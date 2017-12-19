‘Tis the season for some haughty holiday carols

× Expand Photo illustration by John R. Lamb Deck the halls with bows of laughter

To perceive Christmas through its wrapping becomes more difficult with every year.

—E.B. White

Yes, it’s that time of year, so get in good cheer, down a craft beer and belt out these twisted tunes to cast 2017 into the dustbin of history…

Little Drummed-Out Boy

(sung to Little Drummer Boy)

“Dems, they rolled me”

Kicked right in the bum

A chairman not to be

Sherm feels a bit glum.

“I blame those union kings,

They’re worse than pond scum!”

They clipped Scott Sherman’s wings

Now he can’t stay mum,

Even if dumb

Is the outcome.

Georgette Gomez to him

Is “at best” a frosh,

“I smell whitewash!”

•

Little Scotty,

That bitterness, chum

Belongs pre-World War II

Stop sucking your thumb.

Oh and one other thing

You whiny brake drum,

Gomez is sure to bring

Her A-game, Tom Thumb

So desist from

Comments that plumb

Social overtones

That we’ve overcome

Lighten up some.

Walking in a Hep-A Wonderland

(sung to “Winter Wonderland”)

Death tolls ring

Are you listening

In bike lanes

Shit is glistening

A scandalous sight

We’re homeless tonight

Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.

•

Dawn’s dismay, police do herd

Homeless stray, the new shore bird

It’s the same old song

While we just prolong

Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.

•

In wealth’s shadow let’s put up some tents, man

And pretend we have this problem solved

Folks say: Mayor, what else? He says: “No plan.

But make sure you forget how this evolved.”

•

Early on

Uninspired

Homeless czar soon grows tired

“Decisions aren’t made,

From here I will fade”

Walking in a Hep-A wonderland

•

Some truths sting

If you’re listening

Here’s the thing

No one’s christening

A future career by leading from fear

Walking in a Hep-A wonderland.

SANDAG Clods Are Coming to Clown

(sung to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”)

You better watch out

You’re just gonna sigh

The word has gone out

Let’s climate deny!

SANDAG clods are coming to clown

•

New chairman just kissed

Flat-earthers with spice

Called climate change “debatable.” Nice!

SANDAG clods are coming to clown

•

He sees you when you’re creeping

On freeways pumping brake

“The fumes inhaled from under hood

Are black icing on the cake!”

•

O, this guy has some doubt

We’ve fucked up the sky

But the worst lout

Voted for this guy!!

Mayor Kev, your green cred turned brown

SANDAG clods are coming to clown!

Oy to the World

(sung to “Joy to the World”)

Oy to the world, the Trump is bummed

Twelve Cokes don’t do a thing!

His tiny nervous heart has barely enough room

To cover his growing string

Of ex-pals convinced to sing

No doctor’s note will relieve the probe’s sharp sting.

•

Oy to the earth, The Donald’s bane

Let men their wrongs deploy

Coalfields’ black floods, who gives a shit? His EPA pick is a twit

He’s not even being coy

“If it’s pretty, we must destroy”

No, nature’s no match for Putin’s errand boy

Away in a U-Haul

(sung to “Away in a Manger”)

Away in a U-Haul, the Chargers have fled

Town fans told Dean Spanos, You’re sick in the head!

“No, that’s my dad, Alex,” then Dean ran away

To visions of glory up north in L.A.

•

But things fared not smoothly for the old ball club

Its new home hosts soccer and goes by Stub Hub

Meanwhile across town a team known as the Rams

Fought through early hiccups to throw down some jams

•

As playoffs approach, it’s easy to say

Without the dumb Bolts we can enjoy Sunday

So bless dear Dean Spanos, the mocked billionaire

Success still precedes you, you haven’t a prayer.

Chris Cate, the Memo Leaker

(sung to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”)

Chris Cate, the memo leaker

Had a promising career

Cavorting with the mayor

Even boosting local beer

All of his council colleagues

Joked about his cornhole days

But for the most part Chris Cate

Earned respect and fawning praise

•

Then one fuzzy summer day,

Chris Cate came to say,

SoccerCity hold on tight

Here’s a memo for your plight.

•

City attorney cried foul,

“That was for your eyes only”

“Chris Cate, the memo leaker”

“This could be a felony!”

•

Chris Cate, the memo leaker,

Kept the secret to himself

Until a lawsuit forced him

From the closet to top shelf.

Just did my job, he confessed

Reputation down in flames

How could you trust poor Chris Cate

After such suspicious claims?

•

Then one crisp December day,

Ethics folks did say,

Chris Cate with your nose so long,

Pay five grand for your bullshit song.

Then Chris Cate got remorseful

On confidentiality

Chris Cate, the memo leaker,

Still awaits the state AG!

The (Harvey Ballbanger) Christmas Song

(sung to “The Christmas Song”)

Weinstein roasting on an open fire

Filner useful for a pose

Media mobs paint a world that seems dire

And leaders, position set on “Froze.”

•

Everybody knows a turkey they would gladly throw

On hot coals that burn so bright

Creepy hands rebuffed by sharp elbow

Apply ice to swelling at site.

•

We know the methods how they prey

He’s loaded, so such misbehavior goes away

But every brave woman who gives a try

To let the #MeToo hashtag take root and fly

•

And so to offer up this simple phrase

From women of the world who know it’s true,

Although it’s been said many times, many ways

Keep your hands off, yahoo.