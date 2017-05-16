There is nothing homophobic about cock holsters

× Expand Photo by Derek Steen/Flickr Stephen Colbert

I’m sure you have heard about the controversy surrounding Stephen Colbert’s anti-Trump tirade he unleashed last week on The Late Show.

“I call [your presidency] ‘Disgrace the Nation,’” he said, before embarking on a string of harsh, though hilarious, insults ending with, “...the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster.”

Now, there are several reasons why people considered his rant to be offensive. Some thought it was disrespectful to the Office of the Presidency—to which I say, “The Office of the Presidency doesn’t have feelings, so piss off!”

Others complained that the jab was too obscene for network television, to which I respond, “It’s called The Late Show, as in late at night, as in—your brats should already be asleep!”

Then there was the allegedly homophobic aspect of the cock holster joke.

Now, typically, when a public figure says something controversial, it’s only one wing of the bi-political spectrum that reacts. However this was one of those rare instances when the backlash erupted from both sides. There are the conservatives from Camp Trump (also known as Camp Cryabuncha) who are using Colbert’s supposed gaffe to show that liberals are as homophobic as conservatives—which is like visiting the primate exhibit at the zoo and concluding that America has as many baboons in America as in Africa.

Then there are the reactions from the PC mongers of Camp Cantsay-a-thatta—who believe the wisecrack was part of a homophobic trend of portraying President Trump as being gay for Vladimir Putin.

“Colbert’s decision to make this kind of joke illustrates a kind of casual homophobia that permeates American culture,” writes James Michael Nichols in the Huffington Post. “It positions sex between two men as doing something so mockable and inherently emasculating that it’s the ultimate ‘fuck you’ to Donald Trump...”

Sorry, James, but no. Colbert’s remark illustrates nothing of the sort. Yes, it is true that queer sex has been ridiculed for about as long as queer sex and ridicule have existed. But that doesn’t mean that every jape featuring homosexual behavior is inherently demeaning to it. So, humor me please as I attempt to unpack the bit.

The cock holster gag (oh cock holster, will you ever stop making me giggle?) is a simple, two-tiered metaphor. The first tier is that of unlikely bedfellows; that the diabolical president of Russia is in bed with (metaphorically) the President of the United States. The second tier italicizes their roles. We have a sexual dominant (metaphorically) lying in bed with a sexual submissive and, well, gay’s just got nothing to do with it.

Not convinced? Let me unpack it differently.

Oral copulation is not only a homo-erotic activity but one that is enjoyed by both hetero and homosexual couples. Stephen Colbert has no control over the gender of the subjects of this joke so—before we holler “homophobe” in a crowded whole foods house, we must first ask the following question: If the relationship was heterosexual, would the essence of the joke remain?

For instance, if it was suspected that Hillary Clinton was colluding with Kim Jong-un during her presidential campaign, and Colbert made the same cock holster quip about her mouth, would it be less funny? I don’t know about you, but the idea of The Supreme Leader waving to the masses from the hatch of an infantry tank while Clinton services him from inside the hull cracks me the fuck up.

Wait, what now? You think that it is sexist to place the female character in a sexually submissive role? Oh Christ! Is there no end to the crap you can’t say at Camp Cantsay-a-thatta? OK, fine, let’s try again; this time without gay or sub female characters.

What if it was suspected that Vice President Mike Pence was under the thumb of Olga Golodet, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and somebody posted a meme of Pence ball-gagged and bound in leather while Mistress Olga thwacked his ass with a braided flogger? Ok, so now we have a straight, white, cisgender male head-of-state being sexually humiliated by a strong, female head-of-state. Well, see? Even without a hint of sexism or homophobia, the gag still works.

Or perhaps, could it be possible, you think I am, ahem, demeaning masochists for placing them in the sexually submissive role? Well whip my buttocks! I certainly don’t want to get anyone’s fetish cuffs up in a bunch. I guess we need a scenario in which all sexual proclivities are portrayed so that none feel ridiculed. Fine. Imagine this equal opportunity meme: A reporter is asking Kellyanne Conway about the Colbert rant. “I find it to be in poor taste!” she responds, after removing Donald Trump’s phallus from her cock holster.

“Stop moving around down there you two!” says Putin, while nearby a hog-tied Michael Flynn goes chin deep into the tundra between Mistress Olga’s legs. Meanwhile Jeff Sessions is getting plowed by the clowns of the Bolshoi Circus as a transgender KGB agent high fives the Jewish, Russian, midget masochist who is wringing out Pussy Riot’s borscht-soaked panties into Sean Spicer’s mouth.

Yes, a good time is being had by all at the Secret Kremlin Dungeon Orgy until—that is—Yakov Smirnoff walks in.

“What a country!” he blurts as everyone groans.

“Not again,” Ivanka whispers to her father. “That guy is a lousy lay.”

“Totally overrated,” Trump responds, to which Boris, The Dancing Donkey of Bolshoi, brays, “Eeyore!” in agreement and mounts The Donald’s donkey holster from behind.

And there you have it. An equal opportunity Russian collusion rant. So, for the last time, has the point been made without being homophobic, misogynistic, midgonystic, anti-Semitic or homo-donkeyphobic? I hope so. That’s all I’ve got.