The first day of our new acquaintance

It was two years ago when W., my ex, began the online proceedings for what is called a walkaway divorce. We had no children, weren’t arguing over who got what, and we were still good friends—which made us great candidates for a quick, easy and painless internet dissolution.

Well, it should come as no surprise that even online divorces are not easy, nor painless, and as far as being quick? Bah! The reams of paperwork are enough to make you long for the simplicity of Bulgarian extradition forms. It got so confusing and time consuming that we let it fall to the wayside. And so, two years later, with several legal, financial and emotional reasons to get it dunwith, we decided to meet at the San Diego Family Law Court to finish the job.

When the doors opened we walked through the metal detector, got wanded by armed deputies and waited in another line for the receptionist. We signed in to see “The Facilitator,” which sounds less like a job title and more like the secret service codename for Kellyanne Conway’s meth dealer.

After signing in we were directed to wait on the Group WF (Wedding Fail?) Bench. It took about four hours before it was our turn so we talked, and joked (and incessantly checked our watches) while the whole time riffing about how it sucks to be us right now and, well, it started to feel like old times. That is, until she brought him into the conversation.

In her defense, she was only responding to my question about what she did over the weekend.

“We went sailing on Adam’s boat,” she said, then added sheepishly, “Is it OK to talk about him?”

Of course I was too bloated with ego and insecurities to let her know that, Um, no, it’s not OK to talk about him. In fact, don’t even talk about talking about him because the mere thought of thinking about talking about—oh fer crissake what’s his name again? Adam, Alan, Antichrist?—is tearing me apart!

“Absolutely it’s OK to talk about him!” I blurted. “So what kind of boat does Captain Mephistopheles have?” I never heard her answer because I was too busy daydreaming about which deputy’s sidearm would be easiest to commandeer and what the gunpowder would taste like when it’s fired into my mouth.

When The Facilitator arrived, he led us to a table tucked in a small cubby at the back of the courthouse. We handed him the paperwork, which he fanned out on the table. Then, in what seemed like a blur, he rattled off some questions, explained some legalese, had us sign on this line, then on that line, initial here, initial there, reassembled the documents, gave us our copies, wished us good luck and, just like that, it was over. Like it never happened.

Needless to say, it was a sad and lonely drive home. Clearly some appropriate music was required. But what’s appropriate? Well, it ain’t gonna be no “Walking on Sunshine”-type shit. I am not one of these guys who can play a happy-peppy-bouncy tune while the Misery Spiders are ravaging my organs from the inside. No, at times like these I play songs of sorrow; you know, to wallow along with. So I dialed up perhaps the saddest divorce song of all time: “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance,” by Sinéad O’Connor.

“This is the last day of our acquaintance/I will meet you later in somebody’s office…/Days and days our friendship has gone stale/We will meet later to finalize the details.”

Yes, I know, quoting a few lines in print will never capture how truly heart-wrenching any given song is. There is simply no way to relay its mesmerizing buildup, no way to grasp the intense crescendo and the dense, dripping anguish emanating from her perfect vocal folds. There are too many reasons why this track always leaves me in a twitching heap, but at the forefront is the refrain, “This is the last day of our acquaintance.”

In other words, when once we had this loving, intimate, honest, epic, nearly inseparable union of the heart, mind and soul—soon it will be like we never even knew each other. To me, this is the most intolerable part of a breakup. How can two people go from being the most important people in each other’s lives to near strangers? Even now, the thought of that happening with W. makes me nauseous.

To that end, however, the news is not bad. This is probably not the last day of our acquaintance. It is more likely the first day of our new acquaintance. Because, unlike so many divorces, where couples typically hate and/or avoid each other, we ain’t that. We’re still friends. We aren’t holding grudges. Neither blames the other for the split. There are no kids to use as weapons against each other. Alimony is not an issue because she’s too proud to want it and I’m too destitute to pay it.

We genuinely want to remain a part of each other’s lives. I know I do. Not to get all gushy (which, of course, means I’m about to get gushy) but if you’re reading this W, and I’m quite certain you are, I want you to know that I will always love you and want to be part of your life. Even if it means having to go sailing with Arnold, Alec—Admiral Diablo—whatever his name is!