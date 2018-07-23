When it comes to dating, it’s harder for men

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

"I worry about Allie,” my mother said to dad and me about her 40-something, single friend who is dabbling with online dating. “It’s just so hard to be single these days.”

“Um, Mother? Hello?” I said. “Have we met? This is your son speaking. The one you raised from infancy, the one who is now divorced and has spent the last 1,172 nights sitting alone under the glow of a Netflix logo? Yet it is Allie about whom you are concerned?

“I worry about Allie,” she said, “because dating is harder for women.”

With this last statement, I sprayed a mouthful of hot coffee across the patio. That happened for two reasons. The first being that my mother married dad right out of high school and has about as much dating experience as a male black widow with gullibility issues. The second is because it was the most ludicrous sentence ever uttered since, “Mexico is going to pay for the wall.”

Ok, look, I am not one of these, “Men-Have-it-Harder-Than-Women” kind of guys. I have always believed that things are equally hard, in different ways, for the two sexes. But when it comes to romantic connections—specifically, that small window of time when men and women transition from strangers to lovers—there is no question it is harder for males, generally speaking.

Whether at a bar, party or even an AA meeting (my cruising turf of choice), it is generally up to the man to break the ice. And few scenarios are more terrifying than approaching an unknown woman and saying, “Er, uh, hi. I really enjoyed your testimonial about how you blacked out at your father’s funeral, may I sit here and stutter a lot?”

Meanwhile, all that women have to do to attract men is not be foaming at the mouth. We all know it’s true. How often do we hear women complain that men are constantly leering, wolf-whistling or just plain hitting on them? And sure, that must be annoying. But that’s exactly the problem. How can a regular guy differentiate himself from every other nimrod that stammers out a creepy, “You look nice today”?

It’s surely not with pickup lines. There is nothing—not a question, not a compliment, not a joke, not a suggestion, not a pun under the sun—that a guy can deliver that won’t sound like the thesis to his incel manifesto. The best he can hope for is that the first thing out of his mouth is not so preposterous that she won’t hear the next, slightly less preposterous remark, and the next, and the next—until finally saying the most intelligent, interesting, hilarious, confident thing she has ever heard so that, hopefully, she might forget that first preposterous thing he said.

And then—should the planets align and she agrees to a date—it is entirely up to the man to keep the conversation going (without dominating), show value (without bragging), use humor (without clowning) and make her feel sexy (without perving). On a first date the man must be a ringmaster—parading his assets one after the other while the woman has but one job. A job that has been biologically drilled into her brain over millions of years; a job which, in her defense, has kept our species thriving but sucks for suitors nonetheless. And that job is to find a reason to end the date prematurely.

Then, if he’s still somehow in the game, the man has to make the dreaded first move. And we all know what that means. Here come the confidence spiders! Am I reading the signals correctly? She can’t possibly want me to kiss her. Will she laugh at me? What if she slaps me? It’s enough to make a person go insane.

Of course, I can only see this from the male perspective. So I took the question online. And while several gals did respond with issues I had not considered, I stand by my assertion.

T.A. [bartender] “At my bar I see lots of single beautiful woman looking for men, and all that show up for them are Boys. Where all the Good men at?”

Perhaps. However if true, doesn’t it support my theory? If most of these men are undateable, doesn’t that make it harder for those men to get dates?

E.G.: “I think online dating has somewhat leveled the field because at least you go out both knowing that that is what you’re meeting for.”

Perhaps, but who broke the ice? One thing I know about online dating, it is overwhelmingly the men who must initiate. They have to “Like” and “Favorite” and “Wink” and “Poke” and write dorky introductory messages such as, “Hi there, I really like that picture where you are not foaming at the mouth,” whereas the woman’s only task is deleting the dozens of messages they get every day to unearth the most viable candidate.

Y.Y.:“The downside for women is that they are stigmatized against making first moves and therefore cannot take action with a guy they like.”

Nonsense! Women most certainly can take action! All she has to do is cast a dreamy gaze across the room. If he doesn’t respond, then he’s uninterested, unavailable or blind. Either way, said women saved themselves the deathly embarrassment of having to walk across the Valley of the Shadow of Rejection and say, “Er, uh, Hello. I like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. Do you have cats?”

Yes I do, baby. Yes. I. Do.