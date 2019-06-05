‘An independent fiefdom’

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Ex-mayoral candidate Cory Briggs (right) now wants to replace City Attorney Mara Elliott and eliminate “kneecap breaker” Gerry Braun’s chief-of-staff position.

“A countryman between two lawyers is like a fish between two cats.”

—Benjamin Franklin

As far as Cory Briggs is concerned, it’s mission accomplished when it comes to the 2020 San Diego mayoral race. The activist attorney now has his sights set on reforming what he calls the “structurally dysfunctional” City Attorney’s Office. And he’s aiming straight at the top.

Briggs, who has spent decades suing the city and various other government agencies to preclude them from doing, in his words, “stupid stuff,” had previously announced in January that he would be running for mayor. He was irked that no city leaders pushed back against Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s “YIMBY” call to lift development restrictions throughout the city (except in coastal areas) as a way to boost San Diego’s housing supply. This prompted Briggs to proclaim, “Count me in.”

“Nobody stood up to say that plan is unrealistic and unworkable,” he told Spin last week. “But since I got into that race, people did start to have that conversation. And I think voters and some of the candidates are now on the same page when it comes to ruining San Diego with uncontrolled development. I don’t see that happening.”

But since that January announcement, a couple things happened that prompted Briggs to turn his attention to the City Attorney’s race, which had incumbent Mara Elliott running uncontested.

The first came in March with Elliott’s efforts to alter the state Public Records Act through legislation (Senate Bill 615) from state Sen. Ben Hueso. Elliott claimed that she was simply trying to streamline the process and ease the burden on city employees overwhelmed by document requests. But open-government advocates like Briggs, journalists and even City Council members had a much different take.

As Briggs sees it, “Mara decided that she singlehandedly was going to secretly gut the Public Records Act. When I got the documents on the plan, which we had to sue to get, it was clear to me that she had not been fully transparent with Hueso about what the changes would do. I think she gave Ben a Trojan horse.”

Hueso eventually withdrew Senate Bill 615, telling the Independent Voter Network, “My objective is to protect taxpayers while increasing transparency in government… I will not move forward with any legislation that compromises the obligation of government to be transparent in any way.”

Briggs also helped Matt Valenti, a San Diego Junior Theatre parent and former District 6 City Council candidate, obtain documents from the city that he claims raise questions about Elliott’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the Balboa Park institution. Valenti appeared before the City Council last month to ask for further investigation. Councilmember Chris Ward, whose district includes the park, said at the time, “There are certainly some substantial allegations there that merit investigation and full exploration.”

Briggs said obtained emails seemed to indicate that Elliott passed along the information Valenti provided to Gil Cabrera, Junior Theatre’s pro bono attorney, as well as a Convention Center Trustee and former City Attorney candidate. Elliott did this without reading them herself, which Briggs says is “yet another indication to me that there’s a systemic problem in the City Attorney’s Office.”

Elliott’s campaign consultant, Dan Rottenstreich, bristled at suggestions that she didn’t take the allegations seriously.

“It’s tempting to laugh off ridiculous allegations like these,” Rottenstreich told Spin, “but we know too well that fake news can do real damage, which is exactly what Valenti, and his attorney Cory Briggs, are trying to do.”

Added Rottenstreich: “What the public needs to know is that Valenti’s claims were reviewed by four law enforcement agencies—San Diego Police, the [state] Attorney General, the District Attorney’s Office, the City Attorney’s Office—and dismissed and discredited.”

Rottenstreich said Elliott welcomes “any and all opponents to the race.”

“More San Diegans voted for Mara Elliott than any other city official, and she’s doing an amazing job as a national leader in tackling gun violence, cracking down on elder abuse and defending taxpayers from fraud and waste,” he said, adding that Briggs is “a millionaire shopping around for political office, and he’s going to find out that winning the people’s trust is a lot more difficult than suing them.”

Briggs is used to such scorn. He figures he has roughly two-dozen lawsuits currently pending against the city. He most recently filed suit to halt plans to convert one of the few remaining single-room-occupancy hotels downtown, the historic Plaza Hotel, into a hostel.

What the City Attorney’s Office needs, according to Briggs, is “serious structural reform.”

He adds that the office was designed “at a much happier time when people weren’t anticipating the problems” of today and now “there’s all sorts of social unrest going on with homelessness and scooters and vacation rentals.”

“Mara is a product of a dysfunctional office,” Briggs said. “She’s been nurtured in this dysfunctional environment. I don’t fault her for that. Where I do fault her is for making the office political by appointing Gerry Braun as her chief of staff.”

Braun is a former San Diego Union-Tribune columnist who went on to work for Jerry Sanders when he was mayor. He also worked for Elliott’s predecessor at the city attorney’s office, Jan Goldsmith, and has become a frequent punching bag for Briggs. “Why does a law firm need a chief of staff?” he said. “I consider Gerry to be the kneecap breaker. Gerry is the guy who doesn’t have a law license to lose, so he’s not bound by the rules of ethics that govern lawyers.”

Braun did not respond to a request for comment.

Briggs said, if elected, he would eliminate that six-figure position.

“That money could be much better spent on doing real legal work.”

“The big problems, the stupid stuff that the office does?” Briggs continued. “It’s all conceived at the Gerry Braun level and higher. These aren’t career attorneys making these blunders. These are political mistakes made by a political person in the office. That’s why you have to reform the office so that it goes back to being a law firm and not a politics firm.

“Right now, it is an independent fiefdom, and that’s wrong. If I were running the office, the stupid stuff that gets the city into hot water would come to a screeching halt.”