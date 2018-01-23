Should a believer date or marry an unbeliever?

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I had a depressing realization today. It occurred to me, as a relatively recently divorced male, that I haven’t much of a future in the dating world. There’s also probably zero chance I’ll ever marry again, were that even something I wanted.

I say this not because I’m old and fat and hate sharing closet space, but because I’m a raging agnostic.

It wasn’t always this way. My secularism was never much of a problem before I was married. Back then, being considerably younger, hardly anyone seemed to care about that stuff. I certainly didn’t mind dating religious women. So long as they were smart, sexy and not prone to fits of holy laughter during our lovemaking sessions, that was enough for me. But I’m older now. And as I’m learning, single, pious ladies over 35—be they Jewish, Christian, Muslim or other—have no interest in shacking up with godless heathens. This does not bode well given the Pew Research conclusion that over 80 percent of American women identify as “believers.” Correct that percentage to exclude married women, age-inappropriate women, out-of-my-leaguers, lesbians, Trump supporters and women who are fans of any Boston sports franchises, and I’m left with an impossibly tiny pool from which I can seek a relationship.

Even if there are a few, say, Christian ladies out there who might consider giving this grumbling old skeptic a chance, a quick Google search of the question, “Should Christians date atheists?” would tamp out that possibility right quick. Turns out the internet is brimming with experts and organizations warning against such unholy couplings. This is how the Conservative website Focus on the Family responded to the atheist who wrote a letter asking if he should marry his Christian fiancé:

“She lives her life in the light of a transcendent standard of moral and spiritual values,” said the responder to the man’s question. “She wants to honor her Lord and Savior. If you take the view that her intentions are nothing but superstitious nonsense, we can almost guarantee that you’ll eventually reach an impasse.”

Sounds about right. Especially if you’re married to me. Not only do I view your religiosity as superstitious nonsense, but I call attention to it. I’m not just a secularist, I’m a heck-ularist; the one who heckles, “Give me a break,” whenever somebody takes it upon himself to say grace before a meal. I’m not just an atheist, I’m the nay-theist who naysays, “Oh Christ, would you get a load of this bozo?” whenever I see an athlete blow an appreciative kiss to God. I’m the nag-nostic who won’t stop complaining about the survivor on TV talkin’ ‘bout “It’s a miracle!” at the scene of a train wreck that killed 20 people.

“Be not unequally yoked with unbelievers,” says Paul the Apostle (2 Corinthians 6:14), and, well, for the first time since Jesus said, “The meek shall inherit an insecurity complex,” I agree with the Bible. Not that the Bible makes sense, but if you believe it makes sense, then what it’s essentially saying is not to consort with unbelievers. I know, if I subscribed to the concept of salvation, I would never consider a mate that couldn’t accompany me in eternity. Do you have any idea how much it sucks to be single in Heaven? There are no pickup bars. The massage parlors are all in Hell. And while they do have porn in the Promised Land, it’s just a grainy video of Adam and Eve frolicking semi-naked in some goofy garden.

“An atheist and a Christian are not compatible,” writes blogger Paula Marsteller on the website Lies Young Women Believe. “A Christian is someone whose entire identity has been refashioned around Christ. Christ is their life… An atheist, on the other hand, denies that God even exists. An atheist is a God-hater.”

Again, I agree. Admittedly, the last line is twaddle. Obviously, one cannot hate something one does not believe to exist. I mean, you’re never going to hear me shake my fist in the air howling, “Curse you Santa!” because I didn’t get a Vitamix blender for Christmas. But the rest is accurate. Believers and unbelievers are different. And I’m not talking about tomatoe/tom-ah-toe different. It’s not Yankees/Red Sox different. It is not even apples-and-oranges different. Because oranges don’t care if apples believe in the one true Navel and apples don’t think oranges are blithering morons.

That said, I did find a handful of bloggers who believe a union between the spiritually incompatible can work. Such as HuffPo blogger, Cecily Kellogg, who wrote that a believer marrying an unbeliever is, “just like being married to someone that loves football when you can’t stand the sport; you tolerate the differences because that is what couples do.”

It’s “just like” that? Really? Spiritually mismatched unions are “just like” those between football fans and football haters? That’s a terrible analogy. A believer marrying an unbeliever is not like a football fan marrying a football hater. It’s more like an anti-smoking, liberal environmentalist marrying someone who empties their ashtrays into storm drains to punish dolphins for soaking up welfare.

The point being, this is not a minor contrariety. This is a serious, life-altering, at-the-core contrast we’re talking about. It may be easy to ignore when you’re young and messing around, but at my age—when nobody who’s still single is interested in a relationship that has no chance at happily ever after—well, like I said before, I’m screwed.