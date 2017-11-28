The U.S. Oath of Allegiance is shit, so help me God

“… I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation… so help me God.”

So says the conclusion of the United States Oath of Allegiance, a required utterance by immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship and the subject of a lawsuit by a French national named Olga Paule Perrier-Bilbo.

The lawsuit by Ms. Perrier-Bilbo (note to self: must resist Hobbit gags) claims that the appearance of the phrase “so help me God” violates the Constitution’s establishment clause. She’s right, of course. At the very most, the text should say, “I take this obligation freely, so help me [ Insert preferred imaginary, omnipotent creature or deity here ].”

However, I’m not sure a non-U.S. citizen has legal ground to contest our oath. Seems to me that every nation has the sovereign right to decide the contents of its citizenship pledge, even if it means having Ms. Baggins Perrier-Bilbo say, “I hereby swear to blast GWAR songs and drink goat’s blood without reservation so help me Oderus Urungus, Lord of Intergalactic Barbarism.”

Anyway, lawsuits involving religious separation always fascinate me and I was all set to write about it until I pulled up the text of the Oath. Imagine my shock to learn that religion is the least of its problems. Turns out the United States Oath of Allegiance is a convoluted, paranoid, overbearing, wildly redundant and just utterly embarrassing piece of shit.

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

Huh? What did that even say? The thing is so bogged down with gobbledygook, it’s hard to tell if it’s an oath or the ravings of a crazy law office janitor who believes he’s one of the firm’s partners.

Secondly, why must incoming immigrants renounce allegiance to their former country? May they not fly their former country’s flag over their stoop? May they not read their former country’s newspapers or hum their former national anthem? And how are they going to open a kickass ethnic restaurant if they have to renounce their country’s cuisine?

And no, I’m not exaggerating. Look at the specificity of the language. We’re not only asking immigrants to “renounce” their former allegiance, but to also “abjure” it (“abjure” means “renounce” by the way). And they must renounce/abjure “all” allegiance to their former country and “all” “fidelity” to it (“fidelity” means “allegiance”). They must do so “absolutely” and “entirely” (yup, those words mean the same thing too).

Clearly this language leaves no wriggle room for former flags or anthems and we have to wonder why. Are we worried that they’ll switch sides if war breaks out? As if an oath would stop them? The whole section is unnecessary, unsympathetic and, when you think about it, counterproductive. Do we even want citizens who would so readily forego allegiance to their birth countries? I thought loyalty was a good thing.

Then there is the problem with redundancies. We already mentioned a few, such as fidelity/allegiance, renounce/abjure and entirely/absolutely, but there are also lengthy passages that repeat themselves. For instance, after the line about supporting and defending (read: obeying) the law, the immigrant must then cite specific laws: “I will bear arms... when required by law”; “I will perform non-combatant service... when required by law”; “I will work under civilian direction... when required by law”—all of which amounts to saying, “I will comply with the law, when required by law!”

Finally we have the “so help me God” problem, which is something akin to irony given that the Constitution forbids religious establishment, and the Oath is adamant about the Constitution. That’s like saying, “Do you swear to God to heed The Constitution, which won’t make you swear to God, so help you God?”

Our Oath is garbage especially when you compare it with other country’s oaths. Wikipedia listed 14, all of which were shorter and less gobbledgooky than ours. Take Germany, whose pledge simply promises to obey the laws and “refrain from activity which might cause [Germany] harm.” India’s oath swears allegiance to the Constitution and to “fulfill my duties as a citizen of India.”

Not one of the 14 oaths said anything about renouncing allegiances and had only a fraction of the redundancies and/or crazy, convoluted janitor legalese. They were mostly concise, inclusive sentences that any new or existing citizen can get behind.

With that in mind, here is my rewrite for the United States Oath of Allegiance: I hereby swear to obey the laws of the republic, the laws of common decency and to open a kickass restaurant using family recipes, ingredients and spices from the old country, so help me Blothar the Berserker God. Amen.