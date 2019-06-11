Women are harder to 86

It happened in a place I’ll call Bar X. She appeared to be in her mid-30s, belligerent and hyperactive. She was more of a social moth than a butterfly, as she bounced off tables, barstools and people while slurring insults and expletives at those with whom she collided.

When the doorman told her it was time to leave, she objected. He insisted. She hurled profanities, and then he looped his arm under hers and dragged her toward the door. However, in a surprisingly sober maneuver, the woman broke free and punched him in the chest powerfully enough to knock him backward. After several minutes of fending more blows, the bouncer finally got her in a headlock and flung her outside.

Admittedly, it was startling to watch. But I was irritated by the couple sitting beside me who ridiculed the doorman because he had, as the fellow put it, “a hard time tossing out a girl.”

“Don’t laugh,” I blurted. “86’ing women is harder than you think.”

“How would you know?” he scoffed.

“Because,” I replied, “In my 25-plus years of bartending and bouncing, the worst ass-kickings I received almost always came from females.” And yes, that’s including the homicidal meth-head with bleeding teeth. That includes the yoked weightlifter in the throes of roid rage. That includes the time another bouncer and I dispatched an entire bachelor party, one of whom—the groom-to-be—had a bowling ball chained to his ankle. He just picked up that roller and rushed toward us as if we were the twin pins of a four-six split.

Yes, it’s true that men tend to be physically stronger and generally more aggressive than women, as evidenced by the seemingly 100-1 ratio of male-to-female bar evictees. But the few, um, ladies, who are violent (the ones who would rather shitkick than skedaddle) present a different set of complications. No, it’s not the fact that even if she’s punching, you can’t punch back. It’s not the ever-lurking anxiety of accidentally grabbing a handful of boob and being brought up on charges. Forget all that. It is their indifference to the code of combat that makes them so treacherous.

Typically, when brawling with men, certain unwritten rules apply: no weapons, no projectiles, no gonad-bashing, and no eye gouging, face-scratching or glass-stabbing. But with women? Well I have been struck with a pool cue, stuck with a fork, pelted with a pint glass, caned with a microphone stand, spat upon, scratched, ball-battered and purse-bludgeoned.

And then there was the infamous encounter with the women I like to call “Girtha the Gladiator.”

It was during a Chris Issak show at The Bacchanal, circa 1989. I was working security, sitting front and center of the stage and facing the audience. It was a mostly mellow performance and, as expected, it was an older crowd that preferred to stay seated. After about the fifth song, “Girtha” stood up and began dancing in front of her chair. She danced with abandon, invading everyone’s personal space and/or blocking their view with her six feet and some 250 pounds. Don’t get me wrong, this was not cookies-and-cake weight. This was red meat and protein powder pounds; firm and thick, like a lady crane operator.

I ignored her at first. I really don’t like being the no-fun-allowed guy. But I could see the desperate stares of the people around her, their eyes begging me to do something, anything, as she danced—not like a butterfly, nor even a moth, but a social tyrannosaur—taking everyone out with her massive tail and talons.

I approached and asked her to sit. She complied at first, then stood up to dance again. I asked her to sit again and again she got up. After the third time I said, “If you don’t stay seated I will have to throw you out.”

By this point the music had stopped as Isaak, the band members and everybody in the venue, watched the drama. Reluctantly, and with all eyes on me, I went in for the extraction. I grabbed her lightly by the elbow but she yanked it back and shouted toward the stage, “Chris, Chris! This asshole won’t let me dance to your music!”

“That asshole is my brother,” said Isaak, who seemed more amused than annoyed by the situation.

“Please miss, don’t make me take you out by force,” I begged, cupping her elbow again. “Girtha” wasted no time. She flung her drink—plastic cup and all—in my face, blinding me, and then followed that with an uppercut to the jaw. Though partially blinded, I was acutely aware that the entire room was watching as “Girtha” decisively, ruinously and savagely kicked my ass. If that wasn’t embarrassing enough, the other bouncers were in the back, laughing and pointing as she wailed on me with brick-like fists. Shell-shocked and wobbly, I never saw the blow that broke my nose at the bridge. I sure felt it though. To this day, the fracture is still visible.

With blood pouring from my nose, she picked up a chair and dropped me with it. Seeing that I was on the ground now and about to be pummeled, the security crew rushed in. It took four of them to drag her out and trust me, they weren’t laughing anymore as she landed multiple blows to their heads, guts and nuts.

Back at Bar X, the couple was unimpressed by my story. They simply would not concede that women are at least as difficult to 86 than men. “Perhaps not,” I said. “But it’s not really the point. The fact is that it’s not easy bouncing anyone who refuses to leave. And until a person has done so, they shouldn’t laugh or act like they can do any better.”