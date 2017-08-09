A little more light, Mr. Mayor

× Expand Photo illustration by John Lamb Mayor Kevin Faulconer talks about leading in government transparency, but does he walk it?

Telling the difference between transparent and invisible is an acquired skill.

—David Whiteland

Behold, the public records request. Without it, San Diegans might still be in the dark about the San Diego Association of Government’s shenanigans, secret SoccerCity shindigs and city pension pooch-screwing.

Even our photo-opportunistic Republican mayor, Kevin Faulconer, lauded its virtue last year when he unveiled a revamped city website complete with a new swishy logo and a portal to new public-document adventures called NextRequest.

“San Diego Leading on Transparency with Open Public Records Portal,” a press-release headline from the San Francisco-based startup proclaimed in March of last year. In the release, Faulconer said of the “major step forward” in municipal effectiveness, “San Diego is leading the way in creating an open and transparent city government that gives residents easier access to public records, documents and data.

“This new public records portal created by NextRequest will give ordinary people access to wide swathes of information that would have been more difficult to acquire without this technology.”

The release went on to venture that “the new website and public records portal put San Diego at the forefront of government efficiency, transparency and public engagement.”

Does it feel that way, dear readers? Perhaps the nuclear glare coming from the Brooks Brothers moshpit that is modern-day Washington politics is warping our view of every-day newsgathering. Sure, leaks fuel the round-the-clock news cycle, but arguably it is the unsexy public records request that can sink or propel a political ship.

As the city’s new local portal approaches its 5,000th records request, Spin thought it would be fun to dive into all those inquiries to see what people want in terms of public information, and how successful they were in receiving it.

But what began as an earnest attempt to track each request ended in a blurry-eyed realization that the day just doesn’t want to be any longer than 24 hours. In the end, Spin reviewed about 1,700 requests—but they do shed some light on the process.

Why do this all of this, you may well ask. Perhaps you recall a recent column alluding to the four-month effort to gain a copy of a joke-filled speech the mayor gave back in March at the annual Downtown San Diego Partnership installation gala.

After several emails to the mayor’s office went unacknowledged, Spin decided to give NextRequest a crack. Perhaps a publicly reviewable request would shake the 11th floor into action, the thinking went. And sure enough, the speech arrived from Team Kevin just short of six weeks later.

While flipping through the NextRequest site a short time later, Spin happened upon the form describing the speech request. But one thing seemed odd: Under the header listing “Documents,” it read simply, “(none).”

The opening page for the NextRequest portal contains this line: “All previous requests and responsive documents are viewable here online.” And yet, this particular responsive document was nowhere to be seen. How could that be?

Spin asked the ever-pleasant manager of the city’s public-records program, Lea Fields-Bernard, about the phenomenon. “There are certain occasions when we determine that it is best to provide the records directly to the requestor as opposed to posting them online,” she wrote. “This occurs infrequently as you might be able to tell from looking at the requests that are posted.”

A follow-up question about what criteria are used to determine what gets posted and what doesn’t went unanswered, so we’re left with anecdotal observations.

One request asked for the mayor’s out-of-county travel itineraries and expense forms from 2014 to 2016. But the information is nowhere to be found because, as the NextRequest entry notes, it was “hand-delivered to the requestor.”

Another record inquiry spawned by a San Diego Union-Tribune story that referenced a timeline provided by the mayor’s office of meetings and communications with SoccerCity backers, San Diego State University honchos and Chargers officials was also devoid of the actual timeline.

Other requests are labeled “handled as media request,” without further explanation or access to that information. Other departments that deal in huge files, like Development Services, make frequent notations that the information is available for review in person.

Nonetheless, many requests have prompted detailed responses from a wide swath of city departments, and the city insists improving the experience is a top priority.

“We are in frequent and continual communication with the vendor to ensure that community members have easy access to information on the portal,” city spokeswoman Alma Rife wrote Spin. “PRA compliance is being tracked as a performance measure beginning July 1, 2017, and performance actuals will be available in City budget publications.”

Training of city employees on the nuances of the state Public Records Act has ramped up, Rife said, in hopes to “streamline departments’ process in responding to requests, and ultimately reduce the City’s response time to better serve requestors.”

Some requestors, however, could use a little training of their own. There are numerous requests that fall outside the city’s purview, like requests for birth, marriage and divorce records that the county maintains. Others asked for information on hotels in Phoenix, a branch library in Imperial Beach, or code violations in Lakeside, Escondido, Vista and even San Antonio, Texas.

Rife noted that not all public records requests come via NextRequest. Activist attorney Cory Briggs, a frequest records requester, said he’s used NextRequest about a dozen times but dislikes it so much he tends to email the city clerk directly.

“Lame,” he wrote. “Never know who’s working on it at the time. Cannot see everything others get, as you know. Cannot upload correspondence; have to use its stupid data field.”

Some other government agencies—the Port of Seattle and the cities of New Orleans and Albuquerque, New Mexico, for example—even post the name of the person requesting the information, something San Diego likely won’t be doing.

Rife noted that the state Public Records Act “allows people to make requests anonymously and so does NextRequest to be consistent.”

So, is San Diego “leading” on transparency? Hard to tell. Perhaps a little more light would help.