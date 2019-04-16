The cautionary tale of Uncle Vito and the Jesus joint

For this 420 issue of CityBeat—while other writers celebrate the magic and the pleasure of Tetrahydrocannabinol—I’d like to share a cautionary tale.

I’m referring to the story of my Uncle Vito who, as I mentioned in a previous column, smoked his first joint at age 39 and had a conversation with Jesus Christ.

Having heard this story many times growing up, I always assumed that Jesus spoke to him in a metaphorical sense; like in the same way nature speaks to us or art speaks to us or a side boob speaks to us.

Years later, however, Vito told me it was literally true. He told me that after smoking an entire joint, Our Lord and Savior personally instructed him to change his life.

“You must sell all your worldly possessions and buy a big boat,” I imagine Jesus saying. “You will call the boat Freedom and sail to a faraway island to begin a new world—a world built on peace, love, group sex and a shit-ton of reefer. Amen.”

In order to appreciate the degree to which this encounter transformed Vito, we have to appreciate who he was before the magical Jesus joint.

His father was a physically abusive bully and both parents were operatives for the New York Mafia, so there wasn’t much hope for little Vito to grow up happy and healthy. Financially he had done all right though. He was the spitting image of Clark Gable and amassed a bit of success as an executive in his mother’s mob-infested waste treatment business.

“I knew America from the garbage pail up,” he told the Indiana Gazette in May of 1979. “I sat with the most powerful executives in America to discuss their garbage.”

Then, sometime before his 40th birthday, Vito partook of that joint. And just like that, this slick-talking, upwardly-mobile, criminally-syndicated conservative capitalist became King Vito, a neck-bearded, tye-dyed, dope-smoking prophet.

King Vito promptly abandoned his second wife, sold off his possessions, bought an 80-foot schooner, assembled a ragtag band of disciples he dubbed “The Sea Hippies” and set sail to the—um, well, actually, they didn’t sail anywhere. Not only was his boat not seaworthy, neither he, nor his followers, knew how to sail. I remember visiting them on the boat one time and thinking, Sea Hippies that can’t sail? So they’re just regular hippies then?

Clearly not ready for brine time, they lived on the boat—permanently anchored off City Island Harbor, New York—selling peanuts and pot bags with the hope of saving enough to fund their voyage.

So who were the Sea Hippies? Well, over the years, hundreds came and went. But the core group consisted of General (the king’s right-hand man), Frog (the court jester), Flasher, Betsy, Typhoid Mary, Big Jew, Trench and Mini Jew. They were as devoted as they were subservient. I observed this on the few occasions when the Hippies came to stay with my family. Those were some intense visits. I mean, yes, King Vito was charming, funny and adored by the countless people of City Island who considered him a local legend. But he was also a condescending gasbag. When he and the hippies visited us, he spent much of the time dressing us down, making demands or evangelizing his objectively twisted worldview. A cross between Robert Baratheon and Jerry Garcia, he would hold court at the head of the dinner table, incessantly puffing on a pot pipe and filling the house with clouds of smoke, which was yet another way in which he would take ownership of a space.

Regardless, I was fascinated by the man—the hippy getup, his bellicose speeches, the open drug use, the lobotomized manner in which his followers obeyed him and the grandiose plans to start a new world. Plus, there was his country-gospel band of the same name (King Vito and the Sea Hippies), which was nothing like I had ever heard or seen before.

Nor had my grandmother. Vito’s father had passed by then, but his mother, Mary LaGreca, was a devout Roman Catholic. She hated the blasphemy of it all. So volatile was their relationship because of it, she would periodically disown him, then re-own, then re-disown him again. One day, however, she decided she loved the whole King Vito thing and he was finally re-un-de-re-disowned for good! She even allowed the hippies to throw her a huge party at her house.

Oh man, I remember them all scuttling around the house and yard like Technicolor rats—decorating, cleaning and cooking—as the King Rat sat on his fat ass barking orders, to which they always responded, “Yes, King,” and/or “Right away, King.” They were also instructed to address my grandmother as, “Mother Mary” as in, “Are you comfortable Mother Mary? Can I get you a drink Mother Mary?”

He often assigned tasks for no reason other than to flaunt his authority. For instance he would summon one of his flunkies, clear on the other side of the yard, to come and hand him his drink which was at arm’s length on the table beside him!

The ecstatic hippy would dart across the lawn, hand him the drink and unironically say, “The pleasure is mine, King, thank you!”

Alas, Vito’s Ark never did sail away to the promised land. They just couldn’t seem to sell enough grass to restore it. And that, my friends, is the cautionary message: Never get high on your own supply. Well, that, and also, don’t smoke the whole blunt on the first time trying it! Lastly, if any readers have grandiose plans in the works, best to lay off the leaf a little. It’s hard enough to build an omelet, much less a new world, when we’re that faded all the time.