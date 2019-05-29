Time for National Barback Appreciation Day

I was sitting at the bar catching up with some friends, when the discussion turned to the NHL playoffs. Being that I don’t follow hockey, I drifted in and out of the conversation and began to watch the bar staff instead. It’s actually one of my favorite pastimes. Being a former gin-jerk of some 25 years, I love to watch the crew perform their nightly dance against the machine: how they glide to-and-fro, how they economize motion, how they greet customers, take their orders, ice the glasses, wave imaginary magic wands over empty highballs and say, “abracadabra!” to reveal a round of multi-colored cocktails.

When executed properly, it is a thing to behold.

This trio of bartenders were decent enough, but it was the barback who stood out. The guy was in his early 20s, handsome, fit and probably an athlete judging by the ease with which he juked and weaved among the pourers—restocking necessities, cleaning messes, dumping trash—all while staying on top of the dirty glasses which were piling up faster than pho-fusion bistros in an up-and-coming hipster neighborhood.

Barbacking, for those who don’t know, is a relentless, spine-crushing and soul-blistering grind. It’s also a vital position on a busy night. I liken barbacks to the oil in a finely tuned motor: It’s greasy and messy, but without it, the engine seizes. Of course, not everyone is suited for the job. A barback must possess a fierce work ethic, proactive sensibilities and resilience to adversity. They must have a tap dancer’s dexterity, an ability to multitask and, most of all, a barback must care.

This is no small order. Most people get into the bar business thinking it’s going to be an exciting, glamorous and carefree cakewalk. (And as evidenced by every server who just read the previous sentence and rolled their eyes, that fantasy about working at a bar is not true.) Then when they find out what a thankless drudge it is, but are still supposed to bust their asses in the name of customer service, a lot of them disappear.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. I mean, what is there to care about, right? The job revolves around serving blackouts to barflies, which is hardly a requisite for the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. But I’m not so sure. This is, after all, the hospitality business. And the business of bar hospitality is not selling alcoholism. It’s not even selling alcohol. Nay, the bar business is in the business of selling joy.

As the late Bill Winston of Winstons Beach Club fame once told me, “Bartending’s not hard, Ed. Just give ’em a good time. That’s what they’re here for.”

Indeed.

And when the barback cares about the customer—when he or she cares about what the bartender needs to serve the customer—all can have a good time. Because it is quite difficult for tenders—in a busy bar, on a busy night—to maintain a positive attitude when they have to stop every five minutes to find a clean glass. The barbacks make it so the pourers never stop pouring up fun for customers. And they do this by caring; caring to check if the ice is getting low—before it gets low, and caring to check if the fruit tray needs refilling—before it needs refilling, and so on.

The irony is, for all their caring, no one cares about them. They are the Harijan of the bar industry; the untouchable ones. They who toil among the sludge and spills and slivered glass; they whose hands are chafed by nasty dishwater; they whose socks are drenched from the carcinogenic trashcan juice that ran down their leg when the garbage bag broke. They are they who are often subject to the nasty moods of bartenders, many of whom have egos the size of walk-ins and self-delusions of divinity. Like the old joke goes: What’s the difference between god and a bartender? God doesn’t think he’s a bartender.

Then, at the end of the night, after the doors have been shut and the customers dragged out, the barback is still washing glasses—all of them, every single one. And stocking beer, burning ice, scrubbing wells, racks, counters and taps. All this while the highborn meisters sit with shift-beers counting tips and bitching about how difficult their night was.

This is why I am proposing today, May 29, as National Barback Appreciation Day. After all, we have a Bartender Appreciation Day, why not barbacks? Just one day a year to show these hard-working grunts some overdue love.

So to all the rum-slingers out there, before heading into the bar tonight, why not stop by the local salon and buy the barback a much-deserved mani-pedi certificate? Get them a pair of quality, trash-juice resistant shoes. Chip in with the other bartenders and buy a basket of salves for the bar rot that’s creeping up the barbacks’ arms. And customers, before getting blacked out tonight, go ahead and slip’em an extra $20. Tell them it’s all theirs and not to share it. Most will put it in the tip pool anyway, but at least they’re getting the message: That they are appreciated. That they deserve it.

All hail the mighty barback, we salute you.