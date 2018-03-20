Trump makes me long for George W. Bush… not!

× Expand Photo by Paul Morse/Flickr Dubya

Chatting with friends as we shoot warmup baskets at the YMCA, the subject turns to President Trump.

“I gotta admit,” says Tim, as I launch a 10-foot brick from the baseline, “The guy makes me long for when George Bush was in office.”

We all snicker in agreement as the ball clunks off the rim and rolls to the far side of the other basketball court on the other end of the gymnasium. With a huff, I embark on the relatively long trek to retrieve the ball.

This is not the first I’ve heard this sentiment. In 2017 Nancy Pelosi famously griped, “I never thought I’d pray that George Bush was still president.” Other politicians and pundits have similarly opined. I’ve seen it on T-shirts. W. himself is reported to say it occasionally. And most of my friends tend to agree—when compared to Donald Trump, Bush seems like a cruise ship where we all fell overboard and now the ship is but a speck on the horizon as we hopelessly tread in the cold, stormy ocean.

But it occurs to me—as my journey to the other side of the gym leaves me alone with my thoughts—that, actually, no. George Bush was not a better president than Donald Trump. And I need only four words to make the case: 1. The. 2. Fucking. 3. Iraq. 4. War.

Make no mistake, just about everything President Trump says, does, proposes, thinks and tweets makes me want to pack my bags and visit Canada. No, I’m not going to move there. It’ll take a lot more than an egomaniacal, blowhard with a fetish for superlatives to make me leave Ocean Beach. But you get my point—I do not like the man. That said, there is nothing Trump has ever said, done, proposed, thought or twaught (past tense of tweet) that amounts to the damage and horror of The Iraq Fucking War (TIFW).

Donald Trump wants to ban Muslims? Atrocious! Donald Trump wants to build a wall? Unacceptable! Donald Trump moshes on women? Eww, gross. Donald Trump feuds with celebrities on Twitter? Infantile and unnecessarily time-consuming. Donald Trump is contemptuous of the press? Worrisome, anti-American. Even if it turns out that Trump seditiously colluded with Russia (which I doubt), it’s still not as bad as one good day of The Iraq War. Why? Because it was a straight up crime against humanity. It cost more than a half-million lives, two trillion dollars and threw the world into chaos thanks to a perfect storm of the three worst leadership foibles: incompetence, stupidity and malice.

Incompetence: For starters, there was the disregard of intelligence that allowed 9/11 to happen, the intelligence discrediting Iraq’s assumed intention to attack the U.S. and the inability to anticipate the bloody quagmire of the war’s aftermath.

But of all the things that scream “incompetence,” it was Bush’s response to 9/11. For those too young to remember, the President was visiting an elementary school when a Secret Service agent entered the classroom and whispered that the country was under attack. What did our Commander-in-Chief do? He remained on his stool for seven minutes. Seven minutes! While who knows what radioactive projectiles were inbound from who knows what radioactive totalitarian, our President sat for seven minutes, dumbstruck, like a kid who stepped on his pet hamster and too horrified to look down.

Stupidity: The decision to invade Iraq in the first place still takes the stupidity cake. Yes, more stupid than the premature “Mission Accomplished” celebration. More than the ignorant belief that we would be welcomed with open arms. And yes, even more than inexplicably diverting focus from the more sensible task of finding and crushing Al Qaeda and dismantling the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Malice: The Bush administration’s true motives for war may never be known, but it was never about 9/11. It was justified by a smorgasbord of lies, cooked up by Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld and served to us on a platter with the help of Powell and Rice. There were far too many lies to list, but they can be summed up in five words: The. Downing. Street. Fucking. Memo.

TDSFM was from a secret meeting with British Prime Minister Tony Blair and other senior British officials. The memo, leaked by The Sunday Times, revealed that Bush decided to invade eight months prior and that “the intelligence and facts were being fixed [by the U.S.]” in order to sell the war. So no, we’re not talking about the kind of lies like, “I have the best words,” or, “There’s nobody who respects women more than I do,” but lies to justify mayhem, torture and death.

That’s what I’m thinking, anyway, on my journey to retrieve the ball. And as I pick it up and dribble my way back to the guys, I am struck by the question, “Why?”

Why is it so easy to believe that Trump is worse than Bush when he is so clearly not? The answer came as I lined up another set shot. It’s their personalities, I think. Because when we consider them superficially, which is to say, when we focus on charisma rather than political words or deeds, Trump has the personality of a drooling orange troll lurking under a sorority row bridge while Bush conjures the kindly grandpa with a mischievous grin who cracks mildly inappropriate jokes at Thanksgiving dinner. In the end, personality is what we remember, and Bush’s charm made us forget what a stupid, incompetent, malicious sumbitch he was at the core… and swish!