× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

After the recent spate of disastrous hurricanes and earthquakes, there were several pastors, reverends and other religious dumbamentalists who claimed these disasters to be the manifestation of God’s distaste for the LGBTQ community.

There was Pastor Kevin Swanson who said that God whipped up Hurricane Harvey because Houston’s former mayor is lesbian. Pastor Rick Wiles blamed it on the Texas State Legislature’s rejection of an anti-transsexual bathroom bill. There was also Kirk “Being-A-Child-Actor-Must-Have-Scrambled-My-Brain-A-Lot” Cameron who said that God unleashed Harvey and Irma as a form of “punishment.” Even my main man, Reverend Jim Bakker—the convicted felon who would have a monsoon permanently swirling over his noggin if God was truly in the business of hurricaning sinners—said it was Houston’s tolerance for the gay community that made Jesus weep. And just the other day, an acquaintance of mine pretty much reiterated all the above.

Whenever I encounter people who think they know something about God’s intentions—I like to play a game I call the “If It Were True, Then What Does That Say About God?” Game.

“Well, I can’t prove you wrong,” I will respond. “However, if it it’s true, as you say, that God brings calamities because he doesn’t approve of gay people, then what in the Heaven-on-high does that say about God?” Then I will rattle off the following list:

God is a hypocrite: Even if it is a stone cold fact that God doesn’t approve of people doing gay things with each other—a victimless activity if ever there was one—it can’t possibly rank as high as activities that do hurt people. Yet we never see cyclones laying waste to any corporate boardrooms filled with soul-stripping, cigar suckers. All of San Diego still longs for the Earth to open beneath the Chargers front office to swallow Dean Spanos and all his wicked minions.

God has bad aim: It seems like an awful lot of non-LGBTQ people have to suffer because The Lord thy Father can’t shoot straight. I mean, if you decimate the lives of thousands—we’re talking babies, grandmas, priests, nurses, philanthropists, harp players, Girl Scouts (well, OK, that makes sense), soldiers, crossing guards, foster parents, brain surgeons, hot chicks—then either your aim is atrocious or you’re simply a mass-murdering asshole. Since God is all knowing, all-powerful, etc., then it would follow that his aim, like his hair, would be perfect. The fact that an omniscient being could hit any target he wanted with zero collateral damage—and yet chooses not to—makes him in an asshole.

God is bad at marketing: Ever notice that disasters only happen in areas where those types of disasters can happen? When an earthquake pummels a city along the San Andreas Fault, or twisters clobber trailer parks along the Tornado Belt, most normal people think, Well, yeah, that’s what happens there sometimes. However, if a tsunami suddenly materialized from Topeka’s Lake Shawnee and wiped out all of Kansas, that would make people notice! I know what I would think if that happened. First I would think, “It’s about time Kansas got what’s coming to them,” but that would be followed by, “Gee, maybe God really is trying to tell us something.” My point being: If The Creator was using force majeure as a warning system, people would be more inclined to listen if he unleashed a sandstorm, not hurricane, onto the swamps of Louisiana.

God has no sense of humor: The fact that God doesn’t drop tsunamis on Kansas or, say, locusts on The Gaslamp, means he does not have an eye for comedic potential because that shit would be hilarious!

God is a petulant child: If it is true that these catastrophes are the work of Yahweh, then he’s little more than a child throwing a tantrum. Wah, wah, wah! Nobody obeys me. Wah! Now I have to hurt people and break things. Wah!

God has no sense of timing: If Harvey really is about lesbian mayors and/or transsexual bathroom bills, then why didn’t The Almighty drop a deuce on Houston back when either of those things happened? Annise Parker left office in 2016. The bathroom bill died in August. That would have been the time to send a message; not months or years later when folk are left to wonder if Hurricane Harvey was punishment for gay stuff, immigration stuff, tax stuff, or because of a new strip mall going up in Tonganoxie. Because with timing like this, there’s no telling what God is fuming about.

God doesn’t understand the concept of free will: If God doesn’t like it when people do gay things with each other, then why allow it at all? The answer we are expected to believe is that he gave us free will. Oh, horseshit. If The Lord really wants us to have free will, why does he keep plopping all this mayhem on our domes? That’s not free will. That’s someone’s new boss saying, “There’s no dress code here, but I will fire thine ass and punch thy face if you don’t wear what I say. Now put on the monkey suit, flunky!”

The acquaintance and I went back and forth for a while, though deep inside I suspect he knew I was right.

“What’s your point?” he said, somewhat flustered and tired of arguing with me (I do tend to wear people down).

“My point is, I think it’s crazy to believe that God would behave the way you think he behaves, but if it’s true, well why would you worship Him? We’re talking about a hypocritical, petulant, wanna-be-omniscient, bumbling, child madman? If that’s our God, I’ll take my chances with The Devil.