Yup, it’s true, this will be the last Sordid Tales. The next time you see my byline in these pages there will be a different header above it. Not to worry though. I won’t bore you with a tedious farewell. There will be no reminiscing over how much ST has meant to me these last 25 years (it’s meant a lot!). I won’t send nauseating platitudes of gratefulness to those who read it (thank you), those who responded to it (thank you too!) and even those who savaged it (et tu mother?). And I’m certainly not going to rattle off a list of shout-outs to those who published and/or edited it (shout out to Kevin Hellman, David Comden, David Rolland, Kelly Davis, Seth Combs, Andrew Altschul, Troy Johnson and the rest). Suffice to say, it was great; y’all were great; and now it’s time for a change.

So what, you may be wondering, will it be going forward? Well, an advice column of course. It just feels like the right fit. Over the nearly 30 years I spent bartending in various San Diego chug-a-lug huts, I had advised literally thousands of the desperado and dipsomaniacs who sought counsel from the bottom of a bottle of rotgut scotch. Some of them even listened.

So I’m gonna run with that concept. Given that this will be the first time I’ll be counseling people professionally, I Googled “How to write an advice column” and was surprised by the multitude of advice about advice. Unfortunately, most of it was twaddle. For instance, a pair of HubPages.com authors named Drbj and Sherry assert that aspiring advice writers should not use “words like stupid, idiot, moron, dope, dummy…or cretin.”

Well, where’s the joy in that? If a reader asks me what to do about her serially unfaithful boyfriend, I’m not supposed to respond with, “Kick the cretin to the curb”? I shouldn’t tell the letter writer she’d, “be a dope if she didn’t?” Oh please. That’s the most stupid, idiotic, dopey and moronic advice I have ever heard made worse because it’s coming from the writers of an advice column about writing advice columns.

Daniel Bidikov of The Phoenix wrote, “First, you should set a conversational mood…This entails putting things like ‘hello’ and ‘thank you for your very interesting question’ at the beginning of your column.”

Oh hell no. The day I write, “Thank you for your very interesting question”—an unforgivable waste of seven words—is the day you can ignore me and get your life advice from a psychic hotline.

“Step carefully and gracefully through social issues,” Bidikov continued. “You have been given the immense power of public broadcast and you must use it with responsibility.”

Step carefully? Gracefully? Careful stepping is what one does when hiking on horse trails. But writing? Well any scribe worth a half-a-damn will step with wild abandon and colossal awkwardness as I intend to do.

Which reminds me: Being that I have no counseling credentials to speak of, I’m probably going to need a disclaimer of sorts. I’m thinking something like, “Edwin Decker is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. His only qualification—other than he thinks he knows everything—is the 25-plus years he spent listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.”

As for a column title, I have some ideas. Perhaps you, dear readers, can help choose one. For instance, what do you think of, “Straight Up with a Twist”? I kinda like it because of the bar jargon and that it indicates sarcasm, which is the “twist.” Also in consideration is, “What’s Your Poison?” Again, for the bar reference, and that advice is like medicine, which is a synonym for alcohol, which is also a poison.

There’s also “Jigger Logic,” “Advice from the Speed Rack,” “Wino Wisdom,” “At Your Service,” and “To Serve Mankind” (referring to the classic “Twilight Zone” episode). Shoot me an email saying which one(s) you like best. Better yet, pitch some new ones. If I end up using yours, I’ll treat you to a steak dinner.

Lastly, for those who will miss the old Sordid Tales essay style of column writing, fret not. I’ll still be busting them out occasionally. If I don’t receive a “very interesting question” and/or if there is something topical I want to address, I’ll write about it in that old Sordidian style. It’ll be the best of both worlds as far as I’m concerned.

So here we are. I will admit I’m a bit nervous about all this. Actually, I’m scared out of my mind! But screw it! If I’m doing it, I’m doing it all the way. So, let’s get it started! Send your questions to ed@sdcitybeat.com. It can be on any subject, but I’m particularly versed in questions related to hospitality, drinking and bar culture. I also have a handle on issues regarding family, friends, dating and work. I am fluent in bumper sticker quotes and motivational poster-speak. I can help with emotion management, devising revenge plans, golden ratios, devil’s advocacy, check splitting and blame-diverting. I can assist with difficulties of procrastination, confirmation bias, lycanthropy, Dunning-Kruger blind spots and pornography addiction. I am great at settling arguments including, but not limited to, boxers versus briefs, East Coast versus West Coast rap and pineapple versus no pineapple pizza debates. And I can provide counsel for unresolved paradoxes, stubborn confirmation biases, any of the various behavioral complexes—including god, martyr, inferiority and apartment—and of course can help devise a comprehensive carbuncle management plan. So open up those emotional spigots, tipplers and drop me a line.