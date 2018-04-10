Tick-tock time for Select Committee on Homelessness

× Expand Photo by John R. Lamb A homeless woman struggles with her belongings outside City Hall Monday.

There is a magic in that little world, home; it is a mystic circle that surrounds comforts and virtues never known beyond its hallowed limits.

—Robert Southey

Want to get depressed? Just hang out at a meeting of the San Diego City Council’s Select Committee on Homelessness.

Spin Cycle did just that Monday—the day this city lost its patron saint of the downtrodden, Dave “Water Man” Ross, to brain cancer—and the experience did little to inspire hope that any transformative solutions are just around the corner. Just the opposite, frankly.

That’s not to say that San Diego isn’t blessed with some whip-smart people who appear motivated to put a dent in the crisis. And if you don’t think it’s a crisis, well you haven’t been to one of these committee meetings.

For one thing, the committee met for only the sixth time since its formation in May of last year. Apparently, as a “select” rather than “standing” council committee, its meeting schedule is restricted to only five gatherings this year. The council’s legislative calendar lists only three more planned meetings. This despite it being a committee addressing what Mayor Kevin Faulconer has deemed his top priority.

And yet judging by the reports offered to the committee Monday, the multi-pronged approach city leaders seem intent on pursuing to tackle homelessness seems barely in the embryonic phase of political gestation.

Carol Spong—a La Jolla interior designer who chairs the housing committee for the local chapter of the NAACP—pleaded with the bipartisan committee on Monday to elevate itself to a full, standing committee of the City Council, similar to the Rules Committee or Smart Growth. With the severity of the problem, Spong said she’d like to see the committee meet twice a month, given the heavy lift required on multiple levels and at multiple governmental agencies.

Councilmember Chris Ward, one of the whip-smartest of the bunch and who chairs the select committee, acknowledged Spong’s concern after the meeting, but said his focus is securing a six-month extension of the committee from council colleagues later this month.

Ward noted that the current council direction regarding its committees seems headed more toward consolidation rather than expansion of duties, so for now the future of a committee dedicated solely to homelessness remains cloudy at best.

“We think your committee can be a powerful force for change, and we want you on the job,” Spong told the committee Monday. “Sadly, homelessness is not a temporary problem. Increasing income inequality, defunding of anti-poverty programs and the coming tsunami of automation are only going to exacerbate the problem.”

Indeed, committee members were bombarded with a blinding array of data that suggests San Diego is losing the war on homelessness while picking at the fringes.

Newly minted Assistant Police Chief Paul Connelly provided a litany of depressing statistics, most notably that 80 to 90 percent of homeless individuals contacted by police every week initially decline social services.

Connelly focused his comments primarily on the department’s month-old Neighborhood Policing Division, which basically brings all things homeless-related under one chain of command in hopes of better coordination and addressing not only outreach efforts but the challenging quality-of-life issues that are a byproduct of homelessness.

“The mission,” Connelly told the committee, “is simply to enhance the safety of neighborhoods through collaborative problem-solving partnerships and compassionate enforcement of quality-of-life issues in our community.”

Not everyone is sold on the compassionate part. Michael McConnell, a fierce homeless advocate cut from the same cloth as Dave Ross, continues his quest to chronicle the police sweeps of homeless encampments and predicts little change will come of the division shakeup.

“San Diego’s criminalization of homelessness has been able to cut down on the number of tents on downtown sidewalks,” McConnell told Spin. “Other than that visible result, I have not seen or heard any data that shows more people are being helped out of homelessness. So the people are still there, hiding more in the shadows maybe, but still there.”

The police crackdowns have been ongoing for more than two years, he said, but he’s seen “a significant ramp-up” in the last six months. McConnell said he’s eager to see the results of January’s Point-in-Time Count of the homeless “so we can tell if people are just being moved around.”

Last year’s count countywide found more than 9,100 people living in shelters or on the street, a 5 percent jump from the previous year.

If that wasn’t depressing enough, local housing officials also provided grim statistics, including local re-housing efforts that are woefully below national standards. While this is not surprising for a city long on talk and short on action, it is nevertheless a major disappointment.

The most jarring stat? Local so-called “rapid re-housing” efforts—aimed at getting homeless families and individuals into permanent housing—have worked 55 percent of the time, meaning 45 percent wind up back on the street, not even close to the national standard of a 90 percent success rate.

Given the current low unemployment rate, there was some testimony suggesting that the focus should now be on finding the homeless employment first, which is all well and good. But in cities like Denver, homeless advocates are finding that many of those jobs are short-term rather than permanent, making it difficult to secure permanent housing.

To add the cherry on top of the depressing cake, let’s wrap up with the environmental toll homelessness takes on San Diego’s streets, riverbeds, creeks and canyons. Mario Sierra, head of the city’s Environmental Service Department, reported that more than 500 tons—tons!—of trash associated with homelessness have been collected since a pilot program was instituted in September.

Even Councilmember Ward’s jaw dropped when he heard that news, knowing that many communities await similar cleanups.

But Dave Ross, may he rest in peace, never gave up the good fight, and neither should San Diego. Even as depressing as this week’s news was.