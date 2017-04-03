Scientists leap at the chance to nerd-splain Round Earth Theory

× Expand Photo illustration by Ryan Bradford

Even after Shaquille O’Neal claimed he was joking, the former NBA center got a lot of grief for saying the Earth is flat.

“I drive from Florida to California all the time and it’s flat to me,” he said on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Some people don’t believe he was joking, but I have no doubt it was a prank. For one reason, if you listen to the entire comment, he’s clearly being snarky. Another reason is because of how poised he was in the whirlwind-like aftermath. For example, take his follow-up remarks on the Art of the Charm podcast.

“The Earth is flat,” Shaq said. “Would you like to hear my theory? The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots…”

Finally, the reason I think he was playing is because, well, Shaquille O’Neal is a grown man in the 21st century; one with a mostly-intact frontal lobe and who was not raised in the wild by warthogs. If a dude like that says he believes in Round Earth Theory—also known as globularism—well I can’t help but believe him.

Yeah, it is my belief that O’Neal was trolling to prove a point. The point being that the current “gotcha” culture in America is out of control. That the public too often overreacts to comments they perceive as asinine or offensive without pausing to establish the context. The beauty is that Shaq said what he said and then, as if on cue, the public freaked out.

And you know what, I expect knee-jerk responses from your average joe-balurists, but not from the science community, a portion of which also lurched into attack mode without—as you would expect of scientists—being skeptical about the situation. They were so quick to respond it was as if they were anxiously waiting in the wings to show off their science creds. And when the opportunity arose to nerd-splain Round Earth theory, they pounced.

There were tons of examples, such as an article in LiveScience.com called, “Why Shaquille O’Neal’s Flat-Earth Ideas Are Out of Bounds.” In the piece, Senior Writer Laura Gegget embarked on a detailed nerd-splanation about how you “can’t see the curvature of the Earth from the ground,” and that the “Earth’s circumference is 24,873 miles,” and that gravity creates spheres, and the angle of a shadow during Summer solstice determines yada yada yada, and the tilt of the blah blah blah and the distance between—OK, Nerd! We got it! The world is round. Are you ever going to stop gloating about it?

Watching science geeks crawling over each other to impress us with Round Earth Theory was bad enough, but when it was discovered that Shaq was trolling, many continued razzing him for joking about it at all.

In a BleacherReport.com post called, “Shaq’s Flat Earth Jokes Are No Laughing Matter for Scientists,” Sam Bentley, professor of geology and geophysics at Louisiana State University, told BR that Shaq should “act responsibly in respect to this sort of transmission of information,” which is geek-speak for “don’t make jokes”—if you pardon the lay-splanation.

Derek Muller—who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Sydney—said a person of O’Neal’s celebrity shouldn’t use sarcasm like that because “it leads their fan bases to consider ridiculous ideas to be true.”

Really Dr. Muller? You’re worried that people might take flat Earth jokes seriously? Yeah, like five maybe—right before slipping on their Nikes and boarding the Hale-Bopp spaceship to Planet Bananas.

I mean, what’s the fear here? That Donald Trump might get wind of Flat Planet Theory and build a wall around the edges to keep the sea monsters out? Oh Science—I truly am grateful for how you figure shit out for us, like lightning and gravity and psychoactive mushrooms, but you really need to figure how to get a sense of humor.

The effort to stop folks from engaging in this kind of “reality” sarcasm, the kind that holds a mirror to our culture, is lame. Might as well say goodbye to The Onion then. Goodbye Daily Show and Colbert Report reruns. So long Phil Hendrie Show. See ya later Documentary Now (with Fred Armisen). Buzz off Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Weekend Update,” nearly every movie directed by Christopher Guest, Fernwood Tonight, Spinal Tap, Zelig, and every comic who ever said, “A funny thing happened to me on the way to the . . . “ because people might take them seriously.“If someone thinks the Earth is flat,” said Dr. Muller, “they go and search ‘is the Earth really flat?’ [and] they come across all of this stuff that says that the Earth is flat instead of looking for the debunks.”

Hmm. Have you been huffing those lab beakers again, doc? Circumlocutive rambling aside, if an adult human being, who hasn’t been raised by warthogs, is earnestly googling the question, “Is the earth really flat?” then let’s be honest; they are already a lost cause. But more to the point, when you do Google that phrase (as I just have) you don’t need to look for debunks. You will see maybe five links to pro-Flat Earth content and a bazillion that link to items with headlines like, “No, The Earth is Not Flat, Dumbass, Were you Raised by Warthogs?”

Oh Science, I love how you make my car go zoom and my computer go whir but do you honestly believe Shaq’s little prank will cause Flat Planet Theory to creep into the mainstream? Or are you miffed because he trolled your asses? And make no mistake about it. He trolled your asses, but good!