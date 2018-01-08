The Sexual Revolution is not the reason for #MeToo, and it is

I have encountered some cockamamie comments about the #MeToo movement thus far, but the one made by Susan Stamper Brown is easily the cockamamiest!

For those unfamiliar, Brown is a nationally syndicated columnist, motivational speaker, grief counselor and climate change denier residing in Alaska which, when you think about it, is a lot like a neon gas denier living in Las Vegas.

In her most recent column, “Suggestions for Liberals in 2018,” Brown claimed that, “The 1960s Sexual Revolution is why there is a #MeToo movement,” adding, “We are reaping the toxic side effects from the highly sexualized culture [it] created.”

Now, I am not so ignorant as to be unaware of the Free Love Movement’s unintended consequences, but to blame the Sexual Revolution (TSR) for the existence of Harvey Weinstein is like blaming traffic fatalities on the invention of the wheel. One would have to be huffing copious amounts of Aqua Net if they didn’t know that men have been un-consentingly goosing women’s asses—and dignity—long before any counterculture era; before Elvis unfurled his profligate hips on television, before the bikini first bound onto public beaches, before Deep Throat creeped into mainstream theaters, before the FDA approved the pill, before Jane Roe mopped the courtroom floor with the ass of Henry Wade and before ABC portrayed Mike and Carol Brady in—gasp—the same connubial bed.

Not only was this crap happening before the ’60s, there is ample evidence suggesting it was much worse. Before TSR, women spent even more of their time deflecting the misconduct of men. Sometimes the abuse came from their own goddamn husbands, which, unbelievably, was legally and socially sanctioned as evidenced by the fact that criminalization of marital rape didn’t begin until the mid-1970s!

Yes, things were so bad for females of that time that the term “sexual harassment” did not exist. Not because sexual harassment itself didn’t exist, but that it was prevalent enough not to require labeling—in much the same way it is unnecessary to label snow that is white, birds that can fly or romantic comedies that feature cheesy love montages six-to-eight scenes before the obligatory breakup.

It should be clear to anyone that Susan Stamper Brown is egregiously off base. In her defense, however, she might be clinically deranged and therefore not responsible for her words or actions. After all, this is a woman who—true story—believes that an August snowfall on the peaks of Alaska’s Chugach Mountains was God’s expression of displeasure for President Obama’s visit to Anchorage. Thus, it might not be prudent to hold Brown accountable for ideas about such complicated matters as human sexuality when she cannot grasp that it sometimes snows on Alaskan mountaintops—even in summer.

Thing is, she’s not alone. The notion that the ‘60s counterculture is to blame for America’s perceived moral depravity has been around for a long time. Of course, I do not concede that America is morally depraved. To me, the counterculture partially liberated us from harmfully repressive (and oppressive) ideas about sex and gender. Indeed, Ms. Brown’s assertion is so wrong, she actually comes back around again to being right. Because, when we think about it, The Sexual Revolution is the reason for the #MeToo movement—just not in the way she thinks it is.

This might get a bit convoluted so bear with me. When Susan Stamper Brown says, “The 1960s Sexual Revolution is why there is a #MeToo movement,” she is suggesting that the ’60s opened the door for an anything-goes mentality, thereby enabling men to hyper-sexualize and objectify women. The problem is that she’s conflating #MeToo with sexual misconduct when, in fact, #MeToo is a revolt against it.

When looking at it that way, then yes, The Sexual Revolution is, at least partly, why there is a #MeToo movement. Because without TSR paving the way, #MeToo might never have had the momentum, support and/or leverage to succeed.

The Sexual Revolution was about more than hosting psychedelic “In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida” lava lamp orgies. The Sexual Revolution was an important achievement for feminism as it taught us, among other things, that women also have the right, and the reason, to get their rocks off. That they should not be labeled sluts or whores or be affixed with scarlet chastity belts for simply wanting it, seeking it, getting it, exploring it and digging the shit out of it, ya dig?

Yet, according to Brown and her ilk, that’s a bad thing. Her whole premise is really just a branch of the Make America Great Again worldview, which suggests that America was better before the ’60s. Well yeah, it was better for some. However for minorities, the LGBTQ community, the handicapped, whooping cranes, eagles, grizzly bears, anyone living downstream from a toxic waste dumper and—oh yes—women, life before 1960 was more difficult. The treatment of females as subordinates and objects, as well as male resentment for their having to be the uncontested custodians of the ever-elusive vagina—or as I like to say, Guardians of the Vagalaxy—made it easier for men of that time to dominate and subjugate.

So Ms. Stamper Brown, spare us the wholly unobservant, wildly uniformed, unscientific, uncorroborated, politically driven theories about why things are the way they are because, sure as Harvey Weinstein won’t watch news with his daughters anymore, they ain’t.