they can’t leave school to protest anything, as in no things, or zero things—not a single goddamn thing—during school hours.

Admittedly, a one-day walkout is not that big of a deal. A whole lot more can likely be learned during a demonstration of this magnitude than an average day in class. But it goes back to “content-based restrictions,” about which the court, and the schools and the ACLU are in agreement.

Peter Eliasberg of the Southern California chapter of the ACLU says, “you can’t have a harsher punishment for students who miss school to protest compared to those who miss class to hang out with their buddies.”

So, if Rhodes had said something like, “Don’t nobody talk no shit about no guns or nuthin,” you can damn well bet the ACLU would come down on his head like The Hammer of Gallagher comes down on a cantaloupe.

In a nutshell, there are no villains here—except incompetent lawyers who need to fabricate them. And it seems to me, a way to make everyone happy is for the schools to advocate on-campus options. Like Mary Tinker’s armband concept, or pins, or ribbons, whatever. And while they’re at it, give kids a dedicated alcove for political artwork and banners, a wall for a cooperative mural perhaps. Faculty should embrace their yearning to demonstrate. Maybe schedule a rally in the gymnasium, or an organized debate in the auditorium. They can even debate whether the school is violating their First Amendment rights. They can invite Feldman and Gibbons so their expert legal opinions can be torn to shreds by a sophomore who actually did research. Oh what a fantastic opportunity for schools to teach about civic involvement and dissent. If only they recognized a teachable moment when they saw one.