Some thoughts on thoughts and prayers

Two mass shootings within 24 hours? Three within a week? And 17 in 2019 (depending on how it’s defined)? What in the actual fuck?

As is predictable in the aftermath of mass shootings, many rush to social media, as well as other forms of communication, to send “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families. Also predictable is the backlash against people who say that. For example, in response to the Parkland, Florida school attack, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg tweeted, “I too am sending out thoughts and prayers: thoughts that Congress is a bunch of cowards, and prayers that we’ll finally throw the bums out of office.”

There was also actor John Cusack who tweeted that using the words themselves were “an insult & degradation to the dead.” Author John Pavlovitz—a Christian pastor—remarked that thoughts and prayers “may as well be bullets in the next mass shooting.” And political strategist Maya Rupert lamented that saying those words were “an act of cruelty.”

Long time readers of Sordid Tales know that I believe in prayer about much as Imagine Dragons believe in originality. So it may come as a surprise to know I do not have a problem with the thoughts and prayers sentiment (TTAPS).

The oft stated reason TTAPS offends people is because it is used in lieu of action. However, that’s not necessarily true. When it comes to non-politicians who say it, we aren’t always privy to the steps they may be taking to improve the situation. For all we know, they might be donating money to victim’s funds or volunteering their time. Maybe they are giving blood and/or voting on legislation specific to the problem. The point being, sending thoughts and prayers and being proactive are not mutually exclusive. People can do both.

And even if they aren’t doing anything, so what? I mean, is John Cusack? Maya Rupert? Are we doing anything? I know I’m not. Not everybody can do something about everything and sometimes sending well wishes is all there is.

I also don’t have a problem with Republican politicians who send thoughts and prayers while opposing stricter gun laws. Make no mistake, I am in favor of tougher legislation, but I do not share the belief that those who aren’t in favor of it are soulless bottom feeders who don’t care about victims. For the most part, these folks simply believe that stricter regulations aren’t the answer. And sure, bloviate against that opinion till the cows get tipped, but don’t assume they’re indifferent. Don’t assume that sending thoughts and prayers is anything other than a genuine concern for the victims.

The vitriol is also occasionally aimed at Congressional Democrats. Pavlovitz all but called them ineffective bums who have no business sending platitudes. However, in a representative democracy, legislators can’t simply snap their fingers and resolve problems. We have an intentionally adversarial, two-party system in which one side often opposes the proposals of the other. Slow moving legislation is an unintended consequence of a system that venerates checks and balances and it’s not the fault of the lawmakers who work within it. Simply put, it’s not an easy fix. And the fact that little has been accomplished does not necessarily mean no one is trying.

Some people hate TTAPS because it’s a prefab response instead of an original and heartfelt display of solace. Perhaps this is true, but even the queen of etiquette herself, advice columnist Miss Manners, recommends sending thoughts and prayers because expressions of sympathy “are most apt to be disastrous when they are original.” I agree. People tend to get nervous and falter when consoling the bereaved. It’s like saying, “On the bright side, you’ll have more closet space,” to someone whose husband was hit by a bus.

By my utterly unscientific analysis, there are two types of people when it comes to thoughts and prayers. There are the people who mean “prayer” in the literal sense. They believe a formal appeal to Yahweh might prompt him to take action. Then there are those who mean it figuratively, as a secular gesture of good will. In either case, what’s the problem? At worst, intercessory prayer does nothing and hurts no one. At best, it might actually work. Well, I don’t think it will but they might think Yahweh will suddenly intervene. And let’s not forget that there are likely many victims who are religious and might take great comfort in knowing that people are praying for them.

Looking at it from that angle, TTAPS is doing something. Especially if the person praying is, say, a Satanist. They put a lot of work into those prayer rituals! They have to decorate the basement with pentagrams, send an Evite to their fellow coven members and even find a goat to sacrifice, which is really difficult in the suburbs.

Kidding aside, I think it’s sad that we live in a culture that is so ravenous for outrage that we have to fabricate things to be outraged about. Isn’t there plenty of real stuff to stew over? At a time when this country is so brutally divided, shouldn’t we at least stick to the divisions that matter? Shouldn’t we stop excoriating people for expressing something as altruistic and benign as thoughts and prayers? I don’t give one holy hand grenade what anyone thinks—I’m sending mine right now, sans prayers.