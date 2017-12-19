‘Tis the season for some haughty holiday carols

Photo illustration by John R. Lamb
Deck the halls with bows of laughter
To perceive Christmas through its wrapping becomes more difficult with every year.
—E.B. White
Yes, it’s that time of year, so get in good cheer, down a craft beer and belt out these twisted tunes to cast 2017 into the dustbin of history…
Little Drummed-Out Boy
(sung to Little Drummer Boy)
“Dems, they rolled me”
Kicked right in the bum
A chairman not to be
Sherm feels a bit glum.
“I blame those union kings,
They’re worse than pond scum!”
They clipped Scott Sherman’s wings
Now he can’t stay mum,
Even if dumb
Is the outcome.
Georgette Gomez to him
Is “at best” a frosh,
“I smell whitewash!”
•
Little Scotty,
That bitterness, chum
Belongs pre-World War II
Stop sucking your thumb.
Oh and one other thing
You whiny brake drum,
Gomez is sure to bring
Her A-game, Tom Thumb
So desist from
Comments that plumb
Social overtones
That we’ve overcome
Lighten up some.
Walking in a Hep-A Wonderland
(sung to “Winter Wonderland”)
Death tolls ring
Are you listening
In bike lanes
Shit is glistening
A scandalous sight
We’re homeless tonight
Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.
•
Dawn’s dismay, police do herd
Homeless stray, the new shore bird
It’s the same old song
While we just prolong
Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.
•
In wealth’s shadow let’s put up some tents, man
And pretend we have this problem solved
Folks say: Mayor, what else? He says: “No plan.
But make sure you forget how this evolved.”
•
Early on
Uninspired
Homeless czar soon grows tired
“Decisions aren’t made,
From here I will fade”
Walking in a Hep-A wonderland
•
Some truths sting
If you’re listening
Here’s the thing
No one’s christening
A future career by leading from fear
Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.
SANDAG Clods Are Coming to Clown
(sung to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”)
You better watch out
You’re just gonna sigh
The word has gone out
Let’s climate deny!
SANDAG clods are coming to clown
•
New chairman just kissed
Flat-earthers with spice
Called climate change “debatable.” Nice!
SANDAG clods are coming to clown
•
He sees you when you’re creeping
On freeways pumping brake
“The fumes inhaled from under hood
Are black icing on the cake!”
•
O, this guy has some doubt
We’ve fucked up the sky
But the worst lout
Voted for this guy!!
Mayor Kev, your green cred turned brown
SANDAG clods are coming to clown!
Oy to the World
(sung to “Joy to the World”)
Oy to the world, the Trump is bummed
Twelve Cokes don’t do a thing!
His tiny nervous heart has barely enough room
To cover his growing string
Of ex-pals convinced to sing
No doctor’s note will relieve the probe’s sharp sting.
•
Oy to the earth, The Donald’s bane
Let men their wrongs deploy
Coalfields’ black floods, who gives a shit? His EPA pick is a twit
He’s not even being coy
“If it’s pretty, we must destroy”
No, nature’s no match for Putin’s errand boy
Away in a U-Haul
(sung to “Away in a Manger”)
Away in a U-Haul, the Chargers have fled
Town fans told Dean Spanos, You’re sick in the head!
“No, that’s my dad, Alex,” then Dean ran away
To visions of glory up north in L.A.
•
But things fared not smoothly for the old ball club
Its new home hosts soccer and goes by Stub Hub
Meanwhile across town a team known as the Rams
Fought through early hiccups to throw down some jams
•
As playoffs approach, it’s easy to say
Without the dumb Bolts we can enjoy Sunday
So bless dear Dean Spanos, the mocked billionaire
Success still precedes you, you haven’t a prayer.
Chris Cate, the Memo Leaker
(sung to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”)
Chris Cate, the memo leaker
Had a promising career
Cavorting with the mayor
Even boosting local beer
All of his council colleagues
Joked about his cornhole days
But for the most part Chris Cate
Earned respect and fawning praise
•
Then one fuzzy summer day,
Chris Cate came to say,
SoccerCity hold on tight
Here’s a memo for your plight.
•
City attorney cried foul,
“That was for your eyes only”
“Chris Cate, the memo leaker”
“This could be a felony!”
•
Chris Cate, the memo leaker,
Kept the secret to himself
Until a lawsuit forced him
From the closet to top shelf.
Just did my job, he confessed
Reputation down in flames
How could you trust poor Chris Cate
After such suspicious claims?
•
Then one crisp December day,
Ethics folks did say,
Chris Cate with your nose so long,
Pay five grand for your bullshit song.
Then Chris Cate got remorseful
On confidentiality
Chris Cate, the memo leaker,
Still awaits the state AG!
The (Harvey Ballbanger) Christmas Song
(sung to “The Christmas Song”)
Weinstein roasting on an open fire
Filner useful for a pose
Media mobs paint a world that seems dire
And leaders, position set on “Froze.”
•
Everybody knows a turkey they would gladly throw
On hot coals that burn so bright
Creepy hands rebuffed by sharp elbow
Apply ice to swelling at site.
•
We know the methods how they prey
He’s loaded, so such misbehavior goes away
But every brave woman who gives a try
To let the #MeToo hashtag take root and fly
•
And so to offer up this simple phrase
From women of the world who know it’s true,
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Keep your hands off, yahoo.