When white comics tell Black comics what Black comics must joke about

By now you have heard about the tub of hot water in which Kathy Griffin scalded herself last week. In short, she criticized fellow comedian Kevin Hart for the apparently cowardly offense of not attacking Donald Trump while being Black.

“… [T]here is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told USA Today on June 13. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a pussy move because he’s a black man.”

Unsurprisingly, her comment triggered a backlash. And while I would never call for a boycott against Ms. Griffin, or support her being terminated from whatever jobs she might still retain after last year’s decapitated Trump head photo debacle. Still, her attack on Kevin Hart is so ridonkulous I have no choice but to pile on.

Seriously, Kathy, we’re all entitled to our opinions, but where do you get off griefing other comedians for subjects they aren’t covering? It is one thing to say (and I wouldn’t) that certain topics are off limits—like Holocaust and/or rape jokes—but to bash another comedian for the things he or she doesn’t joke about is like bashing Monet for not painting clocks that droop over tree branches. Please. As if the wildly successful Hart should take career tips from the comic whose most famous gag is a photo of herself holding the likeness of the bloody, severed head of a sitting president?

Oh sure, she claimed it was a joke, but it was not funny. And I don’t mean “not funny” as in, “Presidential decapitation is not a laughing matter!” I mean that it wasn’t funny because I didn’t laugh. Nobody laughed. Even she didn’t laugh! In the picture she’s donning a facial expression about as humorless as a pilot with propeller problems. No doubt there were plenty of folks who saw the photo and thought, Right on, sister! But I assure you, the only person on the planet who maybe would have chuckled at her Trumpcapitation photo was a Goaribari headhunter with an overbearing, orange-haired father in-law.

Even more asslickulous is this notion that a Black comic is somehow a “pussy” if he or she does not write jokes according a white person’s idea of what a Black person should write jokes about. If that ain’t racist, then the KKK doesn’t have membership restrictions. Had Kathy Griffin taken a mere five seconds to think her comment through, she would have considered the possibility that Kevin Hart is uninterested in politics. Or perhaps he supports Donald Trump (news flash, Kath, some Black people do). Or maybe he hates the president, but considers him to be the low-hanging fruit of comedy.

The latter is the reason I don’t target Trump anymore. When he was on the path to the White House, I could often be heard saying—as so many others who make a living trying to be funny—that a Trump victory would be the best thing to happen to political satire since Catherine the Great started dating her carthorse. Turns out, not so much. Trump’s just too easy of a target. Making jokes about the president is like making jokes at a stink bug’s expense. There are no gags that will make you laugh more than the fact that its first name is “Stink” and its primary defensive tactic is projectile farting. When there is a stink bug in your joke, you don’t need a punchline.

A priest, a rabbi and a stink bug walk into a bar. The end.

For his part, Hart’s response to being attacked by a deranged race-baiter was perfect. He didn’t respond. Why should he? It’s not like his feelings on the subject aren’t already known. In a 2017 interview with Variety, Hart explained his reluctance to wax political. “When you jump into that realm,” he said, “you’re alienating some of your audience.”

Makes sense to me. If my math is correct, I’d say he alienates about half of his audience. If I were to do a little more math, I’d likely find that excessive politicizing is partly what is hurting so many other content providers. NFL viewership seems to be plummeting because fans are turned off by Anthem protests. Saturday Night Live is on a downtick presumably because of their incessant berating of Trump. Late night talk shows are shooing conservative viewers with abandon. And look, I am not one of these people who believes that entertainers and athletes should refrain from activism. I am in favor of celebrities who choose to use their various platforms to raise awareness about whatever issues matter to them. What I do not favor is telling people they must use their platforms for that purpose or that they are somehow a coward, or a race-traitor—or whatever—if they don’t.

How uninhabitable would this planet be if all its entertainers were compelled to political action? If every joke had an agenda, every sitcom preached its own take on morality? What kind of world would it be if every movie was Pay It Forward and nobody made any Big Lebowskis? What if every song was “God Bless the USA” and nary a “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” to be heard for miles? Certainly not a world I want to live in.

So how about this as a revolutionary concept, Kathy (which I will now deliver in the form of political poetry)? You do you / Me do me / That’s how we live in harmony.