Why I despise self-empowering, macho clichés and catchphrases

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I knew there was something I did not like about my bartender when I pulled up a stool in that dive bar in upstate New York.

My suspicion was confirmed when the 30-something server turned to fetch my drinks and revealed the phrase, “No Regrets!” silk-screened on the back of his T-shirt.

Really? I thought. Not a single regret in the 30-plus years you have been alive on this planet? You have never over-served the wrong drunk? Taken home the wrong barfly? Spit in the wrong drink? I mean, the existence of a regretless dive-bar bartender is about as believable as the existence of a monument to Ann Coulter on the campus of UC Berkeley.

There is just something about these blustery, macho, self-empowering, nuance-free and logic-impoverished catchphrases like “No Regrets” that you see on some people’s shirts, hats, posters and bumper stickers that really make my eyeballs roll. Below are five examples.

1. “You Miss 100 Percent of the Shots You Don’t Take”: My friend Dave has a poster of this famous Wayne Gretzky quote which is presumably applicable to both sports and life. Alas, it is applicable to neither.

First of all, you cannot “miss” a shot you do not take. That’s like saying “You wreck every car you don’t drive,” or “You kill every patient you don’t treat,” or “grant citizenship to every Mexican you don’t build a wall in front of.”

Secondly, I haven’t played much hockey in my life, but I played a ton of basketball. I know guys who subscribe to the 100 Percent Shot Misser Theory. They’re called chuckers—players who haul off shots every time they touch the ball. Whether they’re in double coverage, falling to the ground or shooting five feet past the three-point line, they’re continually heaving low percentage shots instead of passing the ball to earn high percentages.

The same is true in life as well. Take the guys who apply the chucker mentality to courtship. They hit on every gal that crosses their path. Whether at work, in the bars or on the street, the 100 Percent Shot Misser Man will launch a barrage of low percentage “shots” at these poor women—like wolf whistles, ass pats and/or pathetic shout-outs like, “Hey gorgeous, how about a smile?”

2. “That Which Does Not Kill Me Makes Me Stronger”: That is a Nietzsche coinage, to whom I say, “Keep telling yourself that, Friedrich.”

I know of no stroke victims that emerged more resilient than before. I doubt the majority of stabbing and gunshot victims are more robust because of their injuries. It is a myth that broken bones heal back stronger. Even Nietzsche was afflicted with an assortment of maladies that left him tattered in both body and mind.

Oh sure, there are a handful of things that will make us stronger if they don’t kill us, like doing pullups or reading dictionaries. However, unless you are RoboCop or the Six Million Dollar Man, pretty much everything else in the universe that doesn’t kill us messes us up—and good!

3. “You Can Do Anything You Put Your Mind To”: Oh fuck off, no you can’t! The list of things that are impossible is infinite. In fact, if you were to make a list of all the things that are impossible to do the very first item on that list would be, “Make a list of all the things that are impossible to do.” (Second on the list would be, “Get San Diegans to fund a Dean Spanos monument at City Hall.”)

4. “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way”: OK, sure, this one makes sense, but do you have to be such a dick about it? Usually, when you see this on someone’s T-shirt, it’s in all caps and/or has multiple exclamation points. Basically, your shirt is yelling at me. And your shirt doesn’t even know me!

5. “Just Do It”: It’s not Nike’s fault that this ingenious marketing campaign has been adopted by the alpha macho class because, well, isn’t Just Doing shit one of the problems with our culture? We have too many go-getting dimwits lurching into action without considering the unintended consequences.

Of course, I agree with the spirit of the Just Do It slogan, but unchecked, slogans like these are the reason we have trust fund fuckers on publicity busses talking about how they grab whatever pussies they feel like.

Speaking of spirit, I know that some of you feel that I am interpreting these idioms too literally. Perhaps. However, I can’t help but wonder if the macho alph-holes who display and/or abide these expressions don’t also take them literally. This is why I’d like to see them rewritten, so that the intent is retained, but that they also ring thoughtful and true.

For instance, “No Regrets” would be better written as, “OK, Sure, Don’t Be Ruled by Regret, But You Should Still Have A Few, Asshole.”

Instead of “You Miss 100 percent of the Shots You don’t Take,” maybe your shirt should say, “Take Smart Shots, Ya Ball-Hog, And Pass the Rock Once in a While!”

And “Just Do It” is a perfectly fine catchphrase for a T-shirt, so long as you follow it with, “But Think About It At Least a Little. Just Don’t Overthink It, Because Too Much Thinking Can Lead to Inaction; Instead, Strike the Perfect Balance Between Too Little and Too Much Thinking, That’s My Opinion Anyway—Thank you, The Shirt Owner,” which might be a bit cumbersome for a shirt, but at least it’s good advice.