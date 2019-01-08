One of these walls is not like the other

Photo via Wiki Commons Talib Kwali

After a year of being subjected to an extraordinary amount of inane remarks from celebs, politicians and media types, 2018 closed with a tweet from rapper Talib Kweli that managed to outdo them all.

The tweet—which was a response to someone who argued for a border wall—was dumber than Wiz Khalifa’s July remark that men who eat bananas in public are probably gay. It was stupider than President Trump’s September tweet about the “honesty” of Judge Kavanaugh. It was even ridiculouser than my nephew’s February assertion that the Electoral College is a school that teaches people how to vote.

Yes, it was one tweet, to rule them all. One tweet to eclipse them. One tweet to... ahhh, you get the point. Kweli made a stupid tweet!

“So, you’re unaware of the fact that Nazi Germany had a wall called the Berlin Wall that was torn down in 1991 in order to foster humanity and diversity? Walls didn’t work for Nazis so why build them here? Build bridges not walls, Nazi lover,” Kweli Greene tweeted on Dec. 21.

First, it should be mentioned that Nazis did not design, nor build, nor guard, nor even take selfies at the Berlin Wall. Second, a person must be dumber than a one-legged rodeo clown to believe Hitler had control over the Berlin border until 1991. It’s a rather amusing mistake that reminds me of the rallying cry Bluto (John Belushi) gave his fraternity brothers in Animal House: “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!”

Nay, the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 by the Soviet-controlled East German government some 16 years after Hitler put a bullet in his brain. But it wasn’t this historical inaccuracy, or comically unjustified condescension that made Kweli’s tweet so vapid. It was the equating of the two walls that really sent it over the edge. I mean, I am no fan of the border wall idea either, but to liken it to East Berlin’s horrorshow is ludicrous. In my opinion, the purpose of our enclosure, should it ever be built, is to prevent people from entering the country illegally. The purpose of the Berlin Wall was to keep people from leaving! Whatever one’s opinion on immigration—even if it’s the belief that there should be no borders at all—there is a vast, moral chasm between barring entrance and barring exit, the latter being tantamount to kidnapping.

There is also a vast, moral crevasse between the different reactions to unauthorized border crossers. In the U.S., immigrants who have committed a crime have historically been entered into the legal system with rights of due process. If convicted, they can be sentenced to deportation even after serving jail time. In Berlin, they were murdered. Forget catch-and-release. Forget detention. Forget a tribunal. Without even so much as a 10-second meeting, a barrel was raised, a trigger was pulled and a human being crumbled to the ground in the “Death Strip.”

Yes, the Death Strip. See, the Berlin Wall was actually two, parallel walls. Between them was a 160 yard strip of humanity’s most benevolent razor wire, landmines, attack dogs and armed guards in watchtowers with orders to shoot on sight. Such as they did to Peter Fechter, an 18-year-old bricklayer who was separated from his sister when the wall was built. On August 17, 1952, after a request to visit her was denied, Fechter made a break for it. He traversed the entire strip and began climbing the exit wall where he was shot in the pelvis and fell backward into the death zone. To the horror of hundreds of West Berlin onlookers, Fechter lay there for an hour, inches from freedom, howling in agony before bleeding out.

Sorry Talib, it takes a lot of gall to suggest the two barriers have anything in common. Incidentally, there is a name for this kind of association fallacy. It’s called Reductio ad Hitlerum. Similar to Godwin’s Law, Reductio ad Hitlerum, according to Wikipedia, “is an attempt to invalidate someone’s position on the basis that the same view was held by Adolf Hitler.” Most often, the “invalidation” comes from accusations of Fascism, such as when Kweli called his opponent a “Nazi lover.”

Here is what Reductio ad Hitlerum looks like as a syllogism:

1) Hitler was in favor of gun control. 2) John is in favor of gun control. 3) John is a Nazi sympathizer. [Editor’s note: Regular readers will remember that someone sent a postcard to our office arguing this very point about me.] Buzzz! Wrong! No new car for you! Try again.

1) Hitler liked his dog. 2) Alice likes her dog. 3) Alice digs that Hitler dude. Buzzz! Nope. One more time.

1) Nazis had wall. 2) Trump wants wall. 3) Trump and his supporters are Nazis! As well as the Chinese, and Israelis, and ancient Babylonians—and racquetball players! Et tu, racquet ball players?

Of course, again, it was never Hitler’s wall. But a trivial fact like that can’t stop Kweli from bringing Nazis into it. Which, when you think about it, is actually Godwin’s Law rearing its tiny, rectangular moustache? Whatever. Nazis, Communists—could have been Vikings for all I care—it doesn’t matter. While it is true that good people have died trying to cross our borders, a travesty unto itself, comparing our border to the Berlin border is not in the same ballpark. It’s not even the same sport.