The asinine responses to national anthem knee-takers

Ever since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick—and other NFL players—began kneeling during the national anthem to protest the mistreatment of African-Americans, I have observed three basic types of reactions from those who were offended. All three are asinine.

Response #1: These ungrateful knee-takers are disrespecting the country that made them rich and famous.

I find the idea that America made anyone successful to be dubious. Do these people believe that Colin Kaepernick’s prosperity came not by merit or luck, but as a gift? As if Uncle Sam is walking around the country pointing his legendary, knotty finger at those he deems worthy and declaring, “Uncle Sam Wants You—to be rich and famous.”

Lots of people, including the President, are saying this. The most clueless being Newt Gingrich who Tweeted, “If you’re a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you need a therapist not a publicity stunt.”

Earth to Newt! The knee-takers are not claiming to be oppressed. They are saying others are! I know, I know—as a far-right Republican—Newt’s probably unfamiliar with the concept of empathy. But dismissing their protest on account of being rich is like dismissing, “We are the World” because it was by a bunch of spoiled rock stars whining about how hungry they are.

Response #2: We should not be interjecting politics into sports.

Being that this response is a matter of preference, it cannot be “wrong” to hold this opinion. It could, however, be asinine. Sports are an entirely human endeavor, which does not exist in a vacuum: Humans play sports, humans broadcast sports and humans consume sports. Trying to detach it from politics would be like trying to detach Ridley Scott’s face-humper alien from the head of the poor bastard it is humping.

Just look at all the socio-political revolutions inspired by athletes: Jackie Robinson shined a light upon the disgrace of segregation, Muhammad Ali underscored the asininity of the Vietnam War, Billie Jean King helped improve gender equality and David Wells shattered the soft bigotry of low expectations for old, fat and drunken baseball pitchers.

Politics and social upheaval are all part of the magic and glory of the game and to separate them—to turn athletics into a one-dimensional “Man-Catch-Ball/Man-Run-Ball” affair—would do it, and us, a grave injustice.

Response #3: When you disrespect the Anthem, it’s the same as disrespecting the flag, which is disrespectful to the military.

Look, I am sincerely grateful to our vets, but these knee-takers are being no more disrespectful to the military than they are to orthodontists. The flag doesn’t represent the military; it represents America, all of it, including our government, our people, our organizations and our businesses. Yet I’ve never heard anyone say, Colin Kaepernick is insulting the orthodontists! Their sacrifices enabled him to protest with perfectly aligned teeth and jaws!

And let’s not act as though the members of the armed forces are all on the same page about this. By my wildly unscientific Google poll, it seems to be about a 50/50 ratio. Such as was reported by websites like connectingvets.com, on which local Colonel Doug Applegate was qweeted (a quote pulled from a tweet) as saying, “I respect the 1st Amendment and the peaceful protests of Steph Curry, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick...”

Or Alan Millstein, a combat-wounded Marine, who Sports Illustrated quoted as saying, “. . . Either you endorse the First Amendment of free speech or not.”

And let’s not forget it was a former Green Beret who advised Kaepernick to kneel in the first place. So are they all disrespecting the military too? Do they hate America? Are they spitting on the faces of veterans, which would mean spitting on their own faces?

Asinine!

It should also be noted what the U.S. Flag Code says about respecting Old Glory and/or the National Anthem. Nobody seems to mind all the uniforms that have stars and stripes spackled on them (a huge no-no), or all the flag-schwag being sold in the stores and kiosks (flagsphemy!) or the occasional bleacher-ape who thumps on his star spangled chest like a gorilla trying to dislodge the hotdog on which he is choking. All of these types of displays are explicitly deemed as “disrespectful” by the Flag Code.

Would anyone like to know what is not explicitly deemed as disrespectful according to the Flag Code? Kneeling!

“I have great respect for the men and women that have fought for this country,” Kaepernick has said about this controversy. “They fight for liberty and justice for everyone.”

This has nothing to do with the military and everything to do with racial injustice. And if you’re one of these people who thinks the U.S. no longer has an issue in the race department, then there’s really nothing I can do for you. Good luck with your failing eyes and ears. The larger point is that it shouldn’t matter. Even if Black folks never get profiled by cops, or disproportionately thrown in prisons, or unfairly denied jobs or housing, or called the N-word for simply existing—even if none of that were happening here in these Imaginary States of America—it shouldn’t matter.

What does matter is that the knee-takers believe we have a problem with race. You can disagree all day about that point, but to try and stop them from making the point? Well that, my friends—far more than any amount of kneeling, or sitting, or burning or disparaging—is an affront to everything for which this country stands. And it’s an affront to all its citizens, and all who fought and/or died for it.