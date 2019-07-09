The real pride of a straight man

The controversy surrounding the Straight Pride Parade in Boston got me thinking. I mean, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being proud of who you are, be it gay, queer, bi, fluid, furry-sexual or straight.

But judging by the comments and actions of the organizers, it is pretty obvious that Boston’s upcoming straight festival is just another way to troll the gay one. This is why I can’t endorse it, which is a pity. I was really looking forward to visiting some of its exhibitions and attractions such as The Missionary Position Pavillion, The Dunk-a-Drunken-Divorcee Tank and the Dave Matthews Impersonator Wedding Chapel.

So no, I have no desire to celebrate Straight Pride. But that doesn’t mean I can’t have a little gay pride during Pride month. In fact, I have a shit-ton of pride about gay pride. Not so much the kind that comes with having accomplished anything. But pride in the accomplishments of others: the LGBTQ men and women I know personally, and the community as a whole.

For instance, I am proud of our city’s own Pride event. Proud that the San Diego LGBT Pride Festival and parade is still motoring along after 50 years. I actually coordinated an aspect of this event for a stint in the mid 2010s. It was an honor, a pleasure and an eye-opener. Readers would be astonished if they knew the relentless evil forces that push and pull Pride’s organizers. Over the years, those forces have included the police department, the fire department, the health department, the city and town councils, the county, the community, the event’s critics and adversaries. And that’s not to mention the 18 hundred million groups with 18 hundred million agendas, and the dozens upon dozens of other politically powerful entities that are out to stamp out any such notion of pride. It makes a person wonder how the organizers don’t go bonkers, let alone produce such spectacular pageantry year after year.

I am proud of how far the LGBTQ community, as a whole, has come. When I think of what life was like for the movement back in the ancient, olden times—the ‘80s, for example—it makes me depressed. It also makes me thankful. Thankful for those who fought and sacrificed that future generations of LGBTQ people might coexist. Folks like Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, who in 1975 was the first active military personnel to come out. Like Barbara Gittings, who ferociously fought for gay rights in the ’50s—a time when the word “gay” and the word “rights” were almost never used in the same sentence. People like Harvey Milk, Martina Navratilova and Marsha P. Johnson, the Black trans woman who—along with the hundreds of other courageous souls on the front lines of the Stonewall Uprising—pushed back against the corrupt, homophobic NYPD 50 years ago.

I was, and still am, brimming with pride for the two most influential gay men in my life. Scratch that—they were the two most influential people in my life who also happened to be gay. Mr. D and Mr. M were my elementary school science and math teachers, respectively. This was during the ’70s which was not the most woke decade for gay folk. And so Mr. D and Mr. M had to keep their relationship a secret at work. But because my mother, and half my neighbors, were also teachers, I was fortunate enough to have known Mr. D and Mr. M as a couple. They were frequent attendees at our various barbecues and pool parties, and I was utterly enamored by them. Not only were they exceptional educators, but also valued friends of the family. I simply did not understand why I couldn’t, as my mother instructed, tell anyone at school. Not that I would have, but it was my first encounter with institutional homophobia and I have loathed it ever since.

I am proud of my friends, nay, family members, Danielle LoPresti and Alicia Champion. These are two of the most proactive, valiant and indestructible women I know. They are the founders and operators of a now-defunct pro-gay rights, pro-civil rights, pro-independent music, and just plain pro-humanity festival called San Diego IndieFest. I am proud about how gracefully they are raising their son Lucian (my godson) who is the cutest living thing to have graced the planet since the puppy was invented.

I am proud of Marcia Bergeson and Linda Zak, who waited, and waited some more, until California’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals removed the Stay of Effect on gay marriage in June of 2013. I am so wildly grateful—and, yes, proud—that a few months later they asked me to officiate their wedding. Thanks Marcia and Linda! Thanks for letting me be part of your historical marriage.

Speaking of gay weddings, I am running a special for Pride Month! As a non-denominational reverend certified by the American Marriage Ministries, I will preside over any LGBTQ wedding for free! Yup, that’s right! During the month of July, I will marry same sex couples just for the asking. Furries will have to pay double, of course. It gets hot inside those rabbit suits! But for the rest, I leap at the chance to be proud about something else this month. So go ahead and email ed@sdcitybeat.com and let me marry your gorgeous, gay asses! Have a great Pride everyone! You deserve it!