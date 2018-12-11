The Juke-o-cratic Oath

× Expand Image via Getty Images 876764230 Vector realistic isolated neon sign of jukebox for decoration and covering on the wall background. Concept of music, dj and concert.

I was sitting at my neighborhood watering hole on a slow Wednesday night, talking smack and slapping backs with the regulars while the jukebox kicked out an excellent mix of mid-week winter tunes.

Yes, the vibe was just right at the Tilted Stick. That is, until something terrible emerged from the jukebox. And when I say “emerged” I mean in the way The Ring’s dead wet girl emerged from the television set, all sinister and snarling and determined to swallow a face.

I forget the name of the band, but it was in a genre somewhere between neo-thrash antichrist death metal and post-apocalyptic warmonger stabbing core. And so, for the next few minutes, the mood in the bar darkened, all conversation stopped and a foursome escaped to the patio.

About halfway through the song, the bartender lowered the volume, announced, “phone call for Ed Decker,” hit the reject button, shouted it again, then raised the volume to reveal a different, much more reasonable mid-week winter song. Yup, thanks to the “Ed-Decker-Phone-Call” ruse, all was well in the Tilted Stick again.

See, if the barkeep rejects a song with the volume up, the person who played it will notice its abrupt cancellation. But if the bartender lowers the volume for a faux phone announcement, he or she can reject it while muted, unnoticed. And the reason they call out my name is because I invented this ploy about 20 years ago, in a little Clairemont pub called Poppy’s. It worked so well, I only got caught once.

It was a frolicking, Friday evening in August I think, with smiles and laughter filling the room while the jukebox pumped out a series of nearly perfect weekend summer songs. That is, until it came on. And by “it” I mean “The End.” Not the original Doors version, which would have been ghastly enough, but the far darker Nico cover. We’re talking nine-plus minutes of Nico’s thick, German, drawl over a relentless, droning synth-organ with all the tempo of a slug crossing the Serengeti. Nico’s “The End” is the kind of dirge that would be played at the funeral of Death himself if Death hadn’t already vetoed it for being too bleak.

I lowered the volume, hit the reject button and announced that there was a phone call for “Jerry Lundegaard.” I pretended to wait, announced it twice more, then returned the volume to reveal a more appropriate song.

“That’s bullshit!” snapped a young woman who was sitting at the bar watching the whole time. “I paid for that song.”

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I just couldn’t handle that weird sound in the background.”

“What sound in the background?” she asked.

“The sound of happiness dying,” I said while refunding her quarter.

Now, a lot of people will think that’s messed up. But the ability to play music in a nightclub is a privilege. And with that privilege comes a responsibility to other patrons, to the bartenders and to the owners who are trying to run a business. Ask anyone who works in a juke joint and they will tell you how easily the wrong song can murder a room and depress sales.

Hence the following covenant, which I conceived so that bar owners could have something for customers to recite before granting them access to the tunes. I call it The Juke-o-cratic Oath.

“I do solemnly swear by the Juke Box gods—TouchTunes the Almighty, AMI the Provider and Wurlitzer Prime—that I will faithfully execute the terms of this oath: First, I will do no harm. I will play no neo-contemporary genocidal flash-fascist meth metal in a neighborhood pub, no gangster felony horror hip hop in a honky-tonk and no beer barrel polka in a jazz lounge, unless it’s fusion polka, which is acceptable.

I will not choose songs longer than six minutes, no matter how great. Whether it’s Pink Floyd’s ‘Dogs,’ or Elton John’s ‘Funeral for a Friend,’ everything in a bar dies after a song’s sixth minute.

I will resist the urge to play music featuring violins, bagpipes or sitars. Especially sitars, unless it’s a yoga bar, which doesn’t exist, so no sitars.

I will include local music in my sets.

If my song gets ‘Ed-Decker-Phone-Called,’ I will accept the veto. I will learn from it.

I will only ask the bartender to ‘turn it up’ if, and only if, it is truly difficult to hear and, regardless of the response, will never bother him or her about it again.I understand there is no bar in which playing Creed, Celine Dion or Sting is appropriate.

I understand there is no song that warrants being played twice.

I understand that inserting $20 when others are waiting is a crime for which I will be tied up and forced to listen to The Prodigy without any molly.

Special Christmastime Addendum:

I will not play Christmas songs until after Dec 1.

I will not play more than one Christmas song per jukebox visit.

I will wait at least one hour after the last holiday song was heard.

I will never play, ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,’ knowing everyone already heard it 10 times today, nor ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ when mangled by Bowie and Crosby, nor anything by The Chipmunks that doesn’t end with them on the side of the road, flattened and with tire tracks on their backs.

Yay, I will honor this life-binding oath, in this bar, or any other, in which a jukebox is present, from now ‘til the day I die, so help me Wurlitzer—with apologies to Hippocrates. Amen.”